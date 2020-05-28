Here’s a look at some of the Austin artists doing livestream shows this week.

OUR AUSTIN360 LIVESTREAM PICKS

Friday: Lyle Lovett and John Hiatt. Lovett has been an Austin favorite since his early ’80s rise playing folk haunts such as Cactus Cafe and the long-gone emmajoe’s, before he had an album out. He recently became an Austinite again, so we’ll call this high-profile streaming twinbill a semi-local affair. Lovett and Nashville great Hiatt had planned to tour together this spring; instead, they’re teaming up for this online song-swap that’ll air on both artists’ websites as well as Facebook, YouTube and Twitter. 8 p.m., facebook.com/LyleLovett. — P.B.

Friday: Exploded Drawing Television: Broadcast Premiere. It’s been almost a decade since DJs Soundfounder and Butcher Bear launched Exploded Drawing, a series of parties and happenings that aim to elevate Austin’s electronic music scene. To safely keep the party going through the coronavirus pandemic, they are temporarily moving to an online format with the launch of a new Exploded Drawing Television YouTube channel. To celebrate, they’re hosting a virtual shindig featuring nearly a dozen regional and national artists. 9 p.m., exploded-drawing.com/television. — D.S.S.

Saturday: Threadgill’s Farewell Concert with Guy Forsyth & Jeska Bailey. The recent closing of the original Threadgill’s restaurant on North Lamar Boulevard was a major loss for Austin’s cultural heritage. No more meals will be served, but Forsyth and Bailey have arranged to do a livestream from the venue’s stage to say goodbye to the place where Janis Joplin got her start as a singer in the 1960s. They promise special guests, and the evening is intriguingly billed as “Part 1” of the farewell, indicating there might be a sequel. 7 p.m., facebook.com/guyforsythband. — P.B.

Sunday: Ulla. It’s a bonus fifth Sunday in May for our current Austin360 Residency of the Month. This local all-star collective focuses on traditional and contemporary Irish music but plays it pretty loose with the borders, both geographically and stylistically. Andrea Magee of Beat Root Revival teams with Pat Byrne and his guitarist, Stephen Carolan, to form the native-Irish core of the group. Austinite Rich Brotherton woodshedded in Irish pubs when he was younger, and he’s passed on his love of this music to his daughter, Maddy, who’s been joining him on fiddle for these “tag-team” livestreams between band members. 5:30 p.m., facebook.com/ullairishmusic. — P.B.

Sunday: Frederico7: Brazilian Soul; Panamerican Heart. The Brazilian-born Austinite has prepared a special set of Brazilian and Pan American songs from artists like Jorge Ben, Tom Jobim, Os Novos Baianos and Caetano Veloso. He’ll also be playing tracks from his own band’s 2019 release, “Exótico Americano.” 7 p.m. facebook.com/EsquinaTango. — D.S.S.

Tuesday and Thursday: Erin Ivey. “I was just getting back into regular gigging again when COVID hit, so this has been a pretty interesting pivot to be forced into the online scene,” Ivey wrote us recently about her livestream ventures. The eclectic singer-songwriter plays weekly at 10 a.m. Tuesday and 5:30 p.m. Thursday. She’s also been working on a new album. facebook.com/ErinIveyMusicPage. — P.B.

ALSO PLAYING

Friday, May 29

Ray Prim, 6:30 p.m., facebook.com/OskarBluesAustin

Sunday, May 31

Anna Larson, 3 p.m., facebook.com/annalarsonmusic

Wednesday, June 3

3Ten’s “Stream Come True” with Will Courtney, 8 p.m., facebook.com/3tenaustin/live

