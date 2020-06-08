Renowned Austin singer-songwriter Christopher Cross, who contracted the coronavirus in March and subsequently was diagnosed with Guillain-Barre Syndrome that was triggered by COVID-19, posted to social media on Monday that his condition is improving.

“The paralysis in my face and hands has abated and I am finally able to make a smile and play guitar again,” he wrote. “In fact, I’ve been practicing every day. I’m a bit rusty but it’s coming back.”

Guillain-Barre Syndrome had caused paralysis that resulted in Cross being in a wheelchair, though doctors expected it to be temporary. Cross said he’s been working with a physical therapist, adding that “I no longer depend on the wheelhchair or walker and amd primarily walking with the aid of a cane, although very slowly. It will take some time and a lot of rehab to get my strength back, along with my balance and stamina.”

Cross said his manager and agent are in the process of rebooking the tour celebrating the 40th anniversary of his Grammy-winning debut album, which had included an April 1 concert at Austin’s Paramount Theatre that was postponed because of the pandemic and Cross’s condition. “We hope to announce dates soon for concerts in the spring of 2021,” Cross wrote.