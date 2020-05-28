Peter Blackstock @Blackstock360Deborah Sengupta Stith

Thursday

May 28, 2020 at 11:00 AM


Here’s a look at some of the Austin artists doing livestream shows this week.


OUR AUSTIN360 LIVESTREAM PICKS


Friday: Lyle Lovett and John Hiatt. Lovett has been an Austin favorite since his early ’80s rise playing folk haunts such as Cactus Cafe and the long-gone emmajoe’s, before he had an album out. He recently became an Austinite again, so we’ll call this high-profile streaming twinbill a semi-local affair. Lovett and Nashville great Hiatt had planned to tour together this spring; instead, they’re teaming up for this online song-swap that’ll air on both artists’ websites as well as Facebook, YouTube and Twitter. 8 p.m., facebook.com/LyleLovett. — P.B.


Friday: Exploded Drawing Television: Broadcast Premiere. It’s been almost a decade since DJs Soundfounder and Butcher Bear launched Exploded Drawing, a series of parties and happenings that aim to elevate Austin’s electronic music scene. To safely keep the party going through the coronavirus pandemic, they are temporarily moving to an online format with the launch of a new Exploded Drawing Television YouTube channel. To celebrate, they’re hosting a virtual shindig featuring nearly a dozen regional and national artists. 9 p.m., exploded-drawing.com/television. — D.S.S.


Saturday: Threadgill’s Farewell Concert with Guy Forsyth & Jeska Bailey. The recent closing of the original Threadgill’s restaurant on North Lamar Boulevard was a major loss for Austin’s cultural heritage. No more meals will be served, but Forsyth and Bailey have arranged to do a livestream from the venue’s stage to say goodbye to the place where Janis Joplin got her start as a singer in the 1960s. They promise special guests, and the evening is intriguingly billed as “Part 1” of the farewell, indicating there might be a sequel. 7 p.m., facebook.com/guyforsythband. — P.B.


Sunday: Ulla. It’s a bonus fifth Sunday in May for our current Austin360 Residency of the Month. This local all-star collective focuses on traditional and contemporary Irish music but plays it pretty loose with the borders, both geographically and stylistically. Andrea Magee of Beat Root Revival teams with Pat Byrne and his guitarist, Stephen Carolan, to form the native-Irish core of the group. Austinite Rich Brotherton woodshedded in Irish pubs when he was younger, and he’s passed on his love of this music to his daughter, Maddy, who’s been joining him on fiddle for these “tag-team” livestreams between band members. 5:30 p.m., facebook.com/ullairishmusic. — P.B.


Sunday: Frederico7: Brazilian Soul; Panamerican Heart. The Brazilian-born Austinite has prepared a special set of Brazilian and Pan American songs from artists like Jorge Ben, Tom Jobim, Os Novos Baianos and Caetano Veloso. He’ll also be playing tracks from his own band’s 2019 release, “Exótico Americano.” 7 p.m. facebook.com/EsquinaTango. — D.S.S.


Tuesday and Thursday: Erin Ivey. “I was just getting back into regular gigging again when COVID hit, so this has been a pretty interesting pivot to be forced into the online scene,” Ivey wrote us recently about her livestream ventures. The eclectic singer-songwriter plays weekly at 10 a.m. Tuesday and 5:30 p.m. Thursday. She’s also been working on a new album. facebook.com/ErinIveyMusicPage. — P.B.


ALSO PLAYING


Friday, May 29


Ray Prim, 6:30 p.m., facebook.com/OskarBluesAustin


Sunday, May 31


Anna Larson, 3 p.m., facebook.com/annalarsonmusic


Wednesday, June 3


3Ten’s “Stream Come True” with Will Courtney, 8 p.m., facebook.com/3tenaustin/live


