Here’s a look at some of the Austin artists doing livestream shows this week, plus a handful of selected live-music listings as well.
Friday: Rochelle & the Sidewinders fifth anniversary show. Singer Rochelle Creone and her blues-rock bandmates celebrate five years together with a special livestream from the One-2-One Bar, which remains closed to the public but is streaming select events from its stage with a sophisticated sound and video system. Expect songs from the group’s upcoming release “Something Good.” $5 minimum donation. 7 p.m., one2onebar.com — P.B.
Saturday: Hill Country Galleria Virtual Concert Series with Peterson Brothers. Selected as our Austin360 Artist of the Month in February when they released their EP “The Intro,” the Austin-via-Bastrop duo of Alex Peterson and Glenn Peterson Jr. play the latest installment of this ACL Radio-sponsored livestream series that’s standing in for the Galleria’s usual summer lawn concerts. 7 p.m., facebook.com/aclradio — P.B.
Sunday: Terri Hendrix with Lloyd Maines. The Wimberley singer-songwriter has been drawing hundreds of viewers for her occasional livestreams from her Wilory Farm home base. That’s no surprise, given her stature as one of Central Texas’ most acclaimed songwriters and the special treat of hearing ace instrumentalist Maines picking alongside her. (This event was rescheduled from its original June 5 date.) 7 p.m., facebook.com/terrihendrix — P.B.
Thursday: 3Ten’s “Stream Come True” with Mobley. With this series, the little sister venue to concert hall ACL Live, aims to send the Live Music Capital of the World to your living room. Expressive pop-rock artist Mobley was supposed to release a new EP this spring, but with the world shaken by COVID-19 and widespread protests in response to police brutality, the project is on hold. His spectacular live shows might not be quite the same without his signature participatory drum break, but his sing-along pop songs will still lift your spirits. 8 p.m., facebook.com/3tenaustin/live — D.S.S.
Thursday: Red Young’s Piano Bar. One of Austin’s most accomplished musicians, keyboardist Young spent decades touring with artists including Delbert McClinton and Eric Burdon. During a long stretch of playing McClinton’s annual wintertime Blues Cruise, he worked up a late-night piano-bar set that he’s now adapted for a weekly streaming show. This one’s not live — Young prefers a higher-quality production that requires editing — but it’s a great window into what makes Young special, and he’s been featuring contributions from special guests each week. 9 p.m., facebook.com/RedYoungOffical — P.B.
Sunday
3Ten’s “Stream Come True” with Reid & Jena Umstattd, 8 p.m., facebook.com/3tenaustin/live (rescheduled from June 7)
Tuesday
Betty Soo with guest Robby Hecht, 6:30 p.m., bettysoo-6-16.rsvpify.com
Wednesday
John Krajicek’s Borderline Social Club with guests Bonnie Whitmore, Brandon Luedtke and Stephen Carolan, 7 p.m., facebook.com/johnkrajicekbsc
Thursday
Bonnie Whitmore’s Virtual Gallery with guest Matthew Paige, 8:30 p.m., bonnieandmatthew.app.rsvpify.com
RECURRING WEEKLY LIVESTREAMS
Monday: Bonnie Whitmore, 3 p.m., facebook.com/bonniewhitmore
Monday: Stephen Carolan, 5 p.m., facebook.com/scarolan11
Monday: Jeff Plankenhorn, 7 p.m., facebook.com/jeffplankenhorn
