Here’s a look at some of the Austin artists doing livestream shows this week.

OUR AUSTIN360 LIVESTREAM PICKS

Saturday: Hill Country Galleria Virtual Concert Series with South Austin Moonlighters. Sponsored by ACL Radio, this weekly series usually held on the lawn at the Hill Country Galleria in Bee Cave has gone livestream this spring. This week’s edition features long-running local Americana band the South Austin Moonlighters. (If you want to hear more from their individual members, check out bassist Lonnie Trevino Jr.’s 7 p.m. Friday set at facebook.com/lonnietjbass, and guitarist Chris Beall’s 7 p.m. Sunday stream at facebook.com/beallstreet.) More upcoming shows in Saturday Galleria series will feature the Peterson Brothers on June 13 and Swimming With Bears on June 20. 7 p.m., facebook.com/aclradio — P.B.

Sunday: 3Ten’s “Stream Come True” with Reid & Jena Umstattd. The latest livestream presentation from 3Ten, the downtown club that serves as a sister venue to the larger upstairs room ACL Live, features Reid Umstattd, former singer of rock band Nelo, joined by his wife, Jena. (They also do a weekly 6 p.m. Sunday livestream at facebook.com/reidumstattd.) 8 p.m., facebook.com/3tenaustin/live — P.B.

Wednesday: Matt Hubbard. A keyboardist and producer who’s worked with many acts, including Willie Nelson and Edie Brickell & New Bohemians, Hubbard played every Wednesday at C-Boy’s in pre-pandemic times. He’s carried the residency over to this weekly livestream show. 7 p.m., facebook.com/matthubbardmusic — P.B.

Thursday: Sydney Wright “Tenderfoot” release party. With literate and engaging earworms, Sydney Wright has become one of Austin’s rising pop stars. Her edgy new single “Tenderfoot,” has a harder driving rock feel than her earlier work. In the video that debuted in late May, Wright stars as a brash saloon buster in the nouveau west. She celebrates the release with a live stream performance that will feature costumes, give-aways and a live-loop version of the new single. Stop by Wright’s artist page to put in your requests before the show. 8 p.m. facebook.com/sydneywrightmusic — D.S.S.

RECURRING WEEKLY EVENTS

Monday: Bonnie Whitmore, 3 p.m., facebook.com/bonniewhitmore

Monday: Stephen Carolan, 5 p.m., facebook.com/scarolan11

Monday: Jeff Plankenhorn, 7 p.m., facebook.com/jeffplankenhorn

Monday: Bob Appel, 7 p.m., facebook.com/bobappeltraditionalcountry

Monday: Chris Gage, 8 p.m., facebook.com/chrisgageaustin

Monday: Cari Hutson & Hunter St. Marie, 8 p.m., facebook.com/CHutsonNGoodCo

Monday: Oscar Ornelas, 8 p.m. facebook.com/oscarornelas512

Monday, Wednesday and Friday: Aeseaes, 6 p.m., twitch.tv/a_couple_streams

Monday, Wednesday and Friday: Gina Chavez, 8 p.m., facebook.com/ginachavezmusic

Tuesday: Erin Ivey, 10 a.m., facebook.com/ErinIveyMusicPage

Tuesday: Colin Gilmore and guest, 2 p.m., zoom.us/j/302333893

Tuesday: Giulia Millanta, 5 p.m., facebook.com/julia.millanta

Tuesday: Katie Marie, 6 p.m., facebook.com/funkeegirl80

Tuesday: Vapor Caves, 6 p.m., facebook.com/thevaporcaves

Tuesday: Eric Bettencourt, 7 p.m., facebook.com/eric.bettencourt

Tuesday: Miles Zuniga, 7 p.m., facebook.com/mileszunigalovesyou

Tuesday: Sarah Sharp, 7 p.m., facebook.com/sarahsharpatx

Tuesday: Will Taylor & Strings Attached, 7:30 p.m., facebook.com/StringsAttached

Tuesday: Fingerpistol, 8 p.m., facebook.com/fingerpistol

Tuesday and Thursday: Heather Bishop, 11 a.m., facebook.com/missbishopmusic

Tuesday and Thursday: Jaelyn Penner, 9 p.m., facebook.com/jaelynmusic

Tuesday and Friday: Frederico7, 7 p.m., facebook.com/frederico7music

Wednesday: Christopher John Edwards, 4:22 p.m., facebook.com/christopher.j.edwards.16

Wednesday: Hanna Barakat, 5 p.m., facebook.com/hannabarakatmusic

Wednesday: Pat Byrne, 5 p.m., facebook.com/PatByrneOfficial

Wednesday: Micah Motenko, 6 p.m., facebook.com/Motenkomusic

Wednesday: Shinyribs/Kevin Russell, 6 p.m., instagram.com/shinyribs

Wednesday: Rosie Flores, 6:30 p.m. facebook.com/mulekickproductions

Wednesday: Matt Hubbard, 7 p.m., facebook.com/matthubbardmusic

Wednesday: Carolyn Wonderland, 8 p.m., facebook.com/wonderchicken

Wednesday: Ethan Azarian, 8 p.m., facebook.com/Ethan-Azarian-Music

Wednesday: Mobley, 8 p.m., instagram.com/mobleywho or youtube.com/watch?v=MZMHM5lpIiQ

Wednesday: Mau Mau Chaplains, 8:30 p.m., facebook.com/flamingocantina

Wednesday: Jon Dee Graham & William Harries Graham, 8:30 p.m., facebook.com/jon.d.graham

