A familiar name in Central Texas fried chicken and soul food has a new home in East Austin. The Rolling Rooster, which started as a trailer in Pflugerville in 2015, has opeened inside the front space at the historic Victory Grill at 1104 E. 11th St.

The restaurant from owner Glenn Williams announced last summer that it would be moving into the space, and after about a month of serving takeout and delivery, the dining room is now open.

The menu at Rolling Rooster includes fried chicken wings and tenders, oxtails, pork chops, fried fish, jalapeño hush puppies, collard greens, banana pudding and more. Rolling Rooster is open noon to 9 p.m. daily.

This is the second Central Texas location for the restaurant, which also operates in Wells Branch. There is also a location in San Antonio.

