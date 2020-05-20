Here’s a look at some of the Austin artists doing livestream shows this week.
OUR AUSTIN360 LIVESTREAM PICKS
Friday: Eliza Gilkyson. Twice nominated for a Grammy, Gilkyson could be in line for another with last month’s release of "2020," which finds the Austin singer-songwriter taking a hard look at the state of the country and planet in what likely would’ve been a watershed year even before the pandemic. And not too many local acts have 50 years of back catalog to draw from; Gilkyson’s debut album came out in 1969. 5:30 p.m., facebook.com/ElizaGilkyson1. — P.B.
Saturday: Beat Root Revival. Since migrating to Austin from the British Isles a few years ago, the duo of Englishman Ben Jones and Irishwoman Andrea Magee have become omnipresent on the local scene, and perhaps even more so since live music shifted online during the pandemic. Both Jones and Magee frequently do solo livestreams, and Magee’s also part of the trad-Irish collective Ulla, our current Austin360 Residency of the Month for its Sunday shows. Beat Root Revival reconvenes for this show celebrating Magee’s birthday. 5 p.m., facebook.com/beatrootrevival. — P.B.
Saturday: Hill Country Galleria Concert Series. The Bee Cave shopping center has created a virtual version of its popular Saturday night concert series hosted by Austin City Limits Radio. This week’s installment features the searing Texas rock ’n’ soul outfit Medicine Man Revival, with upcoming shows from Guy Forsyth (May 20), South Austin Moonlighters (June 6) and the Peterson Brothers (June 13) in the works. Series promoters encourage viewers to order food from Galleria’s restaurants and enjoy the music from their homes "or lounging outdoors on blankets or lawn chairs in true concert series fashion." 7 p.m. facebook.com/aclradio. — D.S.S.
Sunday: Pamela Hart house concert series. Accomplished jazz singer Pamela Hart takes to the internet each Sunday to play smooth music that soothes the soul. Hart is performing to support her nonprofit, the Women in Jazz Association, and she invites fans to pour a glass of wine and chill with her. 5 p.m. facebook.com/Womeninjazzaustin. — D.S.S.
Sunday: Shelley King. The longtime local roots music singer-songwriter put out her ninth album, "Kick Up Your Heels," in November. When she had to cool her heels for the pandemic, she spent some of the down time learning how to make a video for the album’s title track, which we premiered on Austin360.com last month. Its images of hometown hot spots and familiar faces offer a refreshing reminder of the music community’s value to the city. 2 p.m., facebook.com/shelleykingtx. — P.B.
Thursday: Nobody’s Girl. As Austin singer-songwriters Betty Soo, Rebecca Loebe and Grace Pettis await the July release of their debut album as a trio, they’ve been doing weekly livestreams. Each takes a turn with a solo show every three weeks, and on the fourth week, they all take part. This is one of those weeks when you can catch all three of them. 6 p.m., facebook.com/nobodysgirlmusic. — P.B.
