Peter Blackstock @Blackstock360Deborah Sengupta Stith

Thursday

Jun 11, 2020 at 12:19 PM


Here’s a look at some of the Austin artists doing livestream shows this week, plus a handful of selected live-music listings as well.


Friday: Rochelle & the Sidewinders fifth anniversary show. Singer Rochelle Creone and her blues-rock bandmates celebrate five years together with a special livestream from the One-2-One Bar, which remains closed to the public but is streaming select events from its stage with a sophisticated sound and video system. Expect songs from the group’s upcoming release “Something Good.” $5 minimum donation. 7 p.m., one2onebar.com — P.B.


Saturday: Hill Country Galleria Virtual Concert Series with Peterson Brothers. Selected as our Austin360 Artist of the Month in February when they released their EP “The Intro,” the Austin-via-Bastrop duo of Alex Peterson and Glenn Peterson Jr. play the latest installment of this ACL Radio-sponsored livestream series that’s standing in for the Galleria’s usual summer lawn concerts. 7 p.m., facebook.com/aclradio — P.B.


Sunday: Terri Hendrix with Lloyd Maines. The Wimberley singer-songwriter has been drawing hundreds of viewers for her occasional livestreams from her Wilory Farm home base. That’s no surprise, given her stature as one of Central Texas’ most acclaimed songwriters and the special treat of hearing ace instrumentalist Maines picking alongside her. (This event was rescheduled from its original June 5 date.) 7 p.m., facebook.com/terrihendrix — P.B.


Thursday: 3Ten’s “Stream Come True” with Mobley. With this series, the little sister venue to concert hall ACL Live, aims to send the Live Music Capital of the World to your living room. Expressive pop-rock artist Mobley was supposed to release a new EP this spring, but with the world shaken by COVID-19 and widespread protests in response to police brutality, the project is on hold. His spectacular live shows might not be quite the same without his signature participatory drum break, but his sing-along pop songs will still lift your spirits. 8 p.m., facebook.com/3tenaustin/live — D.S.S.


Thursday: Red Young’s Piano Bar. One of Austin’s most accomplished musicians, keyboardist Young spent decades touring with artists including Delbert McClinton and Eric Burdon. During a long stretch of playing McClinton’s annual wintertime Blues Cruise, he worked up a late-night piano-bar set that he’s now adapted for a weekly streaming show. This one’s not live — Young prefers a higher-quality production that requires editing — but it’s a great window into what makes Young special, and he’s been featuring contributions from special guests each week. 9 p.m., facebook.com/RedYoungOffical — P.B.


Sunday


3Ten’s “Stream Come True” with Reid & Jena Umstattd, 8 p.m., facebook.com/3tenaustin/live (rescheduled from June 7)


Tuesday


Betty Soo with guest Robby Hecht, 6:30 p.m., bettysoo-6-16.rsvpify.com


Wednesday


John Krajicek’s Borderline Social Club with guests Bonnie Whitmore, Brandon Luedtke and Stephen Carolan, 7 p.m., facebook.com/johnkrajicekbsc


Thursday


Bonnie Whitmore’s Virtual Gallery with guest Matthew Paige, 8:30 p.m., bonnieandmatthew.app.rsvpify.com


