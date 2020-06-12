The Austin Symphony has canceled its traditional Fourth of July concert with fireworks because of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The free event at Vic Mathias Shores usually attracts more than 100,000 people squeezed together by Lady Bird Lake. Sponsored by H-E-B, it is typically one of the largest single arts events in Austin.

In May, the symphony announced that half of its 2020-2021 season would go virtual because of coronavirus concerns.

"We have had to cancel only one other time in the 40-plus years we have produced this event for Central Texas," says Anthony Corroa, executive director of the orchestra. "The health of our musicians and the community is of greater concern. Your Austin Symphony Orchestra will be back next July Fourth with an amazing concert and fireworks display fit for Texas."

