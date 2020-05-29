Austin hip-hop music festival Jmblya has decided to cancel its 2020 event, according to a Friday announcement on Instagram.

The festival’s announcement says that refunds will be made available according to how tickets were purchased.

Originally set to return to Circuit of the Americas in May, Jmblya announced in April that it would reschedule its annual event for this fall. Last year’s festival was canceled due to severe weather.

The future of large Austin events has been thrown into uncertainty by the coronavirus pandemic. Last week, Austin health authority Dr. Mark Escott said he can’t envision large-scale events like Austin City Limits Music Festival happening through the end of year.

