Here’s a look at some of the Austin artists doing livestream shows this week.


Friday: Eliza Gilkyson. Twice nominated for a Grammy, Gilkyson could be in line for another with last month’s release of "2020," which finds the Austin singer-songwriter taking a hard look at the state of the country and planet in what likely would’ve been a watershed year even before the pandemic. And not too many local acts have 50 years of back catalog to draw from; Gilkyson’s debut album came out in 1969. 5:30 p.m., facebook.com/ElizaGilkyson1. — P.B.


Saturday: Beat Root Revival. Since migrating to Austin from the British Isles a few years ago, the duo of Englishman Ben Jones and Irishwoman Andrea Magee have become omnipresent on the local scene, and perhaps even more so since live music shifted online during the pandemic. Both Jones and Magee frequently do solo livestreams, and Magee’s also part of the trad-Irish collective Ulla, our current Austin360 Residency of the Month for its Sunday shows. Beat Root Revival reconvenes for this show celebrating Magee’s birthday. 5 p.m., facebook.com/beatrootrevival. — P.B.


Saturday: Hill Country Galleria Concert Series. The Bee Cave shopping center has created a virtual version of its popular Saturday night concert series hosted by Austin City Limits Radio. This week’s installment features the searing Texas rock ’n’ soul outfit Medicine Man Revival, with upcoming shows from Guy Forsyth (May 20), South Austin Moonlighters (June 6) and the Peterson Brothers (June 13) in the works. Series promoters encourage viewers to order food from Galleria’s restaurants and enjoy the music from their homes "or lounging outdoors on blankets or lawn chairs in true concert series fashion." 7 p.m. facebook.com/aclradio. — D.S.S.


Sunday: Pamela Hart house concert series. Accomplished jazz singer Pamela Hart takes to the internet each Sunday to play smooth music that soothes the soul. Hart is performing to support her nonprofit, the Women in Jazz Association, and she invites fans to pour a glass of wine and chill with her. 5 p.m. facebook.com/Womeninjazzaustin. — D.S.S.


Sunday: Shelley King. The longtime local roots music singer-songwriter put out her ninth album, "Kick Up Your Heels," in November. When she had to cool her heels for the pandemic, she spent some of the down time learning how to make a video for the album’s title track, which we premiered on Austin360.com last month. Its images of hometown hot spots and familiar faces offer a refreshing reminder of the music community’s value to the city. 2 p.m., facebook.com/shelleykingtx. — P.B.


Thursday: Nobody’s Girl. As Austin singer-songwriters Betty Soo, Rebecca Loebe and Grace Pettis await the July release of their debut album as a trio, they’ve been doing weekly livestreams. Each takes a turn with a solo show every three weeks, and on the fourth week, they all take part. This is one of those weeks when you can catch all three of them. 6 p.m., facebook.com/nobodysgirlmusic. — P.B.


Lonnie Trevino, 7 p.m., facebook.com/lonnie.trevino.jr


Guy Forsyth & Jeska Bailey, 6 p.m., facebook.com/guyforsythband


Betty Soo & Jana Pochop, 6:30 p.m., bettysoo-5-26.rsvpify.com


3Ten’s "Stream Come True" with Miles Zuniga, 8 p.m., facebook.com/3tenaustin/live


