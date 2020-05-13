Two of the Top 10 restaurants in the city have decided to jump into the world of takeout service.

Pitchfork Pretty, which has been named the #2 restaurant in the past two years by the Statesman, announced today that it has begun limited takeout service. And there are some items available that have never appeared on the restaurant’s menu. Namely, a double cheddar cheeseburger. The rest of the menu includes the restaurant’s signature fried chicken, potato salad and more. The restaurant is also selling bottled beer, wine and cider. Pitchfork Pretty is offering takeout service noon to 8 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday and orders can be placed online.

Any meat eater who has eaten at Mexican restaurant Suerte since it opened in 2018 has almost certainly enjoyed the restaurant’s suadero (brisket) tacos. Now takeout diners can enjoy that dish along with several others from the East Austin restaurant that has also landed in the Austin360 Dining Guide’s Top 10 each of the last two years. The restaurant on East Sixth Street is serving a menu of tacos and quesadillas, vegetarian sides, chips and salsa, and prepared cocktail kits. They’re also continuing to sell their meal kits for making suadero tacos and migas at home. Suerte is serving takeout noon to 8 p.m. Tuesday-Thursday and noon to 9 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and orders can be placed online.

