As restaurants around the city have slowly started testing the waters of dining room service, one of Austin’s toniest names has decided to join the fray.

Sophisticated steakhouse Jeffrey’s announced this week on social media that it is opening its dining room at 25% capacity for dinner service from 4 to 9 p.m. Tuesday-Sunday. The restaurant’s hours will even include a slim-downed version of its popular happy hour, with the entire restaurant getting in on the deals from 4 to 5 p.m. each day the restaurant is open.

The McGuire Moorman property says it will follow all local state and Center for Disease Control guidelines in reopening, including enforcing social distancing between tables. Given the diminished capacity, the restaurant asks that diners make reservations via its website or by calling 512-477-5584. The restaurant also asks that diners wear face coverings into the restaurant and says it will have some for sale for those who forget their own.

Jeffrey’s, along with other MMH restaurants, had already been offering curbside takeout for several weeks before reopening its dining room for service.

