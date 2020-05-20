Here’s a look at some of the Austin artists doing livestream shows this week.

OUR AUSTIN360 LIVESTREAM PICKS

Friday: Eliza Gilkyson. Twice nominated for a Grammy, Gilkyson could be in line for another with last month’s release of "2020," which finds the Austin singer-songwriter taking a hard look at the state of the country and planet in what likely would’ve been a watershed year even before the pandemic. And not too many local acts have 50 years of back catalog to draw from; Gilkyson’s debut album came out in 1969. 5:30 p.m., facebook.com/ElizaGilkyson1. — P.B.

Saturday: Beat Root Revival. Since migrating to Austin from the British Isles a few years ago, the duo of Englishman Ben Jones and Irishwoman Andrea Magee have become omnipresent on the local scene, and perhaps even more so since live music shifted online during the pandemic. Both Jones and Magee frequently do solo livestreams, and Magee’s also part of the trad-Irish collective Ulla, our current Austin360 Residency of the Month for its Sunday shows. Beat Root Revival reconvenes for this show celebrating Magee’s birthday. 5 p.m., facebook.com/beatrootrevival. — P.B.

Saturday: Hill Country Galleria Concert Series. The Bee Cave shopping center has created a virtual version of its popular Saturday night concert series hosted by Austin City Limits Radio. This week’s installment features the searing Texas rock ’n’ soul outfit Medicine Man Revival, with upcoming shows from Guy Forsyth (May 20), South Austin Moonlighters (June 6) and the Peterson Brothers (June 13) in the works. Series promoters encourage viewers to order food from Galleria’s restaurants and enjoy the music from their homes "or lounging outdoors on blankets or lawn chairs in true concert series fashion." 7 p.m. facebook.com/aclradio. — D.S.S.

Sunday: Pamela Hart house concert series. Accomplished jazz singer Pamela Hart takes to the internet each Sunday to play smooth music that soothes the soul. Hart is performing to support her nonprofit, the Women in Jazz Association, and she invites fans to pour a glass of wine and chill with her. 5 p.m. facebook.com/Womeninjazzaustin. — D.S.S.

Sunday: Shelley King. The longtime local roots music singer-songwriter put out her ninth album, "Kick Up Your Heels," in November. When she had to cool her heels for the pandemic, she spent some of the down time learning how to make a video for the album’s title track, which we premiered on Austin360.com last month. Its images of hometown hot spots and familiar faces offer a refreshing reminder of the music community’s value to the city. 2 p.m., facebook.com/shelleykingtx. — P.B.

Thursday: Nobody’s Girl. As Austin singer-songwriters Betty Soo, Rebecca Loebe and Grace Pettis await the July release of their debut album as a trio, they’ve been doing weekly livestreams. Each takes a turn with a solo show every three weeks, and on the fourth week, they all take part. This is one of those weeks when you can catch all three of them. 6 p.m., facebook.com/nobodysgirlmusic. — P.B.

ALSO PLAYING

Friday, May 22

Lonnie Trevino, 7 p.m., facebook.com/lonnie.trevino.jr

Saturday, May 23

Guy Forsyth & Jeska Bailey, 6 p.m., facebook.com/guyforsythband

Tuesday, May 26

Betty Soo & Jana Pochop, 6:30 p.m., bettysoo-5-26.rsvpify.com

3Ten’s "Stream Come True" with Miles Zuniga, 8 p.m., facebook.com/3tenaustin/live

