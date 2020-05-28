Here’s a look at some of the Austin artists doing livestream shows this week.
OUR AUSTIN360 LIVESTREAM PICKS
Friday: Lyle Lovett and John Hiatt. Lovett has been an Austin favorite since his early ’80s rise playing folk haunts such as Cactus Cafe and the long-gone emmajoe’s, before he had an album out. He recently became an Austinite again, so we’ll call this high-profile streaming twinbill a semi-local affair. Lovett and Nashville great Hiatt had planned to tour together this spring; instead, they’re teaming up for this online song-swap that’ll air on both artists’ websites as well as Facebook, YouTube and Twitter. 8 p.m., facebook.com/LyleLovett. — P.B.
Friday: Exploded Drawing Television: Broadcast Premiere. It’s been almost a decade since DJs Soundfounder and Butcher Bear launched Exploded Drawing, a series of parties and happenings that aim to elevate Austin’s electronic music scene. To safely keep the party going through the coronavirus pandemic, they are temporarily moving to an online format with the launch of a new Exploded Drawing Television YouTube channel. To celebrate, they’re hosting a virtual shindig featuring nearly a dozen regional and national artists. 9 p.m., exploded-drawing.com/television. — D.S.S.
Saturday: Threadgill’s Farewell Concert with Guy Forsyth & Jeska Bailey. The recent closing of the original Threadgill’s restaurant on North Lamar Boulevard was a major loss for Austin’s cultural heritage. No more meals will be served, but Forsyth and Bailey have arranged to do a livestream from the venue’s stage to say goodbye to the place where Janis Joplin got her start as a singer in the 1960s. They promise special guests, and the evening is intriguingly billed as “Part 1” of the farewell, indicating there might be a sequel. 7 p.m., facebook.com/guyforsythband. — P.B.
Sunday: Ulla. It’s a bonus fifth Sunday in May for our current Austin360 Residency of the Month. This local all-star collective focuses on traditional and contemporary Irish music but plays it pretty loose with the borders, both geographically and stylistically. Andrea Magee of Beat Root Revival teams with Pat Byrne and his guitarist, Stephen Carolan, to form the native-Irish core of the group. Austinite Rich Brotherton woodshedded in Irish pubs when he was younger, and he’s passed on his love of this music to his daughter, Maddy, who’s been joining him on fiddle for these “tag-team” livestreams between band members. 5:30 p.m., facebook.com/ullairishmusic. — P.B.
Sunday: Frederico7: Brazilian Soul; Panamerican Heart. The Brazilian-born Austinite has prepared a special set of Brazilian and Pan American songs from artists like Jorge Ben, Tom Jobim, Os Novos Baianos and Caetano Veloso. He’ll also be playing tracks from his own band’s 2019 release, “Exótico Americano.” 7 p.m. facebook.com/EsquinaTango. — D.S.S.
Tuesday and Thursday: Erin Ivey. “I was just getting back into regular gigging again when COVID hit, so this has been a pretty interesting pivot to be forced into the online scene,” Ivey wrote us recently about her livestream ventures. The eclectic singer-songwriter plays weekly at 10 a.m. Tuesday and 5:30 p.m. Thursday. She’s also been working on a new album. facebook.com/ErinIveyMusicPage. — P.B.
