Peter Blackstock @Blackstock360Deborah Sengupta Stith

Thursday

May 14, 2020 at 10:01 AM


Here’s a look at some of the Austin artists doing livestream shows this week.


OUR AUSTIN360 LIVESTREAM PICKS


Friday: “Stream Come True” with Jonathan Terrell. Hot on the heels of “At Home With ACL Live,” a new series unveiled last week, the marquee concert hall’s downstairs club venue 3Ten is now getting in on virtually hosting livestreams as well. Israel Nash got it started on Thursday; acclaimed indie-roots-rocker Terrell follows with this Friday show. On tap next week are sets by Pat Byrne (Tuesday) and Folk Uke (Thursday); additional bookings include Fastball’s Miles Zuniga (May 26) and Austin360 Artist of the Month alumnus Mobley (June 18). Proceeds from online donations will go to the Health Alliance for Austin Musicians. 8 p.m., facebook.com/3tenaustin/live — P.B.


Friday: Tyfs48 Radio Livestream Phase II. Back in March, underground dance music enthusiast Charles Mxxn, host of the popular Thank You For Sweating party series, was working at South by Southwest, plotting a run of late night parties at the Coconut Club that would spotlight party rockers from all over the world. Now, with social distancing measures in place and no sense of when we might come together to sweat it out on the dance floor again, he’s created an ongoing series of 48-hour virtual throwdowns featuring artists from the global electronic music underground. He hopes to “raise community spirits and charitable funds” and “create new connections between artists and listeners through various forms of electronic music,” he says. facebook.com/thankyouforsweating — D.S.S.


Friday-Sunday: Lulufest. The second edition of this jazz extravaganza highlighting bands led by women was scheduled to take place on the St. Edwards University campus. Organizers have reimagined the event as a virtual affair. Performances kick off at 7 p.m. Friday, 4 p.m. Saturday and 1 p.m. Sunday and feature artists from across the country and around the world. facebook.com/lulufestatx — D.S.S.


Saturday: Ray Benson’s Birthday Bash. An annual event benefiting the Health Alliance for Austin Musicians, the Asleep at the Wheel leader’s soiree usually takes place during South by Southwest, but we all know how that turned out this year. Benson actually contracted COVID-19 himself, but he’s on the mend and will take part with his Wheel bandmates in this star-studded livestream also featuring Willie Nelson, Kat Edmonson, Buddy Miller, Randy Rogers, Micky & Cody Braun of Reckless Kelly, Brennen Leigh, David Beck’s Tejano Weekend, Tami Neilson, Seth James and more. 8 p.m., facebook.com/asleepatthewheel — P.B.


Tuesday: Sarah Sharp. An alumna of our Austin360 Residency of the Month series, the low-key jazz vocalist is using livestreams to extend the Tuesday happy-hour shows she’d been doing at downtown jazz haven the Elephant Room for a few years. Sharp has gathered her ace supporting cast of guitarist Mitch Watkins, drummer Masumi Jones and upright bassist Kristopher Wade for front-yard concerts bathed in the natural twilight of an Austin spring season. 7 p.m., facebook.com/sarahsharpatx — P.B.


Wednesday: Jackie Venson. After completing a staggering 50-day run of daily livestreams, Austin’s ace ax-slinger granted herself a well-deserved “stream-cation.” She returns to the airwaves for a special charity event. During this performance, Venson will rally her JV Squad to support the greater Austin music community as she auctions off three guitars from her personal collection to benefit local music nonprofits, HAAM, HOME and SIMS Foundation. 9:30 p.m., facebook.com/jackievenson — D.S.S.


ALSO PLAYING


Friday, May 15


Andrea Magee, 6 p.m., facebook.com/Andreamageemusic1


SIMS Foundation Sofa Sessions with Outasight, 5 p.m., facebook.com/simsfoundation


Saturday, May 16


Cory Reinisch, John Krajicek, Vanessa Peters, Isaac Hoskins, noon, facebook.com/John-Krajicek-Borderline-Social-Club-195045807745923


