One of Austin’s most sophisticated restaurants and biggest stars of the past year has reopened its doors. Comedor, which ranked in the Top 10 in the Austin360 Dining Guide last year and was recently named one of the best new restaurants in the country by the Robb Report, will serve its first dinner in three months Thursday night.

The restaurant will serve from 5 to 10 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday at limited capacity in both its dining room and patio. Partners Philip Speer and William Ball say they are exceeding all recommended health measures, including testing, tracing and plexiglass dividers.

The menu, slightly truncated from pre-pandemic times, includes two aguachile preparations, a trio of tostadas, a mushroom and huitlacoche quesadilla, pork belly, halibut and the restaurant’s cultish bone marrow tacos.

While Comedor has been closed, it has joined in partnership with Assembly Kitchen to sell packaged ready-to-cook meals to home chefs.