Thursday, June 4


Grace Pettis, 6 p.m., facebook.com/nobodysgirlmusic


RECURRING WEEKLY EVENTS


Monday: Bonnie Whitmore, 3 p.m., facebook.com/bonniewhitmore


Monday: Stephen Carolan, 5 p.m., facebook.com/scarolan11


Monday: Jeff Plankenhorn, 7 p.m., facebook.com/jeffplankenhorn


Monday: Bob Appel, 7 p.m., facebook.com/bobappeltraditionalcountry


Monday: Chris Gage, 8 p.m., facebook.com/chrisgageaustin


Monday: Cari Hutson & Hunter St. Marie, 8 p.m., facebook.com/CHutsonNGoodCo


Monday: Oscar Ornelas, 8 p.m. facebook.com/oscarornelas512


Monday, Wednesday and Friday: Aeseaes, 6 p.m., twitch.tv/a_couple_streams


Monday, Wednesday and Friday: Gina Chavez, 8 p.m., facebook.com/ginachavezmusic


Tuesday: Erin Ivey, 10 a.m., facebook.com/ErinIveyMusicPage


Tuesday: Colin Gilmore and guest, 2 p.m., zoom.us/j/302333893


Tuesday: Giulia Millanta, 5 p.m., facebook.com/julia.millanta


Tuesday: Katie Marie, 6 p.m., facebook.com/funkeegirl80


Tuesday: Vapor Caves, 6 p.m., facebook.com/thevaporcaves


Tuesday: Eric Bettencourt, 7 p.m., facebook.com/eric.bettencourt


Tuesday: Miles Zuniga, 7 p.m., facebook.com/mileszunigalovesyou


Tuesday: Sarah Sharp, 7 p.m., facebook.com/sarahsharpatx


Tuesday: Will Taylor & Strings Attached, 7:30 p.m., facebook.com/StringsAttached


Tuesday: Fingerpistol, 8 p.m., facebook.com/fingerpistol


Tuesday and Thursday: Heather Bishop, 11 a.m., facebook.com/missbishopmusic


Tuesday and Thursday: Jaelyn Penner, 9 p.m., facebook.com/jaelynmusic


Tuesday and Friday: Frederico7, 7 p.m., facebook.com/frederico7music


Wednesday: Christopher John Edwards, 4:22 p.m., facebook.com/christopher.j.edwards.16


Wednesday: Hanna Barakat, 5 p.m., facebook.com/hannabarakatmusic


Wednesday: Pat Byrne, 5 p.m., facebook.com/PatByrneOfficial


Wednesday: Micah Motenko, 6 p.m., facebook.com/Motenkomusic


Wednesday: Shinyribs/Kevin Russell, 6 p.m., instagram.com/shinyribs


Wednesday: Rosie Flores, 6:30 p.m. facebook.com/mulekickproductions


Wednesday: Matt Hubbard, 7 p.m., facebook.com/matthubbardmusic


Wednesday: Carolyn Wonderland, 8 p.m., facebook.com/wonderchicken


Wednesday: Ethan Azarian, 8 p.m., facebook.com/Ethan-Azarian-Music


Wednesday: Mobley, 8 p.m., instagram.com/mobleywho or youtube.com/watch?v=MZMHM5lpIiQ


Wednesday: Mau Mau Chaplains, 8:30 p.m., facebook.com/flamingocantina


Wednesday: Jon Dee Graham & William Harries Graham, 8:30 p.m., facebook.com/jon.d.graham


Wednesday: Sonya Jevette, 8:30 p.m., youtube.com/sonyajevette


Wednesday-Thursday: Jackie Venson, 9:30 p.m., facebook.com/jackievenson


Wednesday-Saturday: Lisa Marshall, 8 p.m., facebook.com/lisamarshallmusic1


Thursday: Vanessa Lively, 4:40 p.m., stageit.com/vanessa_lively/4_40_on_thursdays_happy_hour_set/70725


Thursday: Erin Ivey, 5:30 p.m., facebook.com/ErinIveyMusicPage


Thursday: Bruce Smith, 6 p.m., facebook.com/bruce.smith.33821


Thursday: Cece Yentzen, 6 p.m., facebook.com/cece.yentzen


Thursday: Cooped Up Concerts, 7 p.m., facebook.com/coopedupconcerts


Thursday: Eve Monsees & Mike Buck, 7 p.m., facebook.com/eveandtheexiles


Thursday: Graham Wilkinson, 7 p.m., facebook.com/GrahamWilkinsonMusicFanPage


Thursday: Jean Caffeine, 7 p.m., facebook.com/jean.caffeine


Thursday: Scotty Alexander, 7 p.m., facebook.com/scottyalexanderband


Thursday: Oliver Steck, 7:30 p.m., facebook.com/Oliver-Steck-entertainment-info-283298768356594


