Texas Governor Greg Abbott proclaimed on May 1 that Austin restaurants could reopen their dining rooms to 25% of their overall capacity. But there’s more free rein when it comes to outdoor seating. As long as tables are distanced at least six feet from one another and groups at tables don’t exceed six people, restaurants will be allowed to seat their patios as they see fit. Many restaurants are still observing the 25% rule, however, inclusive of patio dining.

Some restaurants opened their dining rooms in addition to their patios, while others have chosen to open only their patios. We have compiled a separate evolving list of those that have opened their dining rooms, but the list below is specifically geared toward patio dining.

ABGB. The brewpub known for their pizzas and salads (and beer, obviously) opened its patio on May 14, using an online form to take reservations for the socially distanced tables. ABGB is open 11:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday, 11:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesday-Friday, noon to 9 p.m. Saturday and noon to 8 p.m. Sunday. (abgb.com)

ATX Cocina. The upmarket Mexican restaurant is only serving on its patio at 110 San Antonio St. Patio dining is first come, first served. (atxcocina.com)

Baby A’s. The Barton Springs Road location has reopened its highly visible, purple marg-soaked patio. (babyacapulco.com)

Buenos Aires Cafe. The location of the Argentinian cafe located at the Hill Country Galleria in Bee Cave (13500 Galleria Circle U-120) has reopened its patio. Reservations are available and encouraged, and the restaurant is open from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday-Saturday. (buenosairescafe.com)

Carve American Grille. The sibling to Houston-based Perry’s Steakhouse located on Southwest Parkway is now serving in its dining room and on the expanded patio from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily. (carveamericangrille.com)

Doc’s Backyard Grill. Goodbye $2 margaritas and curbside takeout, and hello dining room and patio dining. The restaurant at 5207 Brodie Lane has reopened. (eatdrinkdocs.com)

Dos Salsas. The Tex-Mex restaurant is serving on its outdoor patios at the North Austin and Georgetown locations. (dossalsas.com)

Grizzelda’s. The Mexican restaurant in East Austin has reopened its dining room and patio from 5 to 9 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday. (grizzeldas.com)

Hat Creek Burger Co. All Central Texas locations of the local burger chain that feature outdoor patios have reopened. (hatcreekburgers.com)

Lucy’s Fried Chicken. The South Congress Avenue, Burnet Road and Cedar Park locations of chef James Holmes’ fried chicken shack all offer outdoor seating. (lucysfriedchicken.com)

Manuel’s. The Great Hills location of Manuel’s, the Mexican restaurant that’s been operating at 10201 Jollyville Road since 1998, has opened its outdoor patio. (manuels.com)

Terry Black’s Barbecue. The barbecue restaurant from the fourth-generation scions of the legendary Lockhart barbecue family open for patio and dining room service daily from 11 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. at 1003 Barton Springs Road. (terryblacksbbq.com)

Z’Tejas. The Southwestern restaurant has opened its patios at the West Sixth Street and at the Arboretum locations. (ztejas.com)