ALSO PLAYING
Friday, May 29
Ray Prim, 6:30 p.m., facebook.com/OskarBluesAustin
Sunday, May 31
Anna Larson, 3 p.m., facebook.com/annalarsonmusic
Wednesday, June 3
3Ten’s “Stream Come True” with Will Courtney, 8 p.m., facebook.com/3tenaustin/live
Thursday, June 4
Grace Pettis, 6 p.m., facebook.com/nobodysgirlmusic
RECURRING WEEKLY EVENTS
Monday: Bonnie Whitmore, 3 p.m., facebook.com/bonniewhitmore
Monday: Stephen Carolan, 5 p.m., facebook.com/scarolan11
Monday: Jeff Plankenhorn, 7 p.m., facebook.com/jeffplankenhorn
Monday: Bob Appel, 7 p.m., facebook.com/bobappeltraditionalcountry
Monday: Chris Gage, 8 p.m., facebook.com/chrisgageaustin
Monday: Cari Hutson & Hunter St. Marie, 8 p.m., facebook.com/CHutsonNGoodCo
Monday: Oscar Ornelas, 8 p.m. facebook.com/oscarornelas512
Monday, Wednesday and Friday: Aeseaes, 6 p.m., twitch.tv/a_couple_streams
Monday, Wednesday and Friday: Gina Chavez, 8 p.m., facebook.com/ginachavezmusic
Tuesday: Erin Ivey, 10 a.m., facebook.com/ErinIveyMusicPage
Tuesday: Colin Gilmore and guest, 2 p.m., zoom.us/j/302333893
Tuesday: Giulia Millanta, 5 p.m., facebook.com/julia.millanta
Tuesday: Katie Marie, 6 p.m., facebook.com/funkeegirl80
Tuesday: Vapor Caves, 6 p.m., facebook.com/thevaporcaves
Tuesday: Eric Bettencourt, 7 p.m., facebook.com/eric.bettencourt
Tuesday: Miles Zuniga, 7 p.m., facebook.com/mileszunigalovesyou
Tuesday: Sarah Sharp, 7 p.m., facebook.com/sarahsharpatx
Tuesday: Will Taylor & Strings Attached, 7:30 p.m., facebook.com/StringsAttached
Tuesday: Fingerpistol, 8 p.m., facebook.com/fingerpistol
Tuesday and Thursday: Heather Bishop, 11 a.m., facebook.com/missbishopmusic
Tuesday and Thursday: Jaelyn Penner, 9 p.m., facebook.com/jaelynmusic
Tuesday and Friday: Frederico7, 7 p.m., facebook.com/frederico7music
Wednesday: Christopher John Edwards, 4:22 p.m., facebook.com/christopher.j.edwards.16
Wednesday: Hanna Barakat, 5 p.m., facebook.com/hannabarakatmusic
Wednesday: Pat Byrne, 5 p.m., facebook.com/PatByrneOfficial
Wednesday: Micah Motenko, 6 p.m., facebook.com/Motenkomusic
Wednesday: Shinyribs/Kevin Russell, 6 p.m., instagram.com/shinyribs
Wednesday: Rosie Flores, 6:30 p.m. facebook.com/mulekickproductions
Wednesday: Matt Hubbard, 7 p.m., facebook.com/matthubbardmusic
Wednesday: Carolyn Wonderland, 8 p.m., facebook.com/wonderchicken
Wednesday: Ethan Azarian, 8 p.m., facebook.com/Ethan-Azarian-Music
Wednesday: Mobley, 8 p.m., instagram.com/mobleywho or youtube.com/watch?v=MZMHM5lpIiQ
Wednesday: Mau Mau Chaplains, 8:30 p.m., facebook.com/flamingocantina
Wednesday: Jon Dee Graham & William Harries Graham, 8:30 p.m., facebook.com/jon.d.graham
Wednesday: Sonya Jevette, 8:30 p.m., youtube.com/sonyajevette
Wednesday-Thursday: Jackie Venson, 9:30 p.m., facebook.com/jackievenson
Wednesday-Saturday: Lisa Marshall, 8 p.m., facebook.com/lisamarshallmusic1
Thursday: Vanessa Lively, 4:40 p.m., stageit.com/vanessa_lively/4_40_on_thursdays_happy_hour_set/70725
Thursday: Erin Ivey, 5:30 p.m., facebook.com/ErinIveyMusicPage
Thursday: Bruce Smith, 6 p.m., facebook.com/bruce.smith.33821
Thursday: Cece Yentzen, 6 p.m., facebook.com/cece.yentzen
