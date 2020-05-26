Haven’t been to a hotel in awhile? You may soon reconsider your thinking. Veracruz All Natural, maker of some of the best tacos in the city, has opened a walk-up window for tacos at the Line Hotel at Congress Avenue and East Cesar Chavez Street.

The window is located on the Congress Avenue side, just north of the river. It is open 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday-Thursday and 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday-Sunday. You don’t have to be staying at the hotel to get the migas. But if you are, you can enjoy the tacos poolside.

Veracruz, which opened in 2008 on East Cesar Chavez Street, operates a taqueria in Round Rock and truck locations at Mueller and in East and South Austin. The taqueria operated by owners Maritza and Reyna Vazquez announced in April that it had permanently closed its North Austin location, as that land is soon to be developed.

RELATED

Best tacos in Austin

Stories of historic Austin restaurant closures: Shady Grove | Magnolia Cafe | Threadgill’s | Enchiladas Y Mas

Restaurants reopen to hungry patrons

Restaurants that have reopened dining rooms

Restaurant patios that have reopened

15 great ideas for takeout from some unexpected places in Austin