ALSO PLAYING
Friday, May 22
Lonnie Trevino, 7 p.m., facebook.com/lonnie.trevino.jr
Saturday, May 23
Guy Forsyth & Jeska Bailey, 6 p.m., facebook.com/guyforsythband
Tuesday, May 26
Betty Soo & Jana Pochop, 6:30 p.m., bettysoo-5-26.rsvpify.com
3Ten’s "Stream Come True" with Miles Zuniga, 8 p.m., facebook.com/3tenaustin/live
RECURRING WEEKLY EVENTS
Monday: Bonnie Whitmore, 3 p.m., facebook.com/bonniewhitmore
Monday: Stephen Carolan, 5 p.m., facebook.com/scarolan11
Monday: Jeff Plankenhorn, 7 p.m., facebook.com/jeffplankenhorn
Monday: Bob Appel, 7 p.m., facebook.com/bobappeltraditionalcountry
Monday: Chris Gage, 8 p.m., facebook.com/chrisgageaustin
Monday: Cari Hutson & Hunter St. Marie, 8 p.m., facebook.com/CHutsonNGoodCo
Monday: Oscar Ornelas, 8 p.m. facebook.com/oscarornelas512
Monday, Wednesday and Friday: Aeseaes, 6 p.m., twitch.tv/a_couple_streams
Monday, Wednesday and Friday: Gina Chavez, 8 p.m., facebook.com/ginachavezmusic
Tuesday: Erin Ivey, 10 a.m., facebook.com/ErinIveyMusicPage
Tuesday: Colin Gilmore and guest, 2 p.m., zoom.us/j/302333893
Tuesday: Giulia Millanta, 5 p.m., facebook.com/julia.millanta
Tuesday: Katie Marie, 6 p.m., facebook.com/funkeegirl80
Tuesday: Vapor Caves, 6 p.m., facebook.com/thevaporcaves
Tuesday: Eric Bettencourt, 7 p.m., facebook.com/eric.bettencourt
Tuesday: Miles Zuniga, 7 p.m., facebook.com/mileszunigalovesyou
Tuesday: Sarah Sharp, 7 p.m., facebook.com/sarahsharpatx
Tuesday: Will Taylor & Strings Attached, 7:30 p.m., facebook.com/StringsAttached
Tuesday: Fingerpistol, 8 p.m., facebook.com/fingerpistol
Tuesday and Thursday: Heather Bishop, 11 a.m., facebook.com/missbishopmusic
Tuesday and Thursday: Jaelyn Penner, 9 p.m., facebook.com/jaelynmusic
Tuesday and Friday: Frederico7, 7 p.m., facebook.com/frederico7music
Wednesday: Christopher John Edwards. 4:22 p.m., facebook.com/christopher.j.edwards.16
Wednesday: Hanna Barakat, 5 p.m., facebook.com/hannabarakatmusic
Wednesday: Pat Byrne, 5 p.m., facebook.com/PatByrneOfficial
Wednesday: Micah Motenko, 6 p.m., facebook.com/Motenkomusic
Wednesday: Shinyribs/Kevin Russell, 6 p.m., instagram.com/shinyribs
Wednesday: Rosie Flores, 6:30 p.m. facebook.com/mulekickproductions
Wednesday: Matt Hubbard, 7 p.m., facebook.com/matt.hubbard.775
Wednesday: Carolyn Wonderland, 8 p.m., facebook.com/wonderchicken
Wednesday: Ethan Azarian, 8 p.m., facebook.com/Ethan-Azarian-Music
Wednesday: Mobley, 8 p.m., instagram.com/mobleywho or youtube.com/watch?v=MZMHM5lpIiQ
Wednesday: Mau Mau Chaplains, 8:30 p.m., facebook.com/flamingocantina
Wednesday: Jon Dee Graham & William Harries Graham, 8:30 p.m., facebook.com/jon.d.graham
Wednesday: Sonya Jevette, 8:30 p.m., youtube.com/sonyajevette
Wednesday-Saturday: Lisa Marshall, 8 p.m., facebook.com/lisamarshallmusic1
Thursday: Vanessa Lively, 4:40 p.m., stageit.com/vanessa_lively/4_40_on_thursdays_happy_hour_set/70725
Thursday: Erin Ivey, 5:30 p.m., facebook.com/ErinIveyMusicPage
Thursday: Bruce Smith, 6 p.m., facebook.com/bruce.smith.33821
Thursday: Cece Yentzen, 6 p.m., facebook.com/cece.yentzen
Thursday: Cooped Up Concerts, 7 p.m., facebook.com/coopedupconcerts