RECURRING WEEKLY EVENTS

Monday: Bonnie Whitmore, 3 p.m., facebook.com/bonniewhitmore

Monday: Stephen Carolan, 5 p.m., facebook.com/scarolan11

Monday: Jeff Plankenhorn, 7 p.m., facebook.com/jeffplankenhorn

Monday: Bob Appel, 7 p.m., facebook.com/bobappeltraditionalcountry

Monday: Chris Gage, 8 p.m., facebook.com/chrisgageaustin

Monday: Cari Hutson & Hunter St. Marie, 8 p.m., facebook.com/CHutsonNGoodCo

Monday: Oscar Ornelas, 8 p.m. facebook.com/oscarornelas512

Monday, Wednesday and Friday: Aeseaes, 6 p.m., twitch.tv/a_couple_streams

Monday, Wednesday and Friday: Gina Chavez, 8 p.m., facebook.com/ginachavezmusic

Tuesday: Erin Ivey, 10 a.m., facebook.com/ErinIveyMusicPage

Tuesday: Colin Gilmore and guest, 2 p.m., zoom.us/j/302333893

Tuesday: Giulia Millanta, 5 p.m., facebook.com/julia.millanta

Tuesday: Katie Marie, 6 p.m., facebook.com/funkeegirl80

Tuesday: Vapor Caves, 6 p.m., facebook.com/thevaporcaves

Tuesday: Eric Bettencourt, 7 p.m., facebook.com/eric.bettencourt

Tuesday: Miles Zuniga, 7 p.m., facebook.com/mileszunigalovesyou

Tuesday: Sarah Sharp, 7 p.m., facebook.com/sarahsharpatx

Tuesday: Will Taylor & Strings Attached, 7:30 p.m., facebook.com/StringsAttached

Tuesday: Fingerpistol, 8 p.m., facebook.com/fingerpistol

Tuesday and Thursday: Heather Bishop, 11 a.m., facebook.com/missbishopmusic

Tuesday and Thursday: Jaelyn Penner, 9 p.m., facebook.com/jaelynmusic

Tuesday and Friday: Frederico7, 7 p.m., facebook.com/frederico7music

Wednesday: Christopher John Edwards. 4:22 p.m., facebook.com/christopher.j.edwards.16

Wednesday: Hanna Barakat, 5 p.m., facebook.com/hannabarakatmusic

Wednesday: Pat Byrne, 5 p.m., facebook.com/PatByrneOfficial

Wednesday: Micah Motenko, 6 p.m., facebook.com/Motenkomusic

Wednesday: Shinyribs/Kevin Russell, 6 p.m., instagram.com/shinyribs

Wednesday: Rosie Flores, 6:30 p.m. facebook.com/mulekickproductions

Wednesday: Matt Hubbard, 7 p.m., facebook.com/matt.hubbard.775

Wednesday: Carolyn Wonderland, 8 p.m., facebook.com/wonderchicken

Wednesday: Ethan Azarian, 8 p.m., facebook.com/Ethan-Azarian-Music

Wednesday: Mobley, 8 p.m., instagram.com/mobleywho or youtube.com/watch?v=MZMHM5lpIiQ

Wednesday: Mau Mau Chaplains, 8:30 p.m., facebook.com/flamingocantina

Wednesday: Jon Dee Graham & William Harries Graham, 8:30 p.m., facebook.com/jon.d.graham

Wednesday: Sonya Jevette, 8:30 p.m., youtube.com/sonyajevette

Wednesday-Saturday: Lisa Marshall, 8 p.m., facebook.com/lisamarshallmusic1

Thursday: Vanessa Lively, 4:40 p.m., stageit.com/vanessa_lively/4_40_on_thursdays_happy_hour_set/70725

Thursday: Erin Ivey, 5:30 p.m., facebook.com/ErinIveyMusicPage

Thursday: Bruce Smith, 6 p.m., facebook.com/bruce.smith.33821

Thursday: Cece Yentzen, 6 p.m., facebook.com/cece.yentzen

Thursday: Cooped Up Concerts, 7 p.m., facebook.com/coopedupconcerts

Thursday: Eve Monsees & Mike Buck, 7 p.m., facebook.com/eveandtheexiles

Thursday: Graham Wilkinson, 7 p.m., facebook.com/GrahamWilkinsonMusicFanPage

Thursday: Jean Caffeine, 7 p.m., facebook.com/jean.caffeine

Thursday: Scotty Alexander, 7 p.m., facebook.com/scottyalexanderband

Thursday: Oliver Steck, 7:30 p.m., facebook.com/Oliver-Steck-entertainment-info-283298768356594