Monday: Bob Appel, 7 p.m., facebook.com/bobappeltraditionalcountry
Monday: Chris Gage, 8 p.m., facebook.com/chrisgageaustin
Monday: Cari Hutson & Hunter St. Marie, 8 p.m., facebook.com/CHutsonNGoodCo
Monday: Oscar Ornelas, 8 p.m. facebook.com/oscarornelas512
Monday, Wednesday and Friday: Aeseaes, 6 p.m., twitch.tv/a_couple_streams
Monday, Wednesday and Friday: Gina Chavez, 8 p.m., facebook.com/ginachavezmusic
Tuesday: Erin Ivey, 5:30 p.m. facebook.com/ErinIveyMusicPage
Tuesday: Colin Gilmore and guest, 2 p.m., zoom.us/j/302333893
Tuesday: Giulia Millanta, 5 p.m., facebook.com/julia.millanta
Tuesday: Katie Marie, 6 p.m., facebook.com/funkeegirl80
Tuesday: Vapor Caves, 6 p.m., facebook.com/thevaporcaves
Tuesday: Eric Bettencourt, 7 p.m., facebook.com/eric.bettencourt
Tuesday: Miles Zuniga, 7 p.m., facebook.com/mileszunigalovesyou
Tuesday: Sarah Sharp, 7 p.m., facebook.com/sarahsharpatx
Tuesday: Will Taylor & Strings Attached, 7:30 p.m., facebook.com/StringsAttached
Tuesday: Fingerpistol, 8 p.m., facebook.com/fingerpistol
Tuesday and Thursday: Heather Bishop, 11 a.m., facebook.com/missbishopmusic
Tuesday and Thursday: Jaelyn Penner, 9 p.m., facebook.com/jaelynmusic
Tuesday and Friday: Frederico7, 7 p.m., facebook.com/frederico7music
Wednesday: Christopher John Edwards, 4:22 p.m., facebook.com/christopher.j.edwards.16
Wednesday: Hanna Barakat, 5 p.m., facebook.com/hannabarakatmusic
Wednesday: Pat Byrne, 5 p.m., facebook.com/PatByrneOfficial
Wednesday: Micah Motenko, 6 p.m., facebook.com/Motenkomusic
Wednesday: Shinyribs/Kevin Russell, 6 p.m., instagram.com/shinyribs
Wednesday: Rosie Flores, 6:30 p.m. facebook.com/mulekickproductions
Wednesday: Matt Hubbard, 7 p.m., facebook.com/matthubbardmusic
Wednesday: Carolyn Wonderland, 8 p.m., facebook.com/wonderchicken
Wednesday: Ethan Azarian, 8 p.m., facebook.com/Ethan-Azarian-Music
Wednesday: Mobley, 8 p.m., instagram.com/mobleywho or youtube.com/watch?v=MZMHM5lpIiQ
Wednesday: Mau Mau Chaplains, 8:30 p.m., facebook.com/flamingocantina
Wednesday: Jon Dee Graham & William Harries Graham, 8:30 p.m., facebook.com/jon.d.graham
Wednesday: Sonya Jevette, 8:30 p.m., youtube.com/sonyajevette
Wednesday-Thursday: Jackie Venson, 9:30 p.m., facebook.com/jackievenson
Wednesday-Saturday: Lisa Marshall, 8 p.m., facebook.com/lisamarshallmusic1
Thursday: Vanessa Lively, 4:40 p.m., stageit.com/vanessa_lively/4_40_on_thursdays_happy_hour_set/70725
Thursday: Marshall Hood, 5 p.m., facebook.com/sessionsonmary
Thursday: Erin Ivey, 5:30 p.m., facebook.com/ErinIveyMusicPage
Thursday: Bruce Smith, 6 p.m., facebook.com/bruce.smith.33821
Thursday: Cece Yentzen, 6 p.m., facebook.com/cece.yentzen
Thursday: Kate Howard, 6 p.m., facebook.com/KateHowardMusic
Thursday: Cooped Up Concerts, 7 p.m., facebook.com/coopedupconcerts
Thursday: Eve Monsees & Mike Buck, 7 p.m., facebook.com/eveandtheexiles
Thursday: Graham Wilkinson, 7 p.m., facebook.com/GrahamWilkinsonMusicFanPage
Thursday: Jean Caffeine, 7 p.m., facebook.com/jean.caffeine
Thursday: Scotty Alexander, 7 p.m., facebook.com/scottyalexanderband
Thursday: Oliver Steck, 7:30 p.m., facebook.com/Oliver-Steck-entertainment-info-283298768356594
Thursday: Patrice Pike, 8 p.m., facebook.com/PatricePikeBand
Thursday: Red Young, 9 p.m., facebook.com/RedYoungOffical
