Dripping Springs won’t be without a movie theater for long. EVO Entertainment Group announced Friday that it’s moving into the theater space formerly occupied by Sky Cinemas in the Belterra Village shopping center.

Evo, which also owns entertainment complexes in Kyle and San Marcos, plans to reopen the 14-screen cinema on July 1 “in alignment with current city and state ordinances.”

According to a news release, the company plans to put $1 million toward improvements to the venue. Changes could include dine-in food service, kitchen expansion and a craft cocktail and beer program. Evo also says it plans to host live music at the theater.

“Dripping Springs is such a beautiful community that we’re thrilled to join” said EVO Entertainment Group CEO Mitch Roberts in a statement.

Sky Cinemas, which opened in 2018, announced May 18 that it had closed permanently due to the coronavirus pandemic. The sibling theater to downtown Austin’s Violet Crown Cinema first closed temporarily on March 18.

“With our business closed due to (COVID-19) and no revenue coming in, we were unable to pay our rent,” a statement from Sky Cinemas read. “We attempted to reach an arrangement with our landlord that would allow us to stay, but we failed to do so, and our lease was terminated.”

According to Sky Cinemas’ statement in May, Belterra Village (which is owned by Endeavor Real Estate Group) was seeking a new movie theater tenant for the vacated space.

Evo’s Kyle location on May 4 became one of the first cinemas in Central Texas to resume operations after Gov. Greg Abbott ordered that the state’s movie theaters could reopen at 25% capacity, following weeks of closures to curb the coronavirus pandemic. Evo’s website details safety precautions as part of a phased reopening plan for its theaters and other attractions. Most movie theaters in the region remain closed. With no new releases from major studios, reopened cinemas have been screening mostly older films.

Abbott on Wednesday gave permission for most businesses to immediately expand operating capacity from 25% to 50%. Hays County on Thursday reported four new cases of COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus, bringing the total number of lab-confirmed cases in the county to 389.

EVO Entertainment Group was founded in 2014 and operates seven locations in Texas. For more information, visit evocinemas.com.