Thursday, June 4

Grace Pettis, 6 p.m., facebook.com/nobodysgirlmusic

RECURRING WEEKLY EVENTS

Monday: Bonnie Whitmore, 3 p.m., facebook.com/bonniewhitmore

Monday: Stephen Carolan, 5 p.m., facebook.com/scarolan11

Monday: Jeff Plankenhorn, 7 p.m., facebook.com/jeffplankenhorn

Monday: Bob Appel, 7 p.m., facebook.com/bobappeltraditionalcountry

Monday: Chris Gage, 8 p.m., facebook.com/chrisgageaustin

Monday: Cari Hutson & Hunter St. Marie, 8 p.m., facebook.com/CHutsonNGoodCo

Monday: Oscar Ornelas, 8 p.m. facebook.com/oscarornelas512

Monday, Wednesday and Friday: Aeseaes, 6 p.m., twitch.tv/a_couple_streams

Monday, Wednesday and Friday: Gina Chavez, 8 p.m., facebook.com/ginachavezmusic

Tuesday: Erin Ivey, 10 a.m., facebook.com/ErinIveyMusicPage

Tuesday: Colin Gilmore and guest, 2 p.m., zoom.us/j/302333893

Tuesday: Giulia Millanta, 5 p.m., facebook.com/julia.millanta

Tuesday: Katie Marie, 6 p.m., facebook.com/funkeegirl80

Tuesday: Vapor Caves, 6 p.m., facebook.com/thevaporcaves

Tuesday: Eric Bettencourt, 7 p.m., facebook.com/eric.bettencourt

Tuesday: Miles Zuniga, 7 p.m., facebook.com/mileszunigalovesyou

Tuesday: Sarah Sharp, 7 p.m., facebook.com/sarahsharpatx

Tuesday: Will Taylor & Strings Attached, 7:30 p.m., facebook.com/StringsAttached

Tuesday: Fingerpistol, 8 p.m., facebook.com/fingerpistol

Tuesday and Thursday: Heather Bishop, 11 a.m., facebook.com/missbishopmusic

Tuesday and Thursday: Jaelyn Penner, 9 p.m., facebook.com/jaelynmusic

Tuesday and Friday: Frederico7, 7 p.m., facebook.com/frederico7music

Wednesday: Christopher John Edwards, 4:22 p.m., facebook.com/christopher.j.edwards.16

Wednesday: Hanna Barakat, 5 p.m., facebook.com/hannabarakatmusic

Wednesday: Pat Byrne, 5 p.m., facebook.com/PatByrneOfficial

Wednesday: Micah Motenko, 6 p.m., facebook.com/Motenkomusic

Wednesday: Shinyribs/Kevin Russell, 6 p.m., instagram.com/shinyribs

Wednesday: Rosie Flores, 6:30 p.m. facebook.com/mulekickproductions

Wednesday: Matt Hubbard, 7 p.m., facebook.com/matthubbardmusic

Wednesday: Carolyn Wonderland, 8 p.m., facebook.com/wonderchicken

Wednesday: Ethan Azarian, 8 p.m., facebook.com/Ethan-Azarian-Music

Wednesday: Mobley, 8 p.m., instagram.com/mobleywho or youtube.com/watch?v=MZMHM5lpIiQ

Wednesday: Mau Mau Chaplains, 8:30 p.m., facebook.com/flamingocantina

Wednesday: Jon Dee Graham & William Harries Graham, 8:30 p.m., facebook.com/jon.d.graham

Wednesday: Sonya Jevette, 8:30 p.m., youtube.com/sonyajevette

Wednesday-Thursday: Jackie Venson, 9:30 p.m., facebook.com/jackievenson

Wednesday-Saturday: Lisa Marshall, 8 p.m., facebook.com/lisamarshallmusic1

Thursday: Vanessa Lively, 4:40 p.m., stageit.com/vanessa_lively/4_40_on_thursdays_happy_hour_set/70725

Thursday: Erin Ivey, 5:30 p.m., facebook.com/ErinIveyMusicPage

Thursday: Bruce Smith, 6 p.m., facebook.com/bruce.smith.33821

Thursday: Cece Yentzen, 6 p.m., facebook.com/cece.yentzen

Thursday: Cooped Up Concerts, 7 p.m., facebook.com/coopedupconcerts

Thursday: Eve Monsees & Mike Buck, 7 p.m., facebook.com/eveandtheexiles

Thursday: Graham Wilkinson, 7 p.m., facebook.com/GrahamWilkinsonMusicFanPage

Thursday: Jean Caffeine, 7 p.m., facebook.com/jean.caffeine

Thursday: Scotty Alexander, 7 p.m., facebook.com/scottyalexanderband

Thursday: Oliver Steck, 7:30 p.m., facebook.com/Oliver-Steck-entertainment-info-283298768356594

