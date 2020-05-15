If there was ever a festival well suited for taking in from your couch, it would probably be a television festival. The ATX Televsion Festival has shifted all of the programming for its ninth annual festival to be consumed at home and has temporarily rebranded as “ATX TV … from the Couch!”

The festival this week announced its first wave of programming, which, as in years past, will include conversations, panels and screenings. All of the programming for the festival that takes place June 5-7 is free and will be available via the festival’s YouTube channel.

Panel conversations feature director/executive produce Peter Horton, writer/executive producer David Foster, writer/consulting producer Erika Green Swafford, and cast members Ryan Eggold and Jocko Sims from the NBC show “New Amsterdam” talking about “using fiction to navigate important conversations about health and healthcare access in underserved communities,” according to a release. The conversation will also include a representative from the American Heart Association.

Virtual attendees will also get an early look at Freeform’s “The Bold Type,” which airs June 11,, followed by a conversation with showrunner/executive producer Wendy Straker-Hauser, and cast members Katie Stevens, Aisha Dee, and Meghann Fahy.

Other screenings and panels include cast and crew of the CW’s “Nancy Drew,” which has already been renewed for a second season, and the new Starz summer drama “P-Valley” from creator/showrunner Katori Hall.

Reunion programming includes a “Cougar Town” conversation with stars Busy Philipps and Christa Miller, and a look back at “Scrubs” with creator Bill Lawrence and cast members Zach Braff, Donald Faison, Sarah Chalke, John C. McGinley, and Judy Reyes.

More information on the first round of programming can be found at atxfestival.com and virtual attendees can register for free online.

The fest has also teased that more programming will be announced in the future from Disney+, HBO, CBS Television Studios, FX Networks, AMC Networks and Peacock.