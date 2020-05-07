Austin singer-songwriter Jimmie Dale Gilmore will be a star attraction of “Courage to Hope,” a livestreamed fundraising event for the local nonprofit Interfaith Action of Central Texas scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 12.

Billed as a “fundraiser and celebration of community,” the event also will honor the organization’s 2020 Hope Awards recipients: Ballet Austin executive director Cookie Ruiz, St. Andrew’s Presbyterian Church, and the City of Austin. In addition to Gilmore’s performance, the program will feature a conversation between Ruiz and Nora Linares-Miller, executive director of the affordable-housing advocacy group HousingWorks Austin, plus comments from IACT executive director Simone Talma Flowers.

Details about how to donate, sponsor or watch the livestream are at the “Courage to Hope” Facebook event page.

According to a press release announcing “Courage to Hope,” donations to IACT in conjunction with the event will help the organization provide “critical services for the local community such as Hands on Housing, which repairs the homes of low-income seniors and people with disabilities, the IACT for Refugees program, which provides basic English instruction and other supportive services to refugees from around the world, as well as many other programs.”