RECURRING WEEKLY LIVESTREAMS


Monday: Bonnie Whitmore, 3 p.m., facebook.com/bonniewhitmore


Monday: Stephen Carolan, 5 p.m., facebook.com/scarolan11


Monday: Jeff Plankenhorn, 7 p.m., facebook.com/jeffplankenhorn


Monday: Bob Appel, 7 p.m., facebook.com/bobappeltraditionalcountry


Monday: Chris Gage, 8 p.m., facebook.com/chrisgageaustin


Monday: Cari Hutson & Hunter St. Marie, 8 p.m., facebook.com/CHutsonNGoodCo


Monday: Oscar Ornelas, 8 p.m. facebook.com/oscarornelas512


Monday, Wednesday and Friday: Aeseaes, 6 p.m., twitch.tv/a_couple_streams


Monday, Wednesday and Friday: Gina Chavez, 8 p.m., facebook.com/ginachavezmusic


Tuesday: Erin Ivey, 5:30 p.m. facebook.com/ErinIveyMusicPage


Tuesday: Colin Gilmore and guest, 2 p.m., zoom.us/j/302333893


Tuesday: Giulia Millanta, 5 p.m., facebook.com/julia.millanta


Tuesday: Katie Marie, 6 p.m., facebook.com/funkeegirl80


Tuesday: Vapor Caves, 6 p.m., facebook.com/thevaporcaves


Tuesday: Eric Bettencourt, 7 p.m., facebook.com/eric.bettencourt


Tuesday: Miles Zuniga, 7 p.m., facebook.com/mileszunigalovesyou


Tuesday: Sarah Sharp, 7 p.m., facebook.com/sarahsharpatx


Tuesday: Will Taylor & Strings Attached, 7:30 p.m., facebook.com/StringsAttached


Tuesday: Fingerpistol, 8 p.m., facebook.com/fingerpistol


Tuesday and Thursday: Heather Bishop, 11 a.m., facebook.com/missbishopmusic


Tuesday and Thursday: Jaelyn Penner, 9 p.m., facebook.com/jaelynmusic


Tuesday and Friday: Frederico7, 7 p.m., facebook.com/frederico7music


Wednesday: Christopher John Edwards, 4:22 p.m., facebook.com/christopher.j.edwards.16


Wednesday: Hanna Barakat, 5 p.m., facebook.com/hannabarakatmusic


Wednesday: Pat Byrne, 5 p.m., facebook.com/PatByrneOfficial


Wednesday: Micah Motenko, 6 p.m., facebook.com/Motenkomusic


Wednesday: Shinyribs/Kevin Russell, 6 p.m., instagram.com/shinyribs


Wednesday: Rosie Flores, 6:30 p.m. facebook.com/mulekickproductions


Wednesday: Matt Hubbard, 7 p.m., facebook.com/matthubbardmusic


Wednesday: Carolyn Wonderland, 8 p.m., facebook.com/wonderchicken


Wednesday: Ethan Azarian, 8 p.m., facebook.com/Ethan-Azarian-Music


Wednesday: Mobley, 8 p.m., instagram.com/mobleywho or youtube.com/watch?v=MZMHM5lpIiQ


Wednesday: Mau Mau Chaplains, 8:30 p.m., facebook.com/flamingocantina


Wednesday: Jon Dee Graham & William Harries Graham, 8:30 p.m., facebook.com/jon.d.graham


Wednesday: Sonya Jevette, 8:30 p.m., youtube.com/sonyajevette


Wednesday-Thursday: Jackie Venson, 9:30 p.m., facebook.com/jackievenson


Wednesday-Saturday: Lisa Marshall, 8 p.m., facebook.com/lisamarshallmusic1


Thursday: Vanessa Lively, 4:40 p.m., stageit.com/vanessa_lively/4_40_on_thursdays_happy_hour_set/70725


Thursday: Marshall Hood, 5 p.m., facebook.com/sessionsonmary


Thursday: Erin Ivey, 5:30 p.m., facebook.com/ErinIveyMusicPage


Thursday: Bruce Smith, 6 p.m., facebook.com/bruce.smith.33821


Thursday: Cece Yentzen, 6 p.m., facebook.com/cece.yentzen


Thursday: Kate Howard, 6 p.m., facebook.com/KateHowardMusic


Thursday: Cooped Up Concerts, 7 p.m., facebook.com/coopedupconcerts


Thursday: Eve Monsees & Mike Buck, 7 p.m., facebook.com/eveandtheexiles


Thursday: Graham Wilkinson, 7 p.m., facebook.com/GrahamWilkinsonMusicFanPage


Thursday: Jean Caffeine, 7 p.m., facebook.com/jean.caffeine


Thursday: Scotty Alexander, 7 p.m., facebook.com/scottyalexanderband


Thursday: Oliver Steck, 7:30 p.m., facebook.com/Oliver-Steck-entertainment-info-283298768356594


Thursday: Patrice Pike, 8 p.m., facebook.com/PatricePikeBand


Thursday: Red Young, 9 p.m., facebook.com/RedYoungOffical


Friday: Lex Land, 10:30 a.m., facebook.com/lexlandmusic


Friday: Jon Dee Graham with William Harries Graham, noon, facebook.com/jon.d.graham


Friday: Joanna Howerton & Michael Cross, 12:30 p.m., facebook.com/morelovemusicaustin


