Daruma Ramen, the restaurant on East Sixth Street that specialized in chicken broth ramen, has permanently closed, the owners announced in an emailed statement Wednesday.

Kayo Asazu and chef Také Asazu, who operate Kome, Ni-Kome at Faregound, Sa-Ten and Uroko, opened the ramen shop in 2013. The couple said that the impact of the coronavirus led to the closure but that they hoped relocate Daruma Ramen "in the future when it is safe and healthy to do so."

"Until then, Kome Sushi Kitchen will carry on the legacy of our chicken broth ramen, and continue serving it at their contactless curbside take out," the Asazus said in an emailed statement. "Thank you Austin. We'll see ya later."

Correction: This story has been updated to identify the closed Daruma Ramen location as having been on East Sixth Street.

RELATED

Uroko is one of Austin’s best sushi destinations