Thursday: Patrice Pike, 8 p.m., facebook.com/PatricePikeBand

Thursday: Bonnie Whitmore’s Virtual Gallery, 8:30 p.m., facebook.com/events/266289714520734

Friday: Lex Land, 10:30 a.m., facebook.com/lexlandmusic

Friday: Jon Dee Graham with William Harries Graham, noon, facebook.com/jon.d.graham

Friday: Joanna Howerton & Michael Cross, 12:30 p.m., facebook.com/morelovemusicaustin

Friday: Betty Soo, 1 p.m., facebook.com/bettysoomusic

Friday: Patricia Vonne, 4 p.m., facebook.com/PatriciaVonneMusic

Friday: David Pulkingham & Jay Stiles, 5 p.m., facebook.com/davidearle.pulkingham

Friday: Eliza Gilkyson, 5:30 p.m., facebook.com/ElizaGilkyson1

Friday: Colin Gilmore with Tammy Lynn, 6 p.m., facebook.com/happiergilmore

Friday: Emily Gimble, 6 p.m., facebook.com/mlegimble

Friday: Robi Polgar, 6 p.m., twitch.tv/robipolgar

Friday: Grace Pettis and friends, 6:30 p.m., facebook.com/gracepettismusic

Friday: Chancers, 7 p.m., facebook.com/NevilleStewart

Friday: Monte Warden, 7 p.m., facebook.com/montewarden

Friday: Stories From the Road, 7:30 p.m., makestoriesviral.org

Friday: AJ Vallejo, 8 p.m., facebook.com/ajvallejo

Friday: Bob Schneider, 8 p.m., facebook.com/bobschneidermusic

Friday: Chorizo Funk, 8 p.m., facebook.com/djchorizofunk

Friday: Harold McMillan & Carl Storckman, 8:30 p.m., facebook.com/harold.mcmillan1

Friday: Miles Zuniga & KB Imle, 9 p.m., facebook.com/mileszunigalovesyou

Friday and Sunday: Kamilla & Stefan, 10:30 p.m., facebook.com/kamillaandstefan

Saturday: Kris Schultz, 1 p.m., facebook.com/KrisSchultzMusic

Saturday: Suzanna Choffel, 3 p.m., facebook.com/suzannachoffelmusic

Saturday: Michael Fracasso, 6 p.m., us04web.zoom.us/j/917583033

Saturday: DJ Mel’s Living Room Dance Party, 6-10 p.m., facebook.com/DJ-Mel-48330349120

Saturday: Mandy Prater, 9 p.m., facebook.com/MandyPraterMusic

Saturday: Kevin Russell, 9 p.m., facebook.com/ShinyribsOfficial

Saturday: Chorizo Funk, 10 p.m., instagram.com/chorizofunk

Sunday: Dave Madden, 10:30 a.m., facebook.com/davemaddenmusic

Sunday: Corey Baum, 11 a.m., facebook.com/CroyAndTheBoys

Sunday: Graham Wilkinson, noon, facebook.com/GrahamWilkinsonMusicFanPage

Sunday: Shelley King, 2 p.m., facebook.com/shelleykingtx

Sunday: Bob Livingston, 4 p.m., facebook.com/BobLivingstonMusic

Sunday: Dan Hardick, 4 p.m., facebook.com/TheLittleLonghornSaloon

Sunday: Deer Fellow, 4 p.m., facebook.com/deerfellow

Sunday: Ulla, 5:30 p.m., facebook.com/ullairishmusic

Sunday: Reid & Jena Umstattd, 6 p.m., youtube.com/channel/UCp0sWVl0GdYblgQqIYdqIVA

Sunday: Chris Beall, 7 p.m., facebook.com/beallstreet

Sunday: Patrice Pike, 7 p.m., facebook.com/PatricePikeBand

Sunday: Mixer Rogers, 7:53 p.m., facebook.com/MixerRogers