Thursday: Patrice Pike, 8 p.m., facebook.com/PatricePikeBand

Thursday: Bonnie Whitmore’s Virtual Gallery, 8:30 p.m., facebook.com/events/266289714520734

Friday: Lex Land, 10:30 a.m., facebook.com/lexlandmusic

Friday: Jon Dee Graham with William Harries Graham, noon, facebook.com/jon.d.graham

Friday: Joanna Howerton & Michael Cross, 12:30 p.m., facebook.com/morelovemusicaustin

Friday: Betty Soo, 1 p.m., facebook.com/bettysoomusic

Friday: Patricia Vonne, 4 p.m., facebook.com/PatriciaVonneMusic

Friday: David Pulkingham & Jay Stiles, 5 p.m., facebook.com/davidearle.pulkingham

Friday: Eliza Gilkyson, 5:30 p.m., facebook.com/ElizaGilkyson1

Friday: Colin Gilmore with Tammy Lynn, 6 p.m., facebook.com/happiergilmore

Friday: Emily Gimble, 6 p.m., facebook.com/mlegimble

Friday: Robi Polgar, 6 p.m., twitch.tv/robipolgar

Friday: Grace Pettis and friends, 6:30 p.m., facebook.com/gracepettismusic

Friday: Chancers, 7 p.m., facebook.com/NevilleStewart

Friday: Monte Warden, 7 p.m., facebook.com/montewarden

Friday: Stories From the Road, 7:30 p.m., makestoriesviral.org

Friday: AJ Vallejo, 8 p.m., facebook.com/ajvallejo

Friday: Bob Schneider, 8 p.m., facebook.com/bobschneidermusic

Friday: Chorizo Funk, 8 p.m., facebook.com/djchorizofunk

Friday: Harold McMillan & Carl Storckman, 8:30 p.m., facebook.com/harold.mcmillan1

Friday: Miles Zuniga & KB Imle, 9 p.m., facebook.com/mileszunigalovesyou

Friday and Sunday: Kamilla & Stefan, 10:30 p.m., facebook.com/kamillaandstefan

Saturday: Kris Schultz, 1 p.m., facebook.com/KrisSchultzMusic

Saturday: Suzanna Choffel, 3 p.m., facebook.com/suzannachoffelmusic

Saturday: Michael Fracasso, 6 p.m., us04web.zoom.us/j/917583033

Saturday: DJ Mel’s Living Room Dance Party, 6-10 p.m., facebook.com/DJ-Mel-48330349120

Saturday: Mandy Prater, 9 p.m., facebook.com/MandyPraterMusic

Saturday: Kevin Russell, 9 p.m., facebook.com/ShinyribsOfficial

Saturday: Chorizo Funk, 10 p.m., instagram.com/chorizofunk

Sunday: Dave Madden, 10:30 a.m., facebook.com/davemaddenmusic

Sunday: Corey Baum, 11 a.m., facebook.com/CroyAndTheBoys

Sunday: Graham Wilkinson, noon, facebook.com/GrahamWilkinsonMusicFanPage

Sunday: Jackie Venson, 1 p.m., facebook.com/jackievenson

Sunday: Shelley King, 2 p.m., facebook.com/shelleykingtx

Sunday: Bob Livingston, 4 p.m., facebook.com/BobLivingstonMusic

Sunday: Dan Hardick, 4 p.m., facebook.com/TheLittleLonghornSaloon

Sunday: Deer Fellow, 4 p.m., facebook.com/deerfellow

Sunday: Ulla, 5:30 p.m., facebook.com/ullairishmusic

Sunday: Reid & Jena Umstattd, 6 p.m., youtube.com/channel/UCp0sWVl0GdYblgQqIYdqIVA

Sunday: Chris Beall, 7 p.m., facebook.com/beallstreet

Sunday: Patrice Pike, 7 p.m., facebook.com/PatricePikeBand

Sunday: Mixer Rogers, 7:53 p.m., facebook.com/MixerRogers