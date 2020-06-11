Here’s a look at some of the Austin artists doing livestream shows this week, plus a handful of selected live-music listings as well.

Friday: Rochelle & the Sidewinders fifth anniversary show. Singer Rochelle Creone and her blues-rock bandmates celebrate five years together with a special livestream from the One-2-One Bar, which remains closed to the public but is streaming select events from its stage with a sophisticated sound and video system. Expect songs from the group’s upcoming release “Something Good.” $5 minimum donation. 7 p.m., one2onebar.com — P.B.

Saturday: Hill Country Galleria Virtual Concert Series with Peterson Brothers. Selected as our Austin360 Artist of the Month in February when they released their EP “The Intro,” the Austin-via-Bastrop duo of Alex Peterson and Glenn Peterson Jr. play the latest installment of this ACL Radio-sponsored livestream series that’s standing in for the Galleria’s usual summer lawn concerts. 7 p.m., facebook.com/aclradio — P.B.

Sunday: Terri Hendrix with Lloyd Maines. The Wimberley singer-songwriter has been drawing hundreds of viewers for her occasional livestreams from her Wilory Farm home base. That’s no surprise, given her stature as one of Central Texas’ most acclaimed songwriters and the special treat of hearing ace instrumentalist Maines picking alongside her. (This event was rescheduled from its original June 5 date.) 7 p.m., facebook.com/terrihendrix — P.B.

Thursday: 3Ten’s “Stream Come True” with Mobley. With this series, the little sister venue to concert hall ACL Live, aims to send the Live Music Capital of the World to your living room. Expressive pop-rock artist Mobley was supposed to release a new EP this spring, but with the world shaken by COVID-19 and widespread protests in response to police brutality, the project is on hold. His spectacular live shows might not be quite the same without his signature participatory drum break, but his sing-along pop songs will still lift your spirits. 8 p.m., facebook.com/3tenaustin/live — D.S.S.

Thursday: Red Young’s Piano Bar. One of Austin’s most accomplished musicians, keyboardist Young spent decades touring with artists including Delbert McClinton and Eric Burdon. During a long stretch of playing McClinton’s annual wintertime Blues Cruise, he worked up a late-night piano-bar set that he’s now adapted for a weekly streaming show. This one’s not live — Young prefers a higher-quality production that requires editing — but it’s a great window into what makes Young special, and he’s been featuring contributions from special guests each week. 9 p.m., facebook.com/RedYoungOffical — P.B.

Sunday

3Ten’s “Stream Come True” with Reid & Jena Umstattd, 8 p.m., facebook.com/3tenaustin/live (rescheduled from June 7)

Tuesday

Betty Soo with guest Robby Hecht, 6:30 p.m., bettysoo-6-16.rsvpify.com

Wednesday

John Krajicek’s Borderline Social Club with guests Bonnie Whitmore, Brandon Luedtke and Stephen Carolan, 7 p.m., facebook.com/johnkrajicekbsc

Thursday

Bonnie Whitmore’s Virtual Gallery with guest Matthew Paige, 8:30 p.m., bonnieandmatthew.app.rsvpify.com

