Correction: The Hopdoddy location on South Congress Avenue reopened Monday following another cleaning. It had been closed since May 15 following the postive coronavirus tests of two employees. The restaurant is staffed with South Congress team members who have tested negative for the coronavirus or positive for antibodies, along with employees from other Hopdoddy locations.

The South Congress location of gourmet burger bar Hopdoddy has temporarily closed after two team members tested positive for the Coronavirus.

Restaurant management learned on May 10 that a team member tested positive. That team member last worked a shift at the restaurant on April 25, according to a representative for the restaurant, and had self-quarantined until receiving results.

The restaurant said in a statement it "methodically and systematically conducted a deep cleaning of the restaurant through a professional third-party service (Enviro-Master) immediately afterwards."

Hopdoddy has since confirmed that another team member tested positive, prompting the restaurant to temporarily close while every team member receives testing and to give time to allow the Enviro-Master team to repeat the disinfection service.

"Following guidance from the CDC and public health authorities, Hopdoddy will reopen, once we determine it is safe, and continue serving guests while employing the same diligent cleaning and preventative measures recommended by public health authorities," Hopdoddy management said in a statement.

The restaurant also encourages any customers who have questions to contact Hopdoddy at info@hopdoddy.com.

Hopdoddy is not the first popular restaurant to close following a positive test by staff. Home Slice Pizza on South Congress temporarily closed following a positive test by an employee; that closure came about a week after Home Slice temporarily closed its North Loop location, which has since reopened. Another South Austin restaurant, Thai Fresh, also closed due to a positive test. The restaurant posted on May 7 that it would reopend May 22.