Thursday: Eve Monsees & Mike Buck, 7 p.m., facebook.com/eveandtheexiles
Thursday: Graham Wilkinson, 7 p.m., facebook.com/GrahamWilkinsonMusicFanPage
Thursday: Jean Caffeine, 7 p.m., facebook.com/jean.caffeine
Thursday: Scotty Alexander, 7 p.m., facebook.com/scottyalexanderband
Thursday: Oliver Steck, 7:30 p.m., facebook.com/Oliver-Steck-entertainment-info-283298768356594
Thursday: Patrice Pike, 8 p.m., facebook.com/PatricePikeBand
Thursday: Bonnie Whitmore’s Virtual Gallery, 8:30 p.m., facebook.com/events/266289714520734
Friday: Lex Land, 10:30 a.m., facebook.com/lexlandmusic
Friday: Jon Dee Graham with William Harries Graham, noon, facebook.com/jon.d.graham
Friday: Joanna Howerton & Michael Cross, 12:30 p.m., facebook.com/morelovemusicaustin
Friday: Betty Soo, 1 p.m., facebook.com/bettysoomusic
Friday: Patricia Vonne, 4 p.m., facebook.com/PatriciaVonneMusic
Friday: David Pulkingham & Jay Stiles, 5 p.m., facebook.com/davidearle.pulkingham
Friday: Eliza Gilkyson, 5:30 p.m., facebook.com/ElizaGilkyson1
Friday: Colin Gilmore with Tammy Lynn, 6 p.m., facebook.com/happiergilmore
Friday: Emily Gimble, 6 p.m., facebook.com/mlegimble
Friday: Robi Polgar, 6 p.m., twitch.tv/robipolgar
Friday: Grace Pettis and friends, 6:30 p.m., facebook.com/gracepettismusic
Friday: Chancers, 7 p.m., facebook.com/NevilleStewart
Friday: Monte Warden, 7 p.m., facebook.com/montewarden
Friday: Stories From the Road, 7:30 p.m., makestoriesviral.org
Friday: AJ Vallejo, 8 p.m., facebook.com/ajvallejo
Friday: Bob Schneider, 8 p.m., facebook.com/bobschneidermusic
Friday: Chorizo Funk, 8 p.m., facebook.com/djchorizofunk
Friday: Harold McMillan & Carl Storckman, 8:30 p.m., facebook.com/harold.mcmillan1
Friday: Miles Zuniga & KB Imle, 9 p.m., facebook.com/mileszunigalovesyou
Friday and Sunday: Kamilla & Stefan, 10:30 p.m., facebook.com/kamillaandstefan
Saturday: Kris Schultz, 1 p.m., facebook.com/KrisSchultzMusic
Saturday: Suzanna Choffel, 3 p.m., facebook.com/suzannachoffelmusic
Saturday: Michael Fracasso, 6 p.m., us04web.zoom.us/j/917583033
Saturday: DJ Mel’s Living Room Dance Party, 6-10 p.m., facebook.com/DJ-Mel-48330349120
Saturday: Mandy Prater, 9 p.m., facebook.com/MandyPraterMusic
Saturday: Kevin Russell, 9 p.m., facebook.com/ShinyribsOfficial
Saturday: Chorizo Funk, 10 p.m., instagram.com/chorizofunk
Sunday: Dave Madden, 10:30 a.m., facebook.com/davemaddenmusic
Sunday: Corey Baum, 11 a.m., facebook.com/CroyAndTheBoys
Sunday: Graham Wilkinson, noon, facebook.com/GrahamWilkinsonMusicFanPage
Sunday: Shelley King, 2 p.m., facebook.com/shelleykingtx
Sunday: Bob Livingston, 4 p.m., facebook.com/BobLivingstonMusic
Sunday: Dan Hardick, 4 p.m., facebook.com/TheLittleLonghornSaloon
Sunday: Deer Fellow, 4 p.m., facebook.com/deerfellow
Sunday: Ulla, 5:30 p.m., facebook.com/ullairishmusic
Sunday: Reid & Jena Umstattd, 6 p.m., youtube.com/channel/UCp0sWVl0GdYblgQqIYdqIVA
Sunday: Chris Beall, 7 p.m., facebook.com/beallstreet
Sunday: Patrice Pike, 7 p.m., facebook.com/PatricePikeBand
Sunday: Mixer Rogers, 7:53 p.m., facebook.com/MixerRogers