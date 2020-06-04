Austin’s cocktail scene is losing one of its brightest stars.

The Townsend, the upscale bar and music venue at 718 Congress Ave., will not be reopening after the coronavirus shutdown, bar manager Jeff Boley posted on Facebook on Thursday.

“This crazy year has taken its toll on all of us, and I'm sad to be the one to say that The Townsend will not be reopening when all is said and done,” he posted.

“There are so many more pressing and important issues in our town, our nation and our planet right now than another bar closing its doors, but I wanted to take a second to mourn the loss of an amazing cocktail bar and music venue,” he wrote. “We had a great time serving almost all of y'all and will remember those moments fondly.”

The bar opened in 2016 with cocktail specialist Justin Elliott at the helm, and Boley, a co-founder of the Austin chapter of the U.S. Bartenders’ Guild, took over in 2017, and over the years, it became known as a place to catch Austin musicians and other performers in an intimate setting at a small stage in the back.