Friday: Lex Land, 10:30 a.m., facebook.com/lexlandmusic
Friday: Jon Dee Graham with William Harries Graham, noon, facebook.com/jon.d.graham
Friday: Joanna Howerton & Michael Cross, 12:30 p.m., facebook.com/morelovemusicaustin
Friday: Betty Soo, 1 p.m., facebook.com/bettysoomusic
Friday: Patricia Vonne, 4 p.m., facebook.com/PatriciaVonneMusic
Friday: David Pulkingham & Jay Stiles, 5 p.m., facebook.com/davidearle.pulkingham
Friday: Eliza Gilkyson, 5:30 p.m., facebook.com/ElizaGilkyson1
Friday: Colin Gilmore with Tammy Lynn, 6 p.m., facebook.com/happiergilmore
Friday: Emily Gimble, 6 p.m., facebook.com/mlegimble
Friday: Robi Polgar, 6 p.m., twitch.tv/robipolgar
Friday: Grace Pettis and friends, 6:30 p.m., facebook.com/gracepettismusic
Friday: Chancers, 7 p.m., facebook.com/NevilleStewart
Friday: Monte Warden, 7 p.m., facebook.com/montewarden
Friday: Stories From the Road, 7:30 p.m., makestoriesviral.org
Friday: AJ Vallejo, 8 p.m., facebook.com/ajvallejo
Friday: Bob Schneider, 8 p.m., facebook.com/bobschneidermusic
Friday: Chorizo Funk, 8 p.m., facebook.com/djchorizofunk
Friday: Harold McMillan & Carl Storckman, 8:30 p.m., facebook.com/harold.mcmillan1
Friday: Miles Zuniga & KB Imle, 9 p.m., facebook.com/mileszunigalovesyou
Friday and Sunday: Kamilla & Stefan, 10:30 p.m., facebook.com/kamillaandstefan
Saturday: Kris Schultz, 1 p.m., facebook.com/KrisSchultzMusic
Saturday: Suzanna Choffel, 3 p.m., facebook.com/suzannachoffelmusic
Saturday: Michael Fracasso, 6 p.m., us04web.zoom.us/j/917583033
Saturday: DJ Mel’s Living Room Dance Party, 6-10 p.m., facebook.com/DJ-Mel-48330349120
Saturday: Mandy Prater, 9 p.m., facebook.com/MandyPraterMusic
Saturday: Kevin Russell, 9 p.m., facebook.com/ShinyribsOfficial
Saturday: Chorizo Funk, 10 p.m., instagram.com/chorizofunk
Sunday: Dave Madden, 10:30 a.m., facebook.com/davemaddenmusic
Sunday: Corey Baum, 11 a.m., facebook.com/CroyAndTheBoys
Sunday: Graham Wilkinson, noon, facebook.com/GrahamWilkinsonMusicFanPage
Sunday: Jackie Venson, 1 p.m., facebook.com/jackievenson
Sunday: Shelley King, 2 p.m., facebook.com/shelleykingtx
Sunday: Bob Livingston, 4 p.m., facebook.com/BobLivingstonMusic
Sunday: Dan Hardick, 4 p.m., facebook.com/TheLittleLonghornSaloon
Sunday: Deer Fellow, 4 p.m., facebook.com/deerfellow
Sunday: Pamela Hart, 5 p.m. facebook.com/womeninjazzaustin
Sunday: Ulla, 5:30 p.m., facebook.com/ullairishmusic
Sunday: Reid & Jena Umstattd, 6 p.m., facebook.com/reidumstattd
Sunday: Chris Beall, 7 p.m., facebook.com/beallstreet
Sunday: Patrice Pike, 7 p.m., facebook.com/PatricePikeBand
Sunday: Mixer Rogers, 7:53 p.m., facebook.com/MixerRogers
LIVE MUSIC EVENTS
Friday-Saturday
Robert Earl Keen at Gruene Hall
Parker McCollum at Nutty Brown Amphitheater
Friday
Jake Penrod, Devin Jake at Sagebrush
Roleros Cosmicos, Runes of Neptune, Enrique Legarreta at Sahara Lounge
Saturday
Zoumountchi, Executive Steel Band, Afro Jazz at Sahara Lounge
Colton Turner at Sagebrush
Sunday
My Mistress, Fools Valley at Sahara Lounge
Kathy Murray & the Kilowatts with Kaz Kazanoff at Gruene Hall
Monday
Cornbread & the Whistleberry Brothers, Steel Monday at Sam’s Town Point
Tuesday
Tiger Alley at Sam’s Town Point
Wednesday
Danny B. Harvey at Sahara Lounge
Thursday
Crescent Soul Revue, Guitar Grady at Sam’s Town Point