Here’s a look at some of the Austin artists doing livestream shows this week.
OUR AUSTIN360 LIVESTREAM PICKS
Friday: “Stream Come True” with Jonathan Terrell. Hot on the heels of “At Home With ACL Live,” a new series unveiled last week, the marquee concert hall’s downstairs club venue 3Ten is now getting in on virtually hosting livestreams as well. Israel Nash got it started on Thursday; acclaimed indie-roots-rocker Terrell follows with this Friday show. On tap next week are sets by Pat Byrne (Tuesday) and Folk Uke (Thursday); additional bookings include Fastball’s Miles Zuniga (May 26) and Austin360 Artist of the Month alumnus Mobley (June 18). Proceeds from online donations will go to the Health Alliance for Austin Musicians. 8 p.m., facebook.com/3tenaustin/live — P.B.
Friday: Tyfs48 Radio Livestream Phase II. Back in March, underground dance music enthusiast Charles Mxxn, host of the popular Thank You For Sweating party series, was working at South by Southwest, plotting a run of late night parties at the Coconut Club that would spotlight party rockers from all over the world. Now, with social distancing measures in place and no sense of when we might come together to sweat it out on the dance floor again, he’s created an ongoing series of 48-hour virtual throwdowns featuring artists from the global electronic music underground. He hopes to “raise community spirits and charitable funds” and “create new connections between artists and listeners through various forms of electronic music,” he says. facebook.com/thankyouforsweating — D.S.S.
Friday-Sunday: Lulufest. The second edition of this jazz extravaganza highlighting bands led by women was scheduled to take place on the St. Edwards University campus. Organizers have reimagined the event as a virtual affair. Performances kick off at 7 p.m. Friday, 4 p.m. Saturday and 1 p.m. Sunday and feature artists from across the country and around the world. facebook.com/lulufestatx — D.S.S.
Saturday: Ray Benson’s Birthday Bash. An annual event benefiting the Health Alliance for Austin Musicians, the Asleep at the Wheel leader’s soiree usually takes place during South by Southwest, but we all know how that turned out this year. Benson actually contracted COVID-19 himself, but he’s on the mend and will take part with his Wheel bandmates in this star-studded livestream also featuring Willie Nelson, Kat Edmonson, Buddy Miller, Randy Rogers, Micky & Cody Braun of Reckless Kelly, Brennen Leigh, David Beck’s Tejano Weekend, Tami Neilson, Seth James and more. 8 p.m., facebook.com/asleepatthewheel — P.B.
Tuesday: Sarah Sharp. An alumna of our Austin360 Residency of the Month series, the low-key jazz vocalist is using livestreams to extend the Tuesday happy-hour shows she’d been doing at downtown jazz haven the Elephant Room for a few years. Sharp has gathered her ace supporting cast of guitarist Mitch Watkins, drummer Masumi Jones and upright bassist Kristopher Wade for front-yard concerts bathed in the natural twilight of an Austin spring season. 7 p.m., facebook.com/sarahsharpatx — P.B.
Wednesday: Jackie Venson. After completing a staggering 50-day run of daily livestreams, Austin’s ace ax-slinger granted herself a well-deserved “stream-cation.” She returns to the airwaves for a special charity event. During this performance, Venson will rally her JV Squad to support the greater Austin music community as she auctions off three guitars from her personal collection to benefit local music nonprofits, HAAM, HOME and SIMS Foundation. 9:30 p.m., facebook.com/jackievenson — D.S.S.