Monday: Bonnie Whitmore, 3 p.m., facebook.com/bonniewhitmore


Monday: Stephen Carolan, 5 p.m., facebook.com/scarolan11


Monday: Jeff Plankenhorn, 7 p.m., facebook.com/jeffplankenhorn


Monday: Bob Appel, 7 p.m., facebook.com/bobappeltraditionalcountry


Monday: Chris Gage, 8 p.m., facebook.com/chrisgageaustin


Monday: Cari Hutson & Hunter St. Marie, 8 p.m., facebook.com/CHutsonNGoodCo


Monday: Oscar Ornelas, 8 p.m. facebook.com/oscarornelas512


Monday, Wednesday and Friday: Aeseaes, 6 p.m., twitch.tv/a_couple_streams


Monday, Wednesday and Friday: Gina Chavez, 8 p.m., facebook.com/ginachavezmusic


Tuesday: Erin Ivey, 10 a.m., facebook.com/ErinIveyMusicPage


Tuesday: Colin Gilmore and guest, 2 p.m., zoom.us/j/302333893


Tuesday: Giulia Millanta, 5 p.m., facebook.com/julia.millanta


Tuesday: Katie Marie, 6 p.m., facebook.com/funkeegirl80


Tuesday: Vapor Caves, 6 p.m., facebook.com/thevaporcaves


Tuesday: Eric Bettencourt, 7 p.m., facebook.com/eric.bettencourt


Tuesday: Miles Zuniga, 7 p.m., facebook.com/mileszunigalovesyou


Tuesday: Sarah Sharp, 7 p.m., facebook.com/sarahsharpatx


Tuesday: Will Taylor & Strings Attached, 7:30 p.m., facebook.com/StringsAttached


Tuesday: Fingerpistol, 8 p.m., facebook.com/fingerpistol


Tuesday and Thursday: Heather Bishop, 11 a.m., facebook.com/missbishopmusic


Tuesday and Thursday: Jaelyn Penner, 9 p.m., facebook.com/jaelynmusic


Tuesday and Friday: Frederico7, 7 p.m., facebook.com/frederico7music


Wednesday: Christopher John Edwards. 4:22 p.m., facebook.com/christopher.j.edwards.16


Wednesday: Hanna Barakat, 5 p.m., facebook.com/hannabarakatmusic


Wednesday: Pat Byrne, 5 p.m., facebook.com/PatByrneOfficial


Wednesday: Micah Motenko, 6 p.m., facebook.com/Motenkomusic


Wednesday: Shinyribs/Kevin Russell, 6 p.m., instagram.com/shinyribs


Wednesday: Rosie Flores, 6:30 p.m. facebook.com/mulekickproductions


Wednesday: Matt Hubbard, 7 p.m., facebook.com/matt.hubbard.775


Wednesday: Carolyn Wonderland, 8 p.m., facebook.com/wonderchicken


Wednesday: Ethan Azarian, 8 p.m., facebook.com/Ethan-Azarian-Music


Wednesday: Mobley, 8 p.m., instagram.com/mobleywho or youtube.com/watch?v=MZMHM5lpIiQ


Wednesday: Mau Mau Chaplains, 8:30 p.m., facebook.com/flamingocantina


Wednesday: Jon Dee Graham & William Harries Graham, 8:30 p.m., facebook.com/jon.d.graham


Wednesday: Sonya Jevette, 8:30 p.m., youtube.com/sonyajevette


Wednesday-Saturday: Lisa Marshall, 8 p.m., facebook.com/lisamarshallmusic1


Thursday: Vanessa Lively, 4:40 p.m., stageit.com/vanessa_lively/4_40_on_thursdays_happy_hour_set/70725


Thursday: Erin Ivey, 5:30 p.m., facebook.com/ErinIveyMusicPage


Thursday: Bruce Smith, 6 p.m., facebook.com/bruce.smith.33821


Thursday: Cece Yentzen, 6 p.m., facebook.com/cece.yentzen


Thursday: Cooped Up Concerts, 7 p.m., facebook.com/coopedupconcerts


Thursday: Eve Monsees & Mike Buck, 7 p.m., facebook.com/eveandtheexiles


Thursday: Graham Wilkinson, 7 p.m., facebook.com/GrahamWilkinsonMusicFanPage


Thursday: Jean Caffeine, 7 p.m., facebook.com/jean.caffeine


Thursday: Scotty Alexander, 7 p.m., facebook.com/scottyalexanderband


Thursday: Oliver Steck, 7:30 p.m., facebook.com/Oliver-Steck-entertainment-info-283298768356594