Friday: Betty Soo, 1 p.m., facebook.com/bettysoomusic


Friday: Patricia Vonne, 4 p.m., facebook.com/PatriciaVonneMusic


Friday: David Pulkingham & Jay Stiles, 5 p.m., facebook.com/davidearle.pulkingham


Friday: Eliza Gilkyson, 5:30 p.m., facebook.com/ElizaGilkyson1


Friday: Colin Gilmore with Tammy Lynn, 6 p.m., facebook.com/happiergilmore


Friday: Emily Gimble, 6 p.m., facebook.com/mlegimble


Friday: Robi Polgar, 6 p.m., twitch.tv/robipolgar


Friday: Grace Pettis and friends, 6:30 p.m., facebook.com/gracepettismusic


Friday: Chancers, 7 p.m., facebook.com/NevilleStewart


Friday: Monte Warden, 7 p.m., facebook.com/montewarden


Friday: Stories From the Road, 7:30 p.m., makestoriesviral.org


Friday: AJ Vallejo, 8 p.m., facebook.com/ajvallejo


Friday: Bob Schneider, 8 p.m., facebook.com/bobschneidermusic


Friday: Chorizo Funk, 8 p.m., facebook.com/djchorizofunk


Friday: Harold McMillan & Carl Storckman, 8:30 p.m., facebook.com/harold.mcmillan1


Friday: Miles Zuniga & KB Imle, 9 p.m., facebook.com/mileszunigalovesyou


Friday and Sunday: Kamilla & Stefan, 10:30 p.m., facebook.com/kamillaandstefan


Saturday: Kris Schultz, 1 p.m., facebook.com/KrisSchultzMusic


Saturday: Suzanna Choffel, 3 p.m., facebook.com/suzannachoffelmusic


Saturday: Michael Fracasso, 6 p.m., us04web.zoom.us/j/917583033


Saturday: DJ Mel’s Living Room Dance Party, 6-10 p.m., facebook.com/DJ-Mel-48330349120


Saturday: Mandy Prater, 9 p.m., facebook.com/MandyPraterMusic


Saturday: Kevin Russell, 9 p.m., facebook.com/ShinyribsOfficial


Saturday: Chorizo Funk, 10 p.m., instagram.com/chorizofunk


Sunday: Dave Madden, 10:30 a.m., facebook.com/davemaddenmusic


Sunday: Corey Baum, 11 a.m., facebook.com/CroyAndTheBoys


Sunday: Graham Wilkinson, noon, facebook.com/GrahamWilkinsonMusicFanPage


Sunday: Jackie Venson, 1 p.m., facebook.com/jackievenson


Sunday: Shelley King, 2 p.m., facebook.com/shelleykingtx


Sunday: Bob Livingston, 4 p.m., facebook.com/BobLivingstonMusic


Sunday: Dan Hardick, 4 p.m., facebook.com/TheLittleLonghornSaloon


Sunday: Deer Fellow, 4 p.m., facebook.com/deerfellow


Sunday: Pamela Hart, 5 p.m. facebook.com/womeninjazzaustin


Sunday: Ulla, 5:30 p.m., facebook.com/ullairishmusic


Sunday: Reid & Jena Umstattd, 6 p.m., facebook.com/reidumstattd


Sunday: Chris Beall, 7 p.m., facebook.com/beallstreet


Sunday: Patrice Pike, 7 p.m., facebook.com/PatricePikeBand


Sunday: Mixer Rogers, 7:53 p.m., facebook.com/MixerRogers


LIVE MUSIC EVENTS


Friday-Saturday


Robert Earl Keen at Gruene Hall


Parker McCollum at Nutty Brown Amphitheater


Friday


Jake Penrod, Devin Jake at Sagebrush


Roleros Cosmicos, Runes of Neptune, Enrique Legarreta at Sahara Lounge


Saturday


Zoumountchi, Executive Steel Band, Afro Jazz at Sahara Lounge


Colton Turner at Sagebrush


Sunday


My Mistress, Fools Valley at Sahara Lounge


Kathy Murray & the Kilowatts with Kaz Kazanoff at Gruene Hall


Monday


Cornbread & the Whistleberry Brothers, Steel Monday at Sam’s Town Point


Tuesday


Tiger Alley at Sam’s Town Point


Wednesday


Danny B. Harvey at Sahara Lounge


Thursday


Crescent Soul Revue, Guitar Grady at Sam’s Town Point