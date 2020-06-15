Downtown Austin venue ACL Live announced on Monday that it will throw a live music event called Red, White & Willie Nelson Blvd on July 4.

The event is billed as a "limited capacity celebration to remember." The announcement comes after the Austin Symphony last week canceled its traditional Fourth of July concert and fireworks because of the coronavirus pandemic. Cases of COVID-19, as well as the hospitalization average, continue to rise in Travis County.

Red, White & Willie Nelson Blvd — which is presented by ACL Live, 3TEN Austin City Limits Live and W Austin — will feature five stages of live music across those three locations, touting "a safe social distance," as well as a virtual fireworks display. Performers include Jackie Venson, Brownout, Walker Lukens, Jesse Dayton, Carolyn Wonderland, Los Coast, DJ Mike Swing and DJ Chorizo Funk, with more to be announced, according to ACL Live.

A portion of proceeds from Red, White & Willie Nelson Blvd will go to DAWA – Diversity Awareness and Wellness in Action, according to the event announcement.

The event has a web page dedicated to safety and sanitation procedures. Before entering, guests will be subject to a temperature check, a health questionnaire and hand sanitization. Event organizers say that capacity "will be closely monitored to avoid overcrowding," with "appropriately spaced chairs & tables or floor markings" as social distancing guides. Masks will be required for guests, and masks or face shields will be worn by staff, according to the guidelines.

Travis County officials on Sunday reported 84 new coronavirus cases; 30 people were admitted to the hospital Sunday in the Austin area, which brings the city’s seven-day moving hospitalization average up to 20 and triggers Stage 4 guidelines set by Austin Public Health. Under Stage 4, lower-risk individuals are supposed to avoid gatherings with more than 10 people; higher-risk people are to limit gatherings with more than two people. Stage 4 guidelines also recommends low-risk people avoid any non-essential travel and limits the opening of workplaces to expanded essential businesses.

"Your health and safety are our top priority, and we are doing everything we can to keep you safe during your visit to Block 21," the event website reads. "By attending this event, you voluntarily assume all risks related to exposure to COVID-19."

Tickets go on sale at noon on June 18 at redwhitewillie.acl-live.com/tickets.