Guy Forsyth & Jeska Bailey, 6 p.m., facebook.com/guyforsythband


Sunday, May 17


Anna Larson, 3 p.m., facebook.com/annalarsonmusic


Tuesday, May 19


Giulia Millanta, 5 p.m., facebook.com/julia.millanta


Guy Forsyth & Jeska Bailey, 6 p.m., facebook.com/guyforsythband


Betty Soo & Dave Madden, 6:30 p.m., bettysoo-5-19.rsvpify.com


Wednesday, May 20


Kate Howard, noon, facebook.com/katehowardmusic


Anna Larson, 6 p.m., facebook.com/annalarsonmusic


RECURRING WEEKLY EVENTS


Monday: Bonnie Whitmore, 3 p.m., facebook.com/bonniewhitmore


Monday: Stephen Carolan. 5 p.m., facebook.com/scarolan11


Monday: Jeff Plankenhorn, 7 p.m., facebook.com/jeffplankenhorn


Monday: Bob Appel, 7 p.m., facebook.com/bobappeltraditionalcountry


Monday: Chris Gage, 8 p.m., facebook.com/chrisgageaustin


Monday: Cari Hutson & Hunter St. Marie, 8 p.m., facebook.com/CHutsonNGoodCo


Monday: Oscar Ornelas, 8 p.m. facebook.com/oscarornelas512


Monday, Wednesday and Friday: Aeseaes, 6 p.m., twitch.tv/a_couple_streams


Monday, Wednesday and Friday: Gina Chavez, 8 p.m., facebook.com/ginachavezmusic


Monday, Wednesday and Friday: Sydney Wright, 8 p.m., facebook.com/sydneywrightmusic


Tuesday: Erin Ivey, 10 a.m., facebook.com/ErinIveyMusicPage


Tuesday: Colin Gilmore and guest, 2 p.m., zoom.us/j/302333893


Tuesday: Katie Marie, 6 p.m., facebook.com/funkeegirl80


Tuesday: Vapor Caves, 6 p.m., facebook.com/thevaporcaves


Tuesday: Eric Bettencourt, 7 p.m., facebook.com/eric.bettencourt


Tuesday: Miles Zuniga, 7 p.m., facebook.com/mileszunigalovesyou


Tuesday: Sarah Sharp with Mitch Watkins, Masumi Jones and Kristopher Wade, 7 p.m., facebook.com/sarahsharpatx


Tuesday: Will Taylor & Strings Attached, 7:30 p.m., facebook.com/StringsAttached


Tuesday: Fingerpistol, 8 p.m., facebook.com/fingerpistol


Tuesday and Thursday: Heather Bishop, 11 a.m., facebook.com/missbishopmusic


Tuesday and Thursday: Jaelyn Penner, 9 p.m., facebook.com/jaelynmusic


Tuesday and Friday: Frederico7, 7 p.m., facebook.com/frederico7music


Wednesday: Christopher John Edwards, 4:22 p.m., facebook.com/christopher.j.edwards.16


Wednesday: Hanna Barakat, 5 p.m., facebook.com/hannabarakatmusic


Wednesday: Pat Byrne, 5 p.m., facebook.com/PatByrneOfficial


Wednesday: Micah Motenko, 6 p.m., facebook.com/Motenkomusic


Wednesday: Shinyribs/Kevin Russell, 6 p.m., instagram.com/shinyribs


Wednesday: Rosie Flores, 6:30 p.m. facebook.com/mulekickproductions


Wednesday: Matt Hubbard, 7 p.m., facebook.com/matt.hubbard.775


Wednesday: Carolyn Wonderland, 8 p.m., facebook.com/wonderchicken


Wednesday: Ethan Azarian, 8 p.m., facebook.com/Ethan-Azarian-Music


Wednesday: Mobley, 8 p.m., instagram.com/mobleywho or youtube.com/watch?v=MZMHM5lpIiQ


Wednesday: Mau Mau Chaplains, 8:30 p.m., facebook.com/flamingocantina


Wednesday: Jon Dee Graham & William Harries Graham, 8:30 p.m., facebook.com/jon.d.graham


Wednesday: Sonya Jevette, 8:30 p.m., youtube.com/sonyajevette


Wednesday-Saturday: Lisa Marshall, 8 p.m., facebook.com/lisamarshallmusic1


Thursday: Vanessa Lively, 4:40 p.m., stageit.com/vanessa_lively/4_40_on_thursdays_happy_hour_set/70725


