Here’s a look at some of the Austin artists doing livestream shows this week.

OUR AUSTIN360 LIVESTREAM PICKS

Friday: “Stream Come True” with Jonathan Terrell. Hot on the heels of “At Home With ACL Live,” a new series unveiled last week, the marquee concert hall’s downstairs club venue 3Ten is now getting in on virtually hosting livestreams as well. Israel Nash got it started on Thursday; acclaimed indie-roots-rocker Terrell follows with this Friday show. On tap next week are sets by Pat Byrne (Tuesday) and Folk Uke (Thursday); additional bookings include Fastball’s Miles Zuniga (May 26) and Austin360 Artist of the Month alumnus Mobley (June 18). Proceeds from online donations will go to the Health Alliance for Austin Musicians. 8 p.m., facebook.com/3tenaustin/live — P.B.

Friday: Tyfs48 Radio Livestream Phase II. Back in March, underground dance music enthusiast Charles Mxxn, host of the popular Thank You For Sweating party series, was working at South by Southwest, plotting a run of late night parties at the Coconut Club that would spotlight party rockers from all over the world. Now, with social distancing measures in place and no sense of when we might come together to sweat it out on the dance floor again, he’s created an ongoing series of 48-hour virtual throwdowns featuring artists from the global electronic music underground. He hopes to “raise community spirits and charitable funds” and “create new connections between artists and listeners through various forms of electronic music,” he says. facebook.com/thankyouforsweating — D.S.S.

Friday-Sunday: Lulufest. The second edition of this jazz extravaganza highlighting bands led by women was scheduled to take place on the St. Edwards University campus. Organizers have reimagined the event as a virtual affair. Performances kick off at 7 p.m. Friday, 4 p.m. Saturday and 1 p.m. Sunday and feature artists from across the country and around the world. facebook.com/lulufestatx — D.S.S.

Saturday: Ray Benson’s Birthday Bash. An annual event benefiting the Health Alliance for Austin Musicians, the Asleep at the Wheel leader’s soiree usually takes place during South by Southwest, but we all know how that turned out this year. Benson actually contracted COVID-19 himself, but he’s on the mend and will take part with his Wheel bandmates in this star-studded livestream also featuring Willie Nelson, Kat Edmonson, Buddy Miller, Randy Rogers, Micky & Cody Braun of Reckless Kelly, Brennen Leigh, David Beck’s Tejano Weekend, Tami Neilson, Seth James and more. 8 p.m., facebook.com/asleepatthewheel — P.B.

Tuesday: Sarah Sharp. An alumna of our Austin360 Residency of the Month series, the low-key jazz vocalist is using livestreams to extend the Tuesday happy-hour shows she’d been doing at downtown jazz haven the Elephant Room for a few years. Sharp has gathered her ace supporting cast of guitarist Mitch Watkins, drummer Masumi Jones and upright bassist Kristopher Wade for front-yard concerts bathed in the natural twilight of an Austin spring season. 7 p.m., facebook.com/sarahsharpatx — P.B.

Wednesday: Jackie Venson. After completing a staggering 50-day run of daily livestreams, Austin’s ace ax-slinger granted herself a well-deserved “stream-cation.” She returns to the airwaves for a special charity event. During this performance, Venson will rally her JV Squad to support the greater Austin music community as she auctions off three guitars from her personal collection to benefit local music nonprofits, HAAM, HOME and SIMS Foundation. 9:30 p.m., facebook.com/jackievenson — D.S.S.

ALSO PLAYING

Friday, May 15

Andrea Magee, 6 p.m., facebook.com/Andreamageemusic1

SIMS Foundation Sofa Sessions with Outasight, 5 p.m., facebook.com/simsfoundation

Saturday, May 16

Cory Reinisch, John Krajicek, Vanessa Peters, Isaac Hoskins, noon, facebook.com/John-Krajicek-Borderline-Social-Club-195045807745923