ALSO PLAYING
Friday, May 15
Andrea Magee, 6 p.m., facebook.com/Andreamageemusic1
SIMS Foundation Sofa Sessions with Outasight, 5 p.m., facebook.com/simsfoundation
Saturday, May 16
Cory Reinisch, John Krajicek, Vanessa Peters, Isaac Hoskins, noon, facebook.com/John-Krajicek-Borderline-Social-Club-195045807745923
Guy Forsyth & Jeska Bailey, 6 p.m., facebook.com/guyforsythband
Sunday, May 17
Anna Larson, 3 p.m., facebook.com/annalarsonmusic
Tuesday, May 19
Giulia Millanta, 5 p.m., facebook.com/julia.millanta
Guy Forsyth & Jeska Bailey, 6 p.m., facebook.com/guyforsythband
Betty Soo & Dave Madden, 6:30 p.m., bettysoo-5-19.rsvpify.com
Wednesday, May 20
Kate Howard, noon, facebook.com/katehowardmusic
Anna Larson, 6 p.m., facebook.com/annalarsonmusic
RECURRING WEEKLY EVENTS
Monday: Bonnie Whitmore, 3 p.m., facebook.com/bonniewhitmore
Monday: Stephen Carolan. 5 p.m., facebook.com/scarolan11
Monday: Jeff Plankenhorn, 7 p.m., facebook.com/jeffplankenhorn
Monday: Bob Appel, 7 p.m., facebook.com/bobappeltraditionalcountry
Monday: Chris Gage, 8 p.m., facebook.com/chrisgageaustin
Monday: Cari Hutson & Hunter St. Marie, 8 p.m., facebook.com/CHutsonNGoodCo
Monday: Oscar Ornelas, 8 p.m. facebook.com/oscarornelas512
Monday, Wednesday and Friday: Aeseaes, 6 p.m., twitch.tv/a_couple_streams
Monday, Wednesday and Friday: Gina Chavez, 8 p.m., facebook.com/ginachavezmusic
Monday, Wednesday and Friday: Sydney Wright, 8 p.m., facebook.com/sydneywrightmusic
Tuesday: Erin Ivey, 10 a.m., facebook.com/ErinIveyMusicPage
Tuesday: Colin Gilmore and guest, 2 p.m., zoom.us/j/302333893
Tuesday: Katie Marie, 6 p.m., facebook.com/funkeegirl80
Tuesday: Vapor Caves, 6 p.m., facebook.com/thevaporcaves
Tuesday: Eric Bettencourt, 7 p.m., facebook.com/eric.bettencourt
Tuesday: Miles Zuniga, 7 p.m., facebook.com/mileszunigalovesyou
Tuesday: Sarah Sharp with Mitch Watkins, Masumi Jones and Kristopher Wade, 7 p.m., facebook.com/sarahsharpatx
Tuesday: Will Taylor & Strings Attached, 7:30 p.m., facebook.com/StringsAttached
Tuesday: Fingerpistol, 8 p.m., facebook.com/fingerpistol
Tuesday and Thursday: Heather Bishop, 11 a.m., facebook.com/missbishopmusic
Tuesday and Thursday: Jaelyn Penner, 9 p.m., facebook.com/jaelynmusic
Tuesday and Friday: Frederico7, 7 p.m., facebook.com/frederico7music
Wednesday: Christopher John Edwards, 4:22 p.m., facebook.com/christopher.j.edwards.16
Wednesday: Hanna Barakat, 5 p.m., facebook.com/hannabarakatmusic
Wednesday: Pat Byrne, 5 p.m., facebook.com/PatByrneOfficial
Wednesday: Micah Motenko, 6 p.m., facebook.com/Motenkomusic
Wednesday: Shinyribs/Kevin Russell, 6 p.m., instagram.com/shinyribs
Wednesday: Rosie Flores, 6:30 p.m. facebook.com/mulekickproductions
Wednesday: Matt Hubbard, 7 p.m., facebook.com/matt.hubbard.775
Wednesday: Carolyn Wonderland, 8 p.m., facebook.com/wonderchicken
Wednesday: Ethan Azarian, 8 p.m., facebook.com/Ethan-Azarian-Music
Wednesday: Mobley, 8 p.m., instagram.com/mobleywho or youtube.com/watch?v=MZMHM5lpIiQ
Wednesday: Mau Mau Chaplains, 8:30 p.m., facebook.com/flamingocantina
Wednesday: Jon Dee Graham & William Harries Graham, 8:30 p.m., facebook.com/jon.d.graham
Wednesday: Sonya Jevette, 8:30 p.m., youtube.com/sonyajevette
Wednesday-Saturday: Lisa Marshall, 8 p.m., facebook.com/lisamarshallmusic1