Thursday: Patrice Pike, 8 p.m., facebook.com/PatricePikeBand


Thursday: Bonnie Whitmore’s Virtual Gallery, 8:30 p.m., facebook.com/events/266289714520734


Friday: Lex Land, 10:30 a.m., facebook.com/lexlandmusic


Friday: Jon Dee Graham with William Harries Graham, noon, facebook.com/jon.d.graham


Friday: Joanna Howerton & Michael Cross, 12:30 p.m., facebook.com/morelovemusicaustin


Friday: Betty Soo, 1 p.m., facebook.com/bettysoomusic


Friday: Patricia Vonne, 4 p.m., facebook.com/PatriciaVonneMusic


Friday: David Pulkingham & Jay Stiles, 5 p.m., facebook.com/davidearle.pulkingham


Friday: Eliza Gilkyson, 5:30 p.m., facebook.com/ElizaGilkyson1


Friday: Colin Gilmore with Tammy Lynn, 6 p.m., facebook.com/happiergilmore


Friday: Emily Gimble, 6 p.m., facebook.com/mlegimble


Friday: Robi Polgar, 6 p.m., twitch.tv/robipolgar


Friday: Grace Pettis and friends, 6:30 p.m., facebook.com/gracepettismusic


Friday: Chancers, 7 p.m., facebook.com/NevilleStewart


Friday: Monte Warden, 7 p.m., facebook.com/montewarden


Friday: Stories From the Road, 7:30 p.m., makestoriesviral.org


Friday: AJ Vallejo, 8 p.m., facebook.com/ajvallejo


Friday: Bob Schneider, 8 p.m., facebook.com/bobschneidermusic


Friday: Chorizo Funk, 8 p.m., facebook.com/djchorizofunk


Friday: Harold McMillan & Carl Storckman, 8:30 p.m., facebook.com/harold.mcmillan1


Friday: Miles Zuniga & KB Imle, 9 p.m., facebook.com/mileszunigalovesyou


Friday and Sunday: Kamilla & Stefan, 10:30 p.m., facebook.com/kamillaandstefan


Saturday: Kris Schultz, 1 p.m., facebook.com/KrisSchultzMusic


Saturday: Suzanna Choffel, 3 p.m., facebook.com/suzannachoffelmusic


Saturday: Michael Fracasso, 6 p.m., us04web.zoom.us/j/917583033


Saturday: DJ Mel’s Living Room Dance Party, 6-10 p.m., facebook.com/DJ-Mel-48330349120


Saturday: Mandy Prater, 9 p.m., facebook.com/MandyPraterMusic


Saturday: Kevin Russell, 9 p.m., facebook.com/ShinyribsOfficial


Saturday: Chorizo Funk, 10 p.m., instagram.com/chorizofunk


Sunday: Dave Madden, 10:30 a.m., facebook.com/davemaddenmusic


Sunday: Corey Baum, 11 a.m., facebook.com/CroyAndTheBoys


Sunday: Graham Wilkinson, noon, facebook.com/GrahamWilkinsonMusicFanPage


Sunday: Jackie Venson, 1 p.m., facebook.com/jackievenson


Sunday: Shelley King, 2 p.m., facebook.com/shelleykingtx


Sunday: Bob Livingston, 4 p.m., facebook.com/BobLivingstonMusic


Sunday: Dan Hardick, 4 p.m., facebook.com/TheLittleLonghornSaloon


Sunday: Deer Fellow, 4 p.m., facebook.com/deerfellow


Sunday: Ulla, 5:30 p.m., facebook.com/ullairishmusic


Sunday: Reid & Jena Umstattd, 6 p.m., youtube.com/channel/UCp0sWVl0GdYblgQqIYdqIVA


Sunday: Chris Beall, 7 p.m., facebook.com/beallstreet


Sunday: Patrice Pike, 7 p.m., facebook.com/PatricePikeBand


Sunday: Mixer Rogers, 7:53 p.m., facebook.com/MixerRogers