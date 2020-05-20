On a Wednesday morning call with the media, Austin health authority Dr. Mark Escott said he can't envision large-scale events like Austin City Limits Music Festival happening through the end of year.

Addressing the coronavirus pandemic, Escott said that his stance could change if effective treatment for COVID-19 emerges or if rapid-result testing for people entering events becomes available.

A representative for ACL Fest on Monday told the American-Statesman that there was no news to share from event organizers about the status of the festival.

John Nixon from Austin’s Parks and Recreation Department said Monday that "no decisions have been announced or made" about large gatherings like ACL Fest, the Fourth of July celebration at Vic Mathias Shores or Blues on the Green, all of which take place each summer in Austin parks.