Thursday: Vanessa Lively, 4:40 p.m., stageit.com/vanessa_lively/4_40_on_thursdays_happy_hour_set/70725
Thursday: Erin Ivey, 5:30 p.m., facebook.com/ErinIveyMusicPage
Thursday: Bruce Smith, 6 p.m., facebook.com/bruce.smith.33821
Thursday: Cece Yentzen, 6 p.m., facebook.com/cece.yentzen
Thursday: Cooped Up Concerts, 7 p.m., facebook.com/coopedupconcerts
Thursday: Eve Monsees & Mike Buck, 7 p.m., facebook.com/eveandtheexiles
Thursday: Graham Wilkinson, 7 p.m., facebook.com/GrahamWilkinsonMusicFanPage
Thursday: Scotty Alexander, 7 p.m., facebook.com/scottyalexanderband
Thursday: Oliver Steck, 7:30 p.m., facebook.com/Oliver-Steck-entertainment-info-283298768356594
Thursday: Patrice Pike, 8 p.m., facebook.com/PatricePikeBand
Thursday: Bonnie Whitmore’s Virtual Gallery, 8:30 p.m., facebook.com/events/266289714520734
Friday: Lex Land, 10:30 a.m., facebook.com/lexlandmusic
Friday: Jon Dee Graham with William Harries Graham, noon, facebook.com/jon.d.graham
Friday: Joanna Howerton & Michael Cross, 12:30 p.m., facebook.com/morelovemusicaustin
Friday: Betty Soo, 1 p.m., facebook.com/bettysoomusic
Friday: Patricia Vonne, 4 p.m., facebook.com/PatriciaVonneMusic
Friday: Eliza Gilkyson, 5:30 p.m., facebook.com/ElizaGilkyson1
Friday: Colin Gilmore with Tammy Lynn, 6 p.m., facebook.com/happiergilmore
Friday: Emily Gimble, 6 p.m., facebook.com/mlegimble
Friday: Robi Polgar, 6 p.m., twitch.tv/robipolgar
Friday: Grace Pettis and friends, 6:30 p.m., facebook.com/gracepettismusic
Friday: Chancers, 7 p.m., facebook.com/NevilleStewart
Friday: Monte Warden, 7 p.m., facebook.com/montewarden (May 15: Little Richard tribute)
Friday: Stories From the Road, 7:30 p.m., makestoriesviral.org
Friday: AJ Vallejo, 8 p.m., facebook.com/ajvallejo
Friday: Bob Schneider, 8 p.m., facebook.com/bobschneidermusic
Friday: Chorizo Funk, 8 p.m., facebook.com/djchorizofunk
Friday: Harold McMillan & Carl Storckman, 8:30 p.m., facebook.com/harold.mcmillan1
Friday: Miles Zuniga & KB Imle, 9 p.m., facebook.com/mileszunigalovesyou
Friday and Sunday: Kamilla & Stefan, 10:30 p.m., facebook.com/kamillaandstefan
Saturday: Kris Schultz, 1 p.m., facebook.com/KrisSchultzMusic
Saturday: Suzanna Choffel, 3 p.m., facebook.com/suzannachoffelmusic
Saturday: Michael Fracasso, 6 p.m., us04web.zoom.us/j/917583033
Saturday: DJ Mel’s Living Room Dance Party, 6-10 p.m., facebook.com/DJ-Mel-48330349120
Saturday: Mandy Prater, 9 p.m., facebook.com/MandyPraterMusic
Saturday: Kevin Russell, 9 p.m., facebook.com/ShinyribsOfficial
Saturday: Chorizo Funk, 10 p.m., instagram.com/chorizofunk
Sunday: Dave Madden, 10:30 a.m., facebook.com/davemaddenmusic
Sunday: Corey Baum, 11 a.m., facebook.com/CroyAndTheBoys
Sunday: Graham Wilkinson, noon, facebook.com/GrahamWilkinsonMusicFanPage
Sunday: Shelley King, 2 p.m., facebook.com/shelleykingtx
Sunday: Bob Livingston, 4 p.m., facebook.com/BobLivingstonMusic
Sunday: Deer Fellow, 4 p.m., facebook.com/deerfellow
Sunday: Ulla (Austin360 Residency of the Month for May 2020), 5:30 p.m., facebook.com/ullairishmusic
Sunday: Chris Beall, 7 p.m., facebook.com/beallstreet
Sunday: Patrice Pike, 7 p.m., facebook.com/PatricePikeBand
Sunday: Mixer Rogers, 7:53 p.m., facebook.com/MixerRogers