Austin360 On The Record is a weekly roundup of new, recent and upcoming releases by local and Austin-associated recording artists.

OUT THIS WEEK

Night Glitter, self-titled (Nine Mile). Our Austin360 Artist of the Month for July 2018 when they released their debut EP, the duo of Thievery Corporation vocalist LouLou Ghelichkhani and longtime local musician John Michael Schoepf (known for his bass playing with Hayes Carll, Roky Erickson and others) returns with their first full-length record. Some of these songs previously were issued as singles, but there’s also several new tracks. This is hauntingly moody, almost ethereal music, with Ghelichkhani’s vocals — at times sung in French — floating like a fever dream over soundscapes that cast deeply alluring spells. Here’s the track “Blame Game”:

frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen>

John Baumann, “Country Shade.” It’s been an active year for new music from country troubadour Baumann despite the pandemic. March saw the debut release from the Panhandlers, a new Texas supergroup of sorts in which he joined Josh Abbott, Williams Clark Green and Flatland Cavalry’s Cleto Cordero. Now comes Baumann’s third full-length album of his own, a 12-song collection that showcases his warm vocal style and lyrics that lean toward old-school country themes. The arrangements are largely centered on acoustic guitar, with rich melodic accents of dobro, piano and pedal steel coloring the corners. “Sunday Morning Coming Up” (“hoping that I don’t come down”) gives a sly nod to the inspiration of Kris Kristofferson, and Baumann kicks out the jams with searing electric guitar leads on the stretch run of the closing “Grandfather’s Grandson.” Here’s a lyric video for the opening track, “The Country Doesn’t Sound the Same”:

frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen>

COMING SOON

JUNE 19: Monte Warden & the Dangerous Few, self-titled.

JUNE 19: Diana Burgess, “You Run.”

JUNE 19: Jenny Reynolds, “Any Kind of Angel.”

JULY 3: Willie Nelson, “First Rose of Spring” (Legacy).

JULY 10: Ray Wylie Hubbard, “Co-starring” (Big Machine).

JULY 17: David Ramirez, “My Love Is a Hurricane” (Sweetworld/Thirty Tigers).

RELATED: Check out other recent Austin360 On The Record roundups