RECURRING WEEKLY LIVESTREAMS

Monday: Bonnie Whitmore, 3 p.m., facebook.com/bonniewhitmore

Monday: Stephen Carolan, 5 p.m., facebook.com/scarolan11

Monday: Jeff Plankenhorn, 7 p.m., facebook.com/jeffplankenhorn

Monday: Bob Appel, 7 p.m., facebook.com/bobappeltraditionalcountry

Monday: Chris Gage, 8 p.m., facebook.com/chrisgageaustin

Monday: Cari Hutson & Hunter St. Marie, 8 p.m., facebook.com/CHutsonNGoodCo

Monday: Oscar Ornelas, 8 p.m. facebook.com/oscarornelas512

Monday, Wednesday and Friday: Aeseaes, 6 p.m., twitch.tv/a_couple_streams

Monday, Wednesday and Friday: Gina Chavez, 8 p.m., facebook.com/ginachavezmusic

Tuesday: Erin Ivey, 5:30 p.m. facebook.com/ErinIveyMusicPage

Tuesday: Colin Gilmore and guest, 2 p.m., zoom.us/j/302333893

Tuesday: Giulia Millanta, 5 p.m., facebook.com/julia.millanta

Tuesday: Katie Marie, 6 p.m., facebook.com/funkeegirl80

Tuesday: Vapor Caves, 6 p.m., facebook.com/thevaporcaves

Tuesday: Eric Bettencourt, 7 p.m., facebook.com/eric.bettencourt

Tuesday: Miles Zuniga, 7 p.m., facebook.com/mileszunigalovesyou

Tuesday: Sarah Sharp, 7 p.m., facebook.com/sarahsharpatx

Tuesday: Will Taylor & Strings Attached, 7:30 p.m., facebook.com/StringsAttached

Tuesday: Fingerpistol, 8 p.m., facebook.com/fingerpistol

Tuesday and Thursday: Heather Bishop, 11 a.m., facebook.com/missbishopmusic

Tuesday and Thursday: Jaelyn Penner, 9 p.m., facebook.com/jaelynmusic

Tuesday and Friday: Frederico7, 7 p.m., facebook.com/frederico7music

Wednesday: Christopher John Edwards, 4:22 p.m., facebook.com/christopher.j.edwards.16

Wednesday: Hanna Barakat, 5 p.m., facebook.com/hannabarakatmusic

Wednesday: Pat Byrne, 5 p.m., facebook.com/PatByrneOfficial

Wednesday: Micah Motenko, 6 p.m., facebook.com/Motenkomusic

Wednesday: Shinyribs/Kevin Russell, 6 p.m., instagram.com/shinyribs

Wednesday: Rosie Flores, 6:30 p.m. facebook.com/mulekickproductions

Wednesday: Matt Hubbard, 7 p.m., facebook.com/matthubbardmusic

Wednesday: Carolyn Wonderland, 8 p.m., facebook.com/wonderchicken

Wednesday: Ethan Azarian, 8 p.m., facebook.com/Ethan-Azarian-Music

Wednesday: Mobley, 8 p.m., instagram.com/mobleywho or youtube.com/watch?v=MZMHM5lpIiQ

Wednesday: Mau Mau Chaplains, 8:30 p.m., facebook.com/flamingocantina

Wednesday: Jon Dee Graham & William Harries Graham, 8:30 p.m., facebook.com/jon.d.graham

Wednesday: Sonya Jevette, 8:30 p.m., youtube.com/sonyajevette

Wednesday-Thursday: Jackie Venson, 9:30 p.m., facebook.com/jackievenson

Wednesday-Saturday: Lisa Marshall, 8 p.m., facebook.com/lisamarshallmusic1

Thursday: Vanessa Lively, 4:40 p.m., stageit.com/vanessa_lively/4_40_on_thursdays_happy_hour_set/70725

Thursday: Marshall Hood, 5 p.m., facebook.com/sessionsonmary

Thursday: Erin Ivey, 5:30 p.m., facebook.com/ErinIveyMusicPage

Thursday: Bruce Smith, 6 p.m., facebook.com/bruce.smith.33821

Thursday: Cece Yentzen, 6 p.m., facebook.com/cece.yentzen

Thursday: Kate Howard, 6 p.m., facebook.com/KateHowardMusic

Thursday: Cooped Up Concerts, 7 p.m., facebook.com/coopedupconcerts

Thursday: Eve Monsees & Mike Buck, 7 p.m., facebook.com/eveandtheexiles

Thursday: Graham Wilkinson, 7 p.m., facebook.com/GrahamWilkinsonMusicFanPage

Thursday: Jean Caffeine, 7 p.m., facebook.com/jean.caffeine

Thursday: Scotty Alexander, 7 p.m., facebook.com/scottyalexanderband

Thursday: Oliver Steck, 7:30 p.m., facebook.com/Oliver-Steck-entertainment-info-283298768356594

Thursday: Patrice Pike, 8 p.m., facebook.com/PatricePikeBand

Thursday: Red Young, 9 p.m., facebook.com/RedYoungOffical

Friday: Lex Land, 10:30 a.m., facebook.com/lexlandmusic

Friday: Jon Dee Graham with William Harries Graham, noon, facebook.com/jon.d.graham

Friday: Joanna Howerton & Michael Cross, 12:30 p.m., facebook.com/morelovemusicaustin