Thursday: Cooped Up Concerts, 7 p.m., facebook.com/coopedupconcerts
Thursday: Eve Monsees & Mike Buck, 7 p.m., facebook.com/eveandtheexiles
Thursday: Graham Wilkinson, 7 p.m., facebook.com/GrahamWilkinsonMusicFanPage
Thursday: Jean Caffeine, 7 p.m., facebook.com/jean.caffeine
Thursday: Scotty Alexander, 7 p.m., facebook.com/scottyalexanderband
Thursday: Oliver Steck, 7:30 p.m., facebook.com/Oliver-Steck-entertainment-info-283298768356594
Thursday: Patrice Pike, 8 p.m., facebook.com/PatricePikeBand
Thursday: Bonnie Whitmore’s Virtual Gallery, 8:30 p.m., facebook.com/events/266289714520734
Friday: Lex Land, 10:30 a.m., facebook.com/lexlandmusic
Friday: Jon Dee Graham with William Harries Graham, noon, facebook.com/jon.d.graham
Friday: Joanna Howerton & Michael Cross, 12:30 p.m., facebook.com/morelovemusicaustin
Friday: Betty Soo, 1 p.m., facebook.com/bettysoomusic
Friday: Patricia Vonne, 4 p.m., facebook.com/PatriciaVonneMusic
Friday: David Pulkingham & Jay Stiles, 5 p.m., facebook.com/davidearle.pulkingham
Friday: Eliza Gilkyson, 5:30 p.m., facebook.com/ElizaGilkyson1
Friday: Colin Gilmore with Tammy Lynn, 6 p.m., facebook.com/happiergilmore
Friday: Emily Gimble, 6 p.m., facebook.com/mlegimble
Friday: Robi Polgar, 6 p.m., twitch.tv/robipolgar
Friday: Grace Pettis and friends, 6:30 p.m., facebook.com/gracepettismusic
Friday: Chancers, 7 p.m., facebook.com/NevilleStewart
Friday: Monte Warden, 7 p.m., facebook.com/montewarden
Friday: Stories From the Road, 7:30 p.m., makestoriesviral.org
Friday: AJ Vallejo, 8 p.m., facebook.com/ajvallejo
Friday: Bob Schneider, 8 p.m., facebook.com/bobschneidermusic
Friday: Chorizo Funk, 8 p.m., facebook.com/djchorizofunk
Friday: Harold McMillan & Carl Storckman, 8:30 p.m., facebook.com/harold.mcmillan1
Friday: Miles Zuniga & KB Imle, 9 p.m., facebook.com/mileszunigalovesyou
Friday and Sunday: Kamilla & Stefan, 10:30 p.m., facebook.com/kamillaandstefan
Saturday: Kris Schultz, 1 p.m., facebook.com/KrisSchultzMusic
Saturday: Suzanna Choffel, 3 p.m., facebook.com/suzannachoffelmusic
Saturday: Michael Fracasso, 6 p.m., us04web.zoom.us/j/917583033
Saturday: DJ Mel’s Living Room Dance Party, 6-10 p.m., facebook.com/DJ-Mel-48330349120
Saturday: Mandy Prater, 9 p.m., facebook.com/MandyPraterMusic
Saturday: Kevin Russell, 9 p.m., facebook.com/ShinyribsOfficial
Saturday: Chorizo Funk, 10 p.m., instagram.com/chorizofunk
Sunday: Dave Madden, 10:30 a.m., facebook.com/davemaddenmusic
Sunday: Corey Baum, 11 a.m., facebook.com/CroyAndTheBoys
Sunday: Graham Wilkinson, noon, facebook.com/GrahamWilkinsonMusicFanPage
Sunday: Jackie Venson, 1 p.m., facebook.com/jackievenson
Sunday: Shelley King, 2 p.m., facebook.com/shelleykingtx
Sunday: Bob Livingston, 4 p.m., facebook.com/BobLivingstonMusic
Sunday: Dan Hardick, 4 p.m., facebook.com/TheLittleLonghornSaloon
Sunday: Deer Fellow, 4 p.m., facebook.com/deerfellow
Sunday: Ulla, 5:30 p.m., facebook.com/ullairishmusic
Sunday: Reid & Jena Umstattd, 6 p.m., youtube.com/channel/UCp0sWVl0GdYblgQqIYdqIVA
Sunday: Chris Beall, 7 p.m., facebook.com/beallstreet
Sunday: Patrice Pike, 7 p.m., facebook.com/PatricePikeBand
Sunday: Mixer Rogers, 7:53 p.m., facebook.com/MixerRogers