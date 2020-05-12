Hot on the heels of “At Home With ACL Live,” a new series unveiled last week, the marquee concert hall’s downstairs club venue 3Ten is now getting in on virtually hosting livestreams as well. “Stream Come True” will focus specifically on local musicians that 3Ten might ordinarily present in its downtown space.

The series, which will stream at facebook.com/3tenaustin/live, launches Thursday at 8 p.m. with Israel Nash. Proceeds from online donations will go to the Health Alliance for Austin Musicians.

Six more shows in the series also have been announced: Jonathan Terrell on Friday, May 15; Pat Byrne on Tuesday, May 19; Folk Uke on Thursday, May 21; Fastball’s Miles Zuniga on Tuesday, May 26; and Mobley on Thursday, June 18. All shows start at 8 p.m. Dell Technologies is a sponsor of both this series and “AT Home With ACL Live.”

RELATED: Check out our Austin360 Livestream List