Guy Forsyth & Jeska Bailey, 6 p.m., facebook.com/guyforsythband

Sunday, May 17

Anna Larson, 3 p.m., facebook.com/annalarsonmusic

Tuesday, May 19

Giulia Millanta, 5 p.m., facebook.com/julia.millanta

Guy Forsyth & Jeska Bailey, 6 p.m., facebook.com/guyforsythband

Betty Soo & Dave Madden, 6:30 p.m., bettysoo-5-19.rsvpify.com

Wednesday, May 20

Kate Howard, noon, facebook.com/katehowardmusic

Anna Larson, 6 p.m., facebook.com/annalarsonmusic

RECURRING WEEKLY EVENTS

Monday: Bonnie Whitmore, 3 p.m., facebook.com/bonniewhitmore

Monday: Stephen Carolan. 5 p.m., facebook.com/scarolan11

Monday: Jeff Plankenhorn, 7 p.m., facebook.com/jeffplankenhorn

Monday: Bob Appel, 7 p.m., facebook.com/bobappeltraditionalcountry

Monday: Chris Gage, 8 p.m., facebook.com/chrisgageaustin

Monday: Cari Hutson & Hunter St. Marie, 8 p.m., facebook.com/CHutsonNGoodCo

Monday: Oscar Ornelas, 8 p.m. facebook.com/oscarornelas512

Monday, Wednesday and Friday: Aeseaes, 6 p.m., twitch.tv/a_couple_streams

Monday, Wednesday and Friday: Gina Chavez, 8 p.m., facebook.com/ginachavezmusic

Monday, Wednesday and Friday: Sydney Wright, 8 p.m., facebook.com/sydneywrightmusic

Tuesday: Erin Ivey, 10 a.m., facebook.com/ErinIveyMusicPage

Tuesday: Colin Gilmore and guest, 2 p.m., zoom.us/j/302333893

Tuesday: Katie Marie, 6 p.m., facebook.com/funkeegirl80

Tuesday: Vapor Caves, 6 p.m., facebook.com/thevaporcaves

Tuesday: Eric Bettencourt, 7 p.m., facebook.com/eric.bettencourt

Tuesday: Miles Zuniga, 7 p.m., facebook.com/mileszunigalovesyou

Tuesday: Sarah Sharp with Mitch Watkins, Masumi Jones and Kristopher Wade, 7 p.m., facebook.com/sarahsharpatx

Tuesday: Will Taylor & Strings Attached, 7:30 p.m., facebook.com/StringsAttached

Tuesday: Fingerpistol, 8 p.m., facebook.com/fingerpistol

Tuesday and Thursday: Heather Bishop, 11 a.m., facebook.com/missbishopmusic

Tuesday and Thursday: Jaelyn Penner, 9 p.m., facebook.com/jaelynmusic

Tuesday and Friday: Frederico7, 7 p.m., facebook.com/frederico7music

Wednesday: Christopher John Edwards, 4:22 p.m., facebook.com/christopher.j.edwards.16

Wednesday: Hanna Barakat, 5 p.m., facebook.com/hannabarakatmusic

Wednesday: Pat Byrne, 5 p.m., facebook.com/PatByrneOfficial

Wednesday: Micah Motenko, 6 p.m., facebook.com/Motenkomusic

Wednesday: Shinyribs/Kevin Russell, 6 p.m., instagram.com/shinyribs

Wednesday: Rosie Flores, 6:30 p.m. facebook.com/mulekickproductions

Wednesday: Matt Hubbard, 7 p.m., facebook.com/matt.hubbard.775

Wednesday: Carolyn Wonderland, 8 p.m., facebook.com/wonderchicken

Wednesday: Ethan Azarian, 8 p.m., facebook.com/Ethan-Azarian-Music

Wednesday: Mobley, 8 p.m., instagram.com/mobleywho or youtube.com/watch?v=MZMHM5lpIiQ

Wednesday: Mau Mau Chaplains, 8:30 p.m., facebook.com/flamingocantina

Wednesday: Jon Dee Graham & William Harries Graham, 8:30 p.m., facebook.com/jon.d.graham

Wednesday: Sonya Jevette, 8:30 p.m., youtube.com/sonyajevette

Wednesday-Saturday: Lisa Marshall, 8 p.m., facebook.com/lisamarshallmusic1

Thursday: Vanessa Lively, 4:40 p.m., stageit.com/vanessa_lively/4_40_on_thursdays_happy_hour_set/70725

