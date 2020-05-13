Last year, Austin’s red hot rock ’n’ soul outfit, Black Pumas, made Austin music history when they swiftly sold out an unprecedented run of four shows at Stubb’s BBQ.

The concerts were scheduled to kick on Friday.

With social distancing measures still in place the show could not go on, but now the concerts have been rescheduled for a four-date run this fall that kicks off on Sept. 4.

Tickets to the original shows will be honored at the new dates and the Pumas website has all four shows marked as sold out.

Drop by the Austin360 Facebook page on Monday at 3:30 p.m. when the Pumas will join us for the next episode of our new streaming Zoom show, the Monday Music Mashup.