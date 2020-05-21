It’s a state-of-the-art platform for the art of the state: Austin Film Society on Thursday launched its new Lone Star Slate, a virtual screening library of Texas films.

The films in the library’s initial lineup all were created by AFS-supported filmmakers, according to a news release, and will be available in the society’s virtual cinema. AFS describes the Lone Star Slate as "a gateway for audiences to discover these important regional stories and filmmakers." The society’s AFS Cinema in North Austin has been closed for weeks due to the coronavirus pandemic.

"The options available to us via streaming these days are overwhelming," said Holly Herrick, AFS head of film and creative media, in a statement. "Finding independent and regional stories can be like looking for a needle in the haystack on the corporate streaming services. AFS is positioned to champion Texas filmmakers, and connect them with audiences. In the past, the AFS Cinema was our primary strategy for this, but the current crisis pushed us to explore other avenues for engagement. Advances in VOD technology allow us to partner with our filmmakers, creating an opportunity for them and for our audiences."

The first films in the Lone Star Slate lineup are "Above All Else" (2014, directed by John Fiege); "Bull" (2019, directed by Annie Silverstein); "Caballerango" (2018, directed by Juan Pablo González, available through Aug. 15); "Call Her Ganda" (2018, directed by PJ Raval); "Canine Soldiers" (2016, directed by Nancy Schiesari); "Nothin’ No Better" (2020, directed by Ben and Bo Powell); "Now, Forager" (2012, directed by Jason Cortlund and Julia Halperin); "Pahokee" (2019, directed by Patrick Bresnan and Ivete Lucas); "Petting Zoo" (2015, directed by Micah Magee); "Slash" (2016, directed by Clay Liford); and "Sombras de Azul" (2013, directed by Kelly Daniela Norris).

Films are available on demand at austinfilm.org.

