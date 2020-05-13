Less than two weeks after Texas Governor Greg Abbott proclaimed that Texas restaurants could reopen their dining rooms to 25% capacity, some of the biggest names in the Austin dining scene are starting to jump on board.

McGuire Moorman Hospitality has reopened Jeffrey’s, Clark’s and Perla’s, and today Hai Hospitality announced it has reopened the dining room of Loro, the Asian smokehouse from chefs Tyson Cole and Aaron Franklin on South Lamar Boulevard.

The restaurant, which has already been serving takeout, listed its safety measures on its website, including face coverings and gloves for staff, social distancing guidelines and sanitation practices.

The restaurant is open 11:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday-Thursday and 11:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and will continue curbside pickup and delivery from 11:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily.

