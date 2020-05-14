The iconic “Austin City Limits” television show has extended online access to select episodes in its archives through June 30 and has added more classic programs from its 45-year history to the list of those available, building upon a pandemic-era free-streaming plan initially unveiled on March 23.

Fan-favorite performances from the recent 45th season, plus the entirety of seasons 43 and 44, will remain available. New additions include classic episodes from Tom Waits (1978) and B.B. King (1983). The show also recently made available a 1976 Willie Nelson “Red Headed Stranger” taping to celebrate Nelson’s 87th birthday last month, and provided Ed Sheeran’s 2017 hourlong segment to the organizers of the PlayOn Fest livestream fundraiser.

In addition, “ACL” is offering up two new merch items. Hi-res photos of the show’s stage and skyline backdrop are available for free download as Zoom background images, in both horizontal and vertical formats. And masks with the “Austin City Limits” logo are now on sale for $10 via the show’s online store. A statement on the acltv.com website notes that “with every mask purchase, one will be distributed to someone in need.”

On television, encore presentations of recent episodes airing soon on Austin PBS will include Maggie Rogers (May 16), Khalid and Mac DeMarco (May 23), Steve Earle & the Dukes’ tribute to Guy Clark (May 30), H.E.R. (June 6), Vampire Weekend (June 13), Chris Stapleton and Turnpike Troubadours (June 20) and Arctic Monkeys and Wild Child (June 27).