Some restaurant dining rooms in Austin have started to reopen after closing amid the coronavirus pandemic. Now it’s the bars’ turn.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott on Monday announced that the state’s bars will be allowed to reopen Friday at 25% capacity, under strict safety conditions. Patrons at bars will not be allowed to order at the bar or linger in common areas and can only receive service while seated at a table. Tables can seat a maximum of six people and will be required to be spaced six feet apart, and guests are required to keep the same distance from other groups in a bar’s common areas. Dancing is discouraged.

Wine tasting rooms, brewery taprooms and any establishment licensed by the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission and not considered a restaurant can reopen at limited capacity under the order.

We’re keeping a list of bars in the Austin area that plan to reopen May 22 or soon after. Know of one we missed? Email features@statesman.com.

Reopening May 22

• The Broken Spoke, Austin’s iconic South Lamar Boulevard honky tonk

• Wonder Bar at Rock Rose in Domain Northside

• The Brass Tap at the Domain

• All of the local bars owned by Bob Woody, including downtown spots Buckshot, the Ranch, Buford’s, the Blind Pig Pub and Shakespeare’s Pub

• South Austin Beer Garden on Menchaca Road, according to a Facebook post

• Icenhauer’s on Rainey Street

• Sellers Underground on West Fourth Street

• P6, the rooftop bar at the Line Hotel, according to Eater Austin

• The Tipsy Alchemist on Rainey Street, according to Eater Austin

• Warehouse Billiard Bar on East Ben White Boulevard, according to Eater Austin

• The Iron Bear on West Sixth Street

Reopening soon

• The two Austin locations of the Dogwood (one on West Sixth Street, one at Rock Rose in Domain Northside) will reopen soon but have not announced a date.