Thursday: Erin Ivey, 5:30 p.m., facebook.com/ErinIveyMusicPage

Thursday: Bruce Smith, 6 p.m., facebook.com/bruce.smith.33821

Thursday: Cece Yentzen, 6 p.m., facebook.com/cece.yentzen

Thursday: Cooped Up Concerts, 7 p.m., facebook.com/coopedupconcerts

Thursday: Eve Monsees & Mike Buck, 7 p.m., facebook.com/eveandtheexiles

Thursday: Graham Wilkinson, 7 p.m., facebook.com/GrahamWilkinsonMusicFanPage

Thursday: Scotty Alexander, 7 p.m., facebook.com/scottyalexanderband

Thursday: Oliver Steck, 7:30 p.m., facebook.com/Oliver-Steck-entertainment-info-283298768356594

Thursday: Patrice Pike, 8 p.m., facebook.com/PatricePikeBand

Thursday: Bonnie Whitmore’s Virtual Gallery, 8:30 p.m., facebook.com/events/266289714520734

Friday: Lex Land, 10:30 a.m., facebook.com/lexlandmusic

Friday: Jon Dee Graham with William Harries Graham, noon, facebook.com/jon.d.graham

Friday: Joanna Howerton & Michael Cross, 12:30 p.m., facebook.com/morelovemusicaustin

Friday: Betty Soo, 1 p.m., facebook.com/bettysoomusic

Friday: Patricia Vonne, 4 p.m., facebook.com/PatriciaVonneMusic

Friday: Eliza Gilkyson, 5:30 p.m., facebook.com/ElizaGilkyson1

Friday: Colin Gilmore with Tammy Lynn, 6 p.m., facebook.com/happiergilmore

Friday: Emily Gimble, 6 p.m., facebook.com/mlegimble

Friday: Robi Polgar, 6 p.m., twitch.tv/robipolgar

Friday: Grace Pettis and friends, 6:30 p.m., facebook.com/gracepettismusic

Friday: Chancers, 7 p.m., facebook.com/NevilleStewart

Friday: Monte Warden, 7 p.m., facebook.com/montewarden (May 15: Little Richard tribute)

Friday: Stories From the Road, 7:30 p.m., makestoriesviral.org

Friday: AJ Vallejo, 8 p.m., facebook.com/ajvallejo

Friday: Bob Schneider, 8 p.m., facebook.com/bobschneidermusic

Friday: Chorizo Funk, 8 p.m., facebook.com/djchorizofunk

Friday: Harold McMillan & Carl Storckman, 8:30 p.m., facebook.com/harold.mcmillan1

Friday: Miles Zuniga & KB Imle, 9 p.m., facebook.com/mileszunigalovesyou

Friday and Sunday: Kamilla & Stefan, 10:30 p.m., facebook.com/kamillaandstefan

Saturday: Kris Schultz, 1 p.m., facebook.com/KrisSchultzMusic

Saturday: Suzanna Choffel, 3 p.m., facebook.com/suzannachoffelmusic

Saturday: Michael Fracasso, 6 p.m., us04web.zoom.us/j/917583033

Saturday: DJ Mel’s Living Room Dance Party, 6-10 p.m., facebook.com/DJ-Mel-48330349120

Saturday: Mandy Prater, 9 p.m., facebook.com/MandyPraterMusic

Saturday: Kevin Russell, 9 p.m., facebook.com/ShinyribsOfficial

Saturday: Chorizo Funk, 10 p.m., instagram.com/chorizofunk

Sunday: Dave Madden, 10:30 a.m., facebook.com/davemaddenmusic

Sunday: Corey Baum, 11 a.m., facebook.com/CroyAndTheBoys

Sunday: Graham Wilkinson, noon, facebook.com/GrahamWilkinsonMusicFanPage

Sunday: Shelley King, 2 p.m., facebook.com/shelleykingtx

Sunday: Bob Livingston, 4 p.m., facebook.com/BobLivingstonMusic

Sunday: Deer Fellow, 4 p.m., facebook.com/deerfellow

Sunday: Ulla (Austin360 Residency of the Month for May 2020), 5:30 p.m., facebook.com/ullairishmusic

Sunday: Chris Beall, 7 p.m., facebook.com/beallstreet

Sunday: Patrice Pike, 7 p.m., facebook.com/PatricePikeBand

Sunday: Mixer Rogers, 7:53 p.m., facebook.com/MixerRogers