Thursday: Erin Ivey, 5:30 p.m., facebook.com/ErinIveyMusicPage


Thursday: Bruce Smith, 6 p.m., facebook.com/bruce.smith.33821


Thursday: Cece Yentzen, 6 p.m., facebook.com/cece.yentzen


Thursday: Cooped Up Concerts, 7 p.m., facebook.com/coopedupconcerts


Thursday: Eve Monsees & Mike Buck, 7 p.m., facebook.com/eveandtheexiles


Thursday: Graham Wilkinson, 7 p.m., facebook.com/GrahamWilkinsonMusicFanPage


Thursday: Scotty Alexander, 7 p.m., facebook.com/scottyalexanderband


Thursday: Oliver Steck, 7:30 p.m., facebook.com/Oliver-Steck-entertainment-info-283298768356594


Thursday: Patrice Pike, 8 p.m., facebook.com/PatricePikeBand


Thursday: Bonnie Whitmore’s Virtual Gallery, 8:30 p.m., facebook.com/events/266289714520734


Friday: Lex Land, 10:30 a.m., facebook.com/lexlandmusic


Friday: Jon Dee Graham with William Harries Graham, noon, facebook.com/jon.d.graham


Friday: Joanna Howerton & Michael Cross, 12:30 p.m., facebook.com/morelovemusicaustin


Friday: Betty Soo, 1 p.m., facebook.com/bettysoomusic


Friday: Patricia Vonne, 4 p.m., facebook.com/PatriciaVonneMusic


Friday: Eliza Gilkyson, 5:30 p.m., facebook.com/ElizaGilkyson1


Friday: Colin Gilmore with Tammy Lynn, 6 p.m., facebook.com/happiergilmore


Friday: Emily Gimble, 6 p.m., facebook.com/mlegimble


Friday: Robi Polgar, 6 p.m., twitch.tv/robipolgar


Friday: Grace Pettis and friends, 6:30 p.m., facebook.com/gracepettismusic


Friday: Chancers, 7 p.m., facebook.com/NevilleStewart


Friday: Monte Warden, 7 p.m., facebook.com/montewarden (May 15: Little Richard tribute)


Friday: Stories From the Road, 7:30 p.m., makestoriesviral.org


Friday: AJ Vallejo, 8 p.m., facebook.com/ajvallejo


Friday: Bob Schneider, 8 p.m., facebook.com/bobschneidermusic


Friday: Chorizo Funk, 8 p.m., facebook.com/djchorizofunk


Friday: Harold McMillan & Carl Storckman, 8:30 p.m., facebook.com/harold.mcmillan1


Friday: Miles Zuniga & KB Imle, 9 p.m., facebook.com/mileszunigalovesyou


Friday and Sunday: Kamilla & Stefan, 10:30 p.m., facebook.com/kamillaandstefan


Saturday: Kris Schultz, 1 p.m., facebook.com/KrisSchultzMusic


Saturday: Suzanna Choffel, 3 p.m., facebook.com/suzannachoffelmusic


Saturday: Michael Fracasso, 6 p.m., us04web.zoom.us/j/917583033


Saturday: DJ Mel’s Living Room Dance Party, 6-10 p.m., facebook.com/DJ-Mel-48330349120


Saturday: Mandy Prater, 9 p.m., facebook.com/MandyPraterMusic


Saturday: Kevin Russell, 9 p.m., facebook.com/ShinyribsOfficial


Saturday: Chorizo Funk, 10 p.m., instagram.com/chorizofunk


Sunday: Dave Madden, 10:30 a.m., facebook.com/davemaddenmusic


Sunday: Corey Baum, 11 a.m., facebook.com/CroyAndTheBoys


Sunday: Graham Wilkinson, noon, facebook.com/GrahamWilkinsonMusicFanPage


Sunday: Shelley King, 2 p.m., facebook.com/shelleykingtx


Sunday: Bob Livingston, 4 p.m., facebook.com/BobLivingstonMusic


Sunday: Deer Fellow, 4 p.m., facebook.com/deerfellow


Sunday: Ulla (Austin360 Residency of the Month for May 2020), 5:30 p.m., facebook.com/ullairishmusic


Sunday: Chris Beall, 7 p.m., facebook.com/beallstreet


Sunday: Patrice Pike, 7 p.m., facebook.com/PatricePikeBand


Sunday: Mixer Rogers, 7:53 p.m., facebook.com/MixerRogers