You want to see the art yourself.

Recently, I toured the digital archives of 30 Austin museums, galleries, archives and cultural centers. While images by the thousands dazzled me, I longed to share space and time with the corporeal art.

CamibaArt to the rescue: Now one can schedule a "safety bubble" tour of its gallery concurrent shows, "Contrasts" and "Studio Scene 4."

"We will be open by appointment only and will post a video walk-through of the exhibit online," gallery co-founder Troy Campa says. "We are trying out an online scheduling tool where guests can block out private visits in the gallery so they can guarantee there will not be anyone else in the space."

You and up to three guests can use SignUpGenius for a 45-minute tour from May 15 to June 6 of the art of Daniel Rodriguez Collazo, based in Havana, Cuba, and Pura Sangre, who lives and works in the Mexican state of Oaxaca.

The artists provide some background on their contrasted art.

"Working in residency in Peru provided me access to a private collection of pre-Hispanic objects including some mallets, which became the subject of this set of artworks," says Rodriguez Collazo of his charcoals on canvas. "The mallets attracted my attention because of the relationship between these pre-Hispanic cultures had with the universe and what can be seen in these forms."

"Growing up in San Antonio Arrazola Xoxocaltlán … I had a raw childhood riddled with strange dreams, nightmares really I could never seem to escape," Sangre says of his black-and-white inks on paper. "At first, as any child does, I feared those dreams, but then my mother told me: Son, stop running from what torments you and use it to your advantage."

For its part, "Studio Scene 4" gathers together work from CamibaArt’s popular international tours. This exhibit resents artworks by more than 25 artists representing four countries — and nine geographic locations.