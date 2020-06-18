"Miss Juneteenth," the debut feature film from writer/director Channing Godfrey Peoples, opens like a sun-soaked daydream.

Turquoise Jones (played by Nicole Beharie) once won the titular pageant, and she reminisces about her dress and crown as a flashback to her 2004 coronation car ride flickers in and out of the frame. An ethereal, a capella rendition of "Lift Every Voice and Sing" hovers hauntingly in the background. It’s a brief but exquisitely full glimpse of the protagonist’s backstory.

It’s also the perfect introduction to the director herself. At its most emphatic, an opening scene is a filmmaker’s calling card, a snapshot not only of the story they’re about to tell but of the stories they carry inside of them and where they come from. Peoples’ story starts in her hometown of Fort Worth, the big city to Turquoise’s neighboring small town. June 19 — Juneteenth — is a special date for Black Texans, marking the day in 1865 that Union troops arrived in Galveston to tell Black slaves of their legal release, more than two years after the Emancipation Proclamation.

As a child, the Miss Juneteenth pageant left a glowing impression on Peoples. As she remembers it: "Seeing those examples of young African American womanhood onstage every year, it was definitely my version of Miss America. I knew that I wanted it to be part of this story."

People’s film premiered at Sundance Film Festival earlier this year. It was set to screen at South by Southwest, too — though the festival was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic, SXSW proceeded with its jury prizes, and "Miss Juneteenth" won the Louis Black "Lone Star" Award. On Friday, the film will be released on demand and in virtual cinemas, just in time for its namesake holiday.

Austin Film Society will show "Miss Juneteenth" as part of its virtual screenings program. It’s a fitting, full-circle moment for the film, a 2019 AFS Grant recipient that by all accounts was a truly local labor of love. Peoples also was selected as a participant in AFS’s 2019 Artist Intensive. She has nothing but fond praise for the organization.

AFS and founder Richard Linklater "have been absolutely a game changer for the film," Peoples says. "To even talk about them warms my heart; they’ve been so gracious."

One of the perks of AFS’ Artist Intensive was being paired with Charles Burnett, respected director of films like "To Sleep With Anger," as a mentor. When asked about what it was like to chop it up with one of America’s best living directors, Peoples laughs, "I was literally tongue-tied most of the time! He’s one of my heroes."

Both visually and textually, Burnett’s deft touch with composition, tone and colloquial details serve as nice touchstones for Peoples’ storytelling in "Miss Juneteenth." After Turquoise — Turq, as she’s known to family and friends — won the Miss Juneteenth title, local fame and a full ride to Prairie View A&M University didn’t quite lead to the life she and the rest of the town expected, for reasons hinted at throughout the film.

In her daughter, Kai (played by newcomer and Dallas native Alexis Chikaeze), Turquoise sees a chance at redemption, or perhaps just an answer to the question "What was it all for?" The "what" is the long double-shift hours she splits between serving and bartending at a hole-in-the-wall barbecue joint and beautifying the deceased at a local funeral home. Turquoise has decided to put all her money and pageant experience into helping Kai win the Miss Juneteenth crown, a way to pay for college and protect her from repeating her mom’s mistakes.

But Kai, like any teen, has her own aspirations. She wants to join the dance squad, hang out with her boyfriend after school, anything but endure the pressure of being a former pageant winner’s daughter while being forced to memorize which fork is for salad.

Added to the mix are Kai’s father, Ronnie (Kendrick Sampson of "Insecure"), a mechanic and sometimes gambler who’s been courting Turquoise again in hopes of forming a family, and Bacon (Akron Watson), the funeral home director and a childhood friend who sees himself as the potential provider Turquoise needs to lighten her load.

It’s a common narrative told with uncommon grace and specificity. "Authenticity" can be a loaded word; in Peoples’ case, though, it’s the crux of both her film’s Black maternal dynamic and her personal stake in faithfully capturing the place where she grew up. She oscillated between feelings of security and trepidation at filming in and around her hometown.