Thursday: Patrice Pike, 8 p.m., facebook.com/PatricePikeBand


Thursday: Bonnie Whitmore’s Virtual Gallery, 8:30 p.m., facebook.com/events/266289714520734


Friday: Lex Land, 10:30 a.m., facebook.com/lexlandmusic


Friday: Jon Dee Graham with William Harries Graham, noon, facebook.com/jon.d.graham


Friday: Joanna Howerton & Michael Cross, 12:30 p.m., facebook.com/morelovemusicaustin


Friday: Betty Soo, 1 p.m., facebook.com/bettysoomusic


Friday: Patricia Vonne, 4 p.m., facebook.com/PatriciaVonneMusic


Friday: David Pulkingham & Jay Stiles, 5 p.m., facebook.com/davidearle.pulkingham


Friday: Eliza Gilkyson, 5:30 p.m., facebook.com/ElizaGilkyson1


Friday: Colin Gilmore with Tammy Lynn, 6 p.m., facebook.com/happiergilmore


Friday: Emily Gimble, 6 p.m., facebook.com/mlegimble


Friday: Robi Polgar, 6 p.m., twitch.tv/robipolgar


Friday: Grace Pettis and friends, 6:30 p.m., facebook.com/gracepettismusic


Friday: Chancers, 7 p.m., facebook.com/NevilleStewart


Friday: Monte Warden, 7 p.m., facebook.com/montewarden


Friday: Stories From the Road, 7:30 p.m., makestoriesviral.org


Friday: AJ Vallejo, 8 p.m., facebook.com/ajvallejo


Friday: Bob Schneider, 8 p.m., facebook.com/bobschneidermusic


Friday: Chorizo Funk, 8 p.m., facebook.com/djchorizofunk


Friday: Harold McMillan & Carl Storckman, 8:30 p.m., facebook.com/harold.mcmillan1


Friday: Miles Zuniga & KB Imle, 9 p.m., facebook.com/mileszunigalovesyou


Friday and Sunday: Kamilla & Stefan, 10:30 p.m., facebook.com/kamillaandstefan


Saturday: Kris Schultz, 1 p.m., facebook.com/KrisSchultzMusic


Saturday: Suzanna Choffel, 3 p.m., facebook.com/suzannachoffelmusic


Saturday: Michael Fracasso, 6 p.m., us04web.zoom.us/j/917583033


Saturday: DJ Mel’s Living Room Dance Party, 6-10 p.m., facebook.com/DJ-Mel-48330349120


Saturday: Mandy Prater, 9 p.m., facebook.com/MandyPraterMusic


Saturday: Kevin Russell, 9 p.m., facebook.com/ShinyribsOfficial


Saturday: Chorizo Funk, 10 p.m., instagram.com/chorizofunk


Sunday: Dave Madden, 10:30 a.m., facebook.com/davemaddenmusic


Sunday: Corey Baum, 11 a.m., facebook.com/CroyAndTheBoys


Sunday: Graham Wilkinson, noon, facebook.com/GrahamWilkinsonMusicFanPage


Sunday: Shelley King, 2 p.m., facebook.com/shelleykingtx


Sunday: Bob Livingston, 4 p.m., facebook.com/BobLivingstonMusic


Sunday: Dan Hardick, 4 p.m., facebook.com/TheLittleLonghornSaloon


Sunday: Deer Fellow, 4 p.m., facebook.com/deerfellow


Sunday: Ulla, 5:30 p.m., facebook.com/ullairishmusic


Sunday: Reid & Jena Umstattd, 6 p.m., youtube.com/channel/UCp0sWVl0GdYblgQqIYdqIVA


Sunday: Chris Beall, 7 p.m., facebook.com/beallstreet


Sunday: Patrice Pike, 7 p.m., facebook.com/PatricePikeBand


Sunday: Mixer Rogers, 7:53 p.m., facebook.com/MixerRogers