Friday: Betty Soo, 1 p.m., facebook.com/bettysoomusic

Friday: Patricia Vonne, 4 p.m., facebook.com/PatriciaVonneMusic

Friday: David Pulkingham & Jay Stiles, 5 p.m., facebook.com/davidearle.pulkingham

Friday: Eliza Gilkyson, 5:30 p.m., facebook.com/ElizaGilkyson1

Friday: Colin Gilmore with Tammy Lynn, 6 p.m., facebook.com/happiergilmore

Friday: Emily Gimble, 6 p.m., facebook.com/mlegimble

Friday: Robi Polgar, 6 p.m., twitch.tv/robipolgar

Friday: Grace Pettis and friends, 6:30 p.m., facebook.com/gracepettismusic

Friday: Chancers, 7 p.m., facebook.com/NevilleStewart

Friday: Monte Warden, 7 p.m., facebook.com/montewarden

Friday: Stories From the Road, 7:30 p.m., makestoriesviral.org

Friday: AJ Vallejo, 8 p.m., facebook.com/ajvallejo

Friday: Bob Schneider, 8 p.m., facebook.com/bobschneidermusic

Friday: Chorizo Funk, 8 p.m., facebook.com/djchorizofunk

Friday: Harold McMillan & Carl Storckman, 8:30 p.m., facebook.com/harold.mcmillan1

Friday: Miles Zuniga & KB Imle, 9 p.m., facebook.com/mileszunigalovesyou

Friday and Sunday: Kamilla & Stefan, 10:30 p.m., facebook.com/kamillaandstefan

Saturday: Kris Schultz, 1 p.m., facebook.com/KrisSchultzMusic

Saturday: Suzanna Choffel, 3 p.m., facebook.com/suzannachoffelmusic

Saturday: Michael Fracasso, 6 p.m., us04web.zoom.us/j/917583033

Saturday: DJ Mel’s Living Room Dance Party, 6-10 p.m., facebook.com/DJ-Mel-48330349120

Saturday: Mandy Prater, 9 p.m., facebook.com/MandyPraterMusic

Saturday: Kevin Russell, 9 p.m., facebook.com/ShinyribsOfficial

Saturday: Chorizo Funk, 10 p.m., instagram.com/chorizofunk

Sunday: Dave Madden, 10:30 a.m., facebook.com/davemaddenmusic

Sunday: Corey Baum, 11 a.m., facebook.com/CroyAndTheBoys

Sunday: Graham Wilkinson, noon, facebook.com/GrahamWilkinsonMusicFanPage

Sunday: Jackie Venson, 1 p.m., facebook.com/jackievenson

Sunday: Shelley King, 2 p.m., facebook.com/shelleykingtx

Sunday: Bob Livingston, 4 p.m., facebook.com/BobLivingstonMusic

Sunday: Dan Hardick, 4 p.m., facebook.com/TheLittleLonghornSaloon

Sunday: Deer Fellow, 4 p.m., facebook.com/deerfellow

Sunday: Pamela Hart, 5 p.m. facebook.com/womeninjazzaustin

Sunday: Ulla, 5:30 p.m., facebook.com/ullairishmusic

Sunday: Reid & Jena Umstattd, 6 p.m., facebook.com/reidumstattd

Sunday: Chris Beall, 7 p.m., facebook.com/beallstreet

Sunday: Patrice Pike, 7 p.m., facebook.com/PatricePikeBand

Sunday: Mixer Rogers, 7:53 p.m., facebook.com/MixerRogers

LIVE MUSIC EVENTS

Friday-Saturday

Robert Earl Keen at Gruene Hall

Parker McCollum at Nutty Brown Amphitheater

Friday

Jake Penrod, Devin Jake at Sagebrush

Roleros Cosmicos, Runes of Neptune, Enrique Legarreta at Sahara Lounge

Saturday

Zoumountchi, Executive Steel Band, Afro Jazz at Sahara Lounge

Colton Turner at Sagebrush

Sunday

My Mistress, Fools Valley at Sahara Lounge

Kathy Murray & the Kilowatts with Kaz Kazanoff at Gruene Hall

Monday

Cornbread & the Whistleberry Brothers, Steel Monday at Sam’s Town Point

Tuesday

Tiger Alley at Sam’s Town Point

Wednesday

Danny B. Harvey at Sahara Lounge

Thursday

Crescent Soul Revue, Guitar Grady at Sam’s Town Point