Magnolia Pictures has distributed independent and foreign films since 2001 — probably including some of your favorites, if you’re an indie film fan. Starting Monday, Austinites can catch up on notable entries in the catalog through Violet Crown Cinema’s Magnolia Mondays, screening through the theater’s virtual cinema.

Titles planned as part of the series include:

• "The Wolfpack," a documentary about a family who grew up confined in a New York City apartment (now available on demand)

• Sean Baker’s groundbreaking, iPhone-shot, Christmas Eve-set caper "Tangerine" (May 25; virtual tickets on sale May 18)

• Punk rock coming-of-age tale "We Are the Best" (June 1; virtual tickets on sale May 25)

• Documentary "Iris," about fashion icon and University of Texas visiting professor Iris Apfel (June 8; virtual tickets on sale June 1)

• Tilda Swinton-starring crime drama "Julia" (June 15; virtual tickets on sale June 8)

• Thoroughly heartbreaking and excellent Japanese drama "Shoplifters" (June 22; virtual tickets on sale June 15)

For more information on how to watch the films, go to austin.violetcrown.com.

