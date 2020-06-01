The free Zilker Summer Musical, an annual rite for tens of thousands of Austinites since the 1950s, won’t happen this year at the Zilker Hillside Theater.

Zilker Theater Productions announced that its 2020 show, the ABBA musical "Mamma Mia," will be postponed until 2021.

"We held an audition workshop for the community in February, followed by a full socially distant audition for ’Mamma Mia’ in March," the producers said in a statement, "with call back auditions for final casting conducted via Zoom to ensure the safety of everyone involved. It was a remarkable process, unprecedented in our history, and resulted in assembling an extraordinary cast."

Due to the uncertainty about the future of large events this summer in Austin, however, the producers joined other arts groups that have pushed shows back until fall or winter.