Wednesday: Sonya Jevette, 8:30 p.m., youtube.com/sonyajevette

Wednesday-Thursday: Jackie Venson, 9:30 p.m., facebook.com/jackievenson

Wednesday-Saturday: Lisa Marshall, 8 p.m., facebook.com/lisamarshallmusic1

Thursday: Vanessa Lively, 4:40 p.m., stageit.com/vanessa_lively/4_40_on_thursdays_happy_hour_set/70725

Thursday: Marshall Hood, 5 p.m., facebook.com/sessionsonmary

Thursday: Erin Ivey, 5:30 p.m., facebook.com/ErinIveyMusicPage

Thursday: Bruce Smith, 6 p.m., facebook.com/bruce.smith.33821

Thursday: Cece Yentzen, 6 p.m., facebook.com/cece.yentzen

Thursday: Cooped Up Concerts, 7 p.m., facebook.com/coopedupconcerts

Thursday: Eve Monsees & Mike Buck, 7 p.m., facebook.com/eveandtheexiles

Thursday: Graham Wilkinson, 7 p.m., facebook.com/GrahamWilkinsonMusicFanPage

Thursday: Jean Caffeine, 7 p.m., facebook.com/jean.caffeine

Thursday: Scotty Alexander, 7 p.m., facebook.com/scottyalexanderband

Thursday: Oliver Steck, 7:30 p.m., facebook.com/Oliver-Steck-entertainment-info-283298768356594

Thursday: Patrice Pike, 8 p.m., facebook.com/PatricePikeBand

Thursday: Bonnie Whitmore’s Virtual Gallery, 8:30 p.m., facebook.com/events/266289714520734 (Special guests: June 4, David Pulkingham; June 11, Ali Holder; June 18, Matthew Paige; June 25, Dave Madden)

Friday: Lex Land, 10:30 a.m., facebook.com/lexlandmusic

Friday: Jon Dee Graham with William Harries Graham, noon, facebook.com/jon.d.graham

Friday: Joanna Howerton & Michael Cross, 12:30 p.m., facebook.com/morelovemusicaustin

Friday: Betty Soo, 1 p.m., facebook.com/bettysoomusic

Friday: Patricia Vonne, 4 p.m., facebook.com/PatriciaVonneMusic

Friday: David Pulkingham & Jay Stiles, 5 p.m., facebook.com/davidearle.pulkingham

Friday: Eliza Gilkyson, 5:30 p.m., facebook.com/ElizaGilkyson1

Friday: Colin Gilmore with Tammy Lynn, 6 p.m., facebook.com/happiergilmore

Friday: Emily Gimble, 6 p.m., facebook.com/mlegimble

Friday: Robi Polgar, 6 p.m., twitch.tv/robipolgar

Friday: Grace Pettis and friends, 6:30 p.m., facebook.com/gracepettismusic

Friday: Chancers, 7 p.m., facebook.com/NevilleStewart

Friday: Monte Warden, 7 p.m., facebook.com/montewarden

Friday: Stories From the Road, 7:30 p.m., makestoriesviral.org

Friday: AJ Vallejo, 8 p.m., facebook.com/ajvallejo

Friday: Bob Schneider, 8 p.m., facebook.com/bobschneidermusic

Friday: Chorizo Funk, 8 p.m., facebook.com/djchorizofunk

Friday: Harold McMillan & Carl Storckman, 8:30 p.m., facebook.com/harold.mcmillan1

Friday: Miles Zuniga & KB Imle, 9 p.m., facebook.com/mileszunigalovesyou

Friday and Sunday: Kamilla & Stefan, 10:30 p.m., facebook.com/kamillaandstefan

Saturday: Kris Schultz, 1 p.m., facebook.com/KrisSchultzMusic

Saturday: Suzanna Choffel, 3 p.m., facebook.com/suzannachoffelmusic

Saturday: Michael Fracasso, 6 p.m., us04web.zoom.us/j/917583033

Saturday: DJ Mel’s Living Room Dance Party, 6-10 p.m., facebook.com/DJ-Mel-48330349120

Saturday: Mandy Prater, 9 p.m., facebook.com/MandyPraterMusic

Saturday: Kevin Russell, 9 p.m., facebook.com/ShinyribsOfficial

Saturday: Chorizo Funk, 10 p.m., instagram.com/chorizofunk

Sunday: Dave Madden, 10:30 a.m., facebook.com/davemaddenmusic

Sunday: Corey Baum, 11 a.m., facebook.com/CroyAndTheBoys

Sunday: Graham Wilkinson, noon, facebook.com/GrahamWilkinsonMusicFanPage

Sunday: Jackie Venson, 1 p.m., facebook.com/jackievenson

Sunday: Shelley King, 2 p.m., facebook.com/shelleykingtx

Sunday: Bob Livingston, 4 p.m., facebook.com/BobLivingstonMusic

Sunday: Dan Hardick, 4 p.m., facebook.com/TheLittleLonghornSaloon

Sunday: Deer Fellow, 4 p.m., facebook.com/deerfellow

Sunday: Pamela Hart, 5 p.m. facebook.com/womeninjazzaustin

Sunday: Ulla, 5:30 p.m., facebook.com/ullairishmusic

Sunday: Reid & Jena Umstattd, 6 p.m., facebook.com/reidumstattd

Sunday: Chris Beall, 7 p.m., facebook.com/beallstreet

Sunday: Patrice Pike, 7 p.m., facebook.com/PatricePikeBand

Sunday: Mixer Rogers, 7:53 p.m., facebook.com/MixerRogers