Two of the area’s most beloved musical theater events are going virtual this year.

On Friday, May 8, the Texas State University Musical Theatre program, which had planned a full staging of “Guys and Dolls” for this time of year, will present a virtual cabaret starring its incredibly talented students and alumni.

“A Night of Hope” benefits the Actors’ Fund and the Shirley Knight Memorial Fund, the latter named for the recently deceased actor and mother of Kaitlin Hopkins, founder of the university’s musical theater program, now regularly rated in the nation’s top 10.

The virtual cabaret starts at 7:30 p.m Friday at TXST MT Facebook Live.

On Sunday, May 31, the Greater Austin High School Musical Theatre Awards won’t take place at the Long Center for the Performing Arts, but rather right on your own screens.

This award show is quite something to be seen in person — dozens of fully staged musical numbers from high school musicals around the region along with tributes, acceptance speeches and the deafening cheers from family, friends and admirers.

Expect details soon for the May 31 event at the Long Center’s Facebook page. Meanwhile, the creative team, led by Ginger Morris, put together this “Long Story Short” and uploaded it to YouTube.