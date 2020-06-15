After shifting exclusively to a takeout and delivery model over the last few months, one of the best taquerias is welcoming diners back in a limited fashion.

Chef Edgar Rico’s Nixta Taqueria in East Austin has started taking online reservations for its patio. The taqueria that made a big splash with chef-driven dishes served on housemade masa, like a duck carnitas taco and tuna tostada, will take limited reservations starting Thursday. Reservations can be made online through the link at linktr.ee/nixta. Takeout and delivery service will continue.

Nixta Taqueria is open noon to 8 p.m. Tuesday-Thursday; noon to 9 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday.

The Austin chef with the most James Beard Award nominations in history has reopened his dining room. Chef Bryce Gilmore’s Barley Swine is now taking reservations for its $95 seasonal tasting menu that includes dishes like duck proscuitto with mascarpone, shishito pepper tamal, its famous shitake dumpling with soft scambled egg and more.

The perennial top 10 restaurant from the native Austin chef has listed on its website more than two dozen bulleted items for its operations during the coronavirus. Precautions for safety and expectations of guests and staff include that guests wear a mask upon entering and any time not at their table; a commitment from guests to contact the restaurant if they experience symptoms within 14 days of their reservation you will inform us so we can take the necessary steps to protect our guests and staff; the requirement that guests give contact information for tracing purposes; and more.

Reservations, which are mandatory and reserve a table for parties of six or fewer for two hours, can be made via Resy or by emailing reservations@barleyswine.com. Day of bookings can be made by phone.