"I mean, it was both added pressure and comfort," she says. "There are real people in this film that are from the community that opened their arms and helped us get this film made. So, I really wanted to make sure that I did them proud and represented them well with all the beauty and dignity that I see in them."

"Miss Juneteenth" relies on a beautifully self-assured visual language, confident pacing and thoughtful, intuitive performances to bring out the nuances of its unequivocally Black world. Shot gorgeously by fellow Black director Daniel Patterson, whose recent work includes cinematography for Spike Lee’s "Da Sweet Blood of Jesus," the browns of the various skin tones, the interior and exterior use of natural lighting and the slow, lingering gaze of the camera all work to shape the spatial intimacy and social intricacies that define the film’s relationships.

Equally important is the look of the characters themselves. If the "yeehaw agenda" has a spiritual birthplace, it’s probably Black Fort Worth. Rachel Dainer-Best’s spot-on costume design is a homespun whirl of dancehall-ready cowboys, sparkling lame-clad drill teams, Technicolor braids and bobs and thematic Easter eggs of turquoise throughout. This all works in tandem with a neatly woven, naturalistic script, which Peoples began writing in 2011 after completing her MFA at the University of Southern California. The script allows the actors the space to show and not tell. Its distinctly deliberate pace might have struck some early reviewers as leisurely, but it will definitely feel familiar to an audience that understands from experience the syrupy rhythm of Texas life.

The emotional backbone of the film is its performances. Beharie, tasked with much of the heavy lifting, is genuinely superb, imbuing Turquoise with both the vulnerability of a struggling mom with no safety net and the consummate poise of a beauty queen. Chikaeze also gives an impressively confident yet subtle debut performance as Kai.

At its core, "Miss Juneteenth" is about what happens to a dream deferred for Black women low on socioeconomic capital but high in intelligence and ingenuity. It’s also about generational memory and its cumulative impact on mother-daughter relationships. The interplay between Kai, looking to assert herself from under her mother’s sometimes overly prescriptive tutelage, and Turqouise, still negotiating the void left by her own absentee mother (an uncomfortably religious alcoholic played with measured directness by Lori Hayes), is depicted with care and calm in a way not often seen in mother-daughter movies.

The push-pull of Turqouise’s and Kai’s dynamic is one of Peoples’ favorite elements of the film.

"I was constantly navigating, as a writer, the idea that they consistently switch mother and child roles throughout the film," she says, her voice brightening as she continues. "Since Turquoise was a young mother, at times they grew up together, so Kai is often protective. But by the end, Turquoise sets an example for Kai to realize her own dreams, allowing Kai to step back into her own role."

A native of West Palm Beach, Fla., Beharie inhabits Turquoise’s Southern posture and inflection with an ease that can’t be faked.

"Being a Black woman in Texas, you walk different, talk different," Peoples says when asked about making sure the film conveyed the right regional authenticity. "There are nuances."

The entire cast is either from Texas or the deep South, including rising star Sampson, a Houston native whose quietly skillful performance as Ronnie will likely only expand his "Insecure"-built profile.

"As a native Texan and someone who sees the beauty in the Black community in Texas, it was important for me to get (the casting) right; I was gonna fight for that," she says. "It mattered to me that we were able to grab the sense of specificity of this particular community and region."

In the end, the film is a love letter to Black women, with a special postscript to the Black women of Texas. Life in America is precarious for Black women and Black people who are gender nonconforming. That is finally, if incompletely, being broadcast to so many people for the first time. Especially now, stories like "Miss Juneteenth" matter.

Peoples is aware of what her film can mean for the industry.

"I hope that in getting this film made, we see more Black women making films," she says. "We’re fighting to tell our stories, and I hope that we see more stories about Black women at the forefront, which is part of my mission and part of who I am as a filmmaker and storyteller. That’s what I want to see."