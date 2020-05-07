Peter Blackstock @Blackstock360Deborah Sengupta Stith

Thursday

May 7, 2020 at 10:53 AM


The clubs are still closed, but the music rolls on. Here’s a look at some of the Austin artists doing livestream shows this week.


OUR AUSTIN360 LIVESTREAM PICKS


Friday: Hayes Carll. The Texas troubadour with a keen eye for detail and a barbed sense of humor is helping to kick off “At Home with ACL Live,” a new series of livestreams presented by the marquee downtown venue and Dell Technologies. Next up in the series is Alex Maas of Black Angels on Wednesday. Donations go to the Health Alliance for Austin Musicians. 8 p.m., facebook.com/acllive — P.B.


Saturday: Suzanna Choffel live from Cosmic. The singer-songwriter and Sun Radio DJ heads out to the idyllic garden at Cosmic Cafe for an acoustic set every Saturday. It’s a chance for her to escape, explore her musical range and help raise money for the cafe’s employees who were laid off when the favorite South Austin hangout had to close. 3 p.m. facebook.com/suzannachoffelmusic — D.S.S.


Saturday: Terri Hendrix with Lloyd Maines. One of Central Texas’ most prominent singer-songwriters of the past two decades, Hendrix had a song on a Dixie Chicks album and has made more than a dozen records, typically with renowned multi-instrumentalist Maines producing. Since the onset of the pandemic, Maines has been joining Hendrix for occasional livestream events from her Wilory Farm in Martindale; they’ve been drawing hundreds of online viewers to their performances. 7 p.m., facebook.com/terrihendrix — P.B.


Monday: Strahan & the Good Neighbors record release. A constant presence on the local scene for many years as both a side player with other roots-music acts and fronting his own band, Doug Strahan celebrates his latest release with this livestream event. The new album, titled “Sadie,” features a cast of locals including bassist/co-producer Dave Wesselowski, drummer Michael Lefkowitz, keyboardist Jonathan Grossman, fiddler Beth Chrisman and guitarist Dave Biller. 6 p.m., facebook.com/DougStrahanMusic — P.B.


Wednesday: Christopher John Edwards. For years, CJ Edwards, leader of the Funk Fellowship, hosted the Butter N Jam every Wednesday night from the funky little Eastside dive Dozen Street. The club closed in January as owner Madi Distefano decided to move on to other ventures. He’s been logging on every Wednesday to share some tracks he’s been working on and flex his formidable pipes. 4:22 p.m. facebook.com/christopher.j.edwards.16 — D.S.S.


Thursday: Patrice Pike. One of several musicians with long-established Saxon Pub residencies who have taken their weekly gigs online for the time being, Pike has been one of Austin’s top-drawing livestream acts over the past two months. In addition to solo material and old favorites from her 1990s band Little Sister, she also has new material to draw from: She and former Little Sister bandmate released a new album under the name Pike & Sutton last month. 8 p.m., facebook.com/PatricePikeBand — P.B.


ALSO PLAYING


Friday, May 8


Kevin McKinney, 6 p.m., facebook.com/soulhat.music


Lonnie Trevino, 7 p.m., facebook.com/lonnie.trevino.jr


Tony Kamel (of Wood & Wire), 8:30 p.m., facebook.com/tonykamelmusic (50% of tips to Musicares and the American Nurses Foundation)


Saturday, May 9


Danny Schmidt & Carrie Elkin, 2 p.m., facebook.com/dannyschmidtmusic/live


Guy Forsyth & Jeska Bailey, 6 p.m., facebook.com/guyforsythband


Sunday, May 10


Guy Forsyth & Jeska Bailey, 1 p.m., facebook.com/guyforsythband


Giulia Millanta, 3 p.m., facebook.com/julia.millanta


James Junius, 7:45 p.m., instagram.com/james_junius


Monday, May 11


Strahan & the Good Neighbors record release, 6 p.m., facebook.com/DougStrahanMusic


Tuesday, May 12


Betty Soo & Michael Fracasso, 6:30 p.m., bettysoo-5-12.rsvpify.com


Wednesday, May 13


Barbara Nesbitt & Giulia Millanta, 6 p.m., tickets.holdmyticket.com/tickets/360733


Guy Forsyth & Jeska Bailey, 6 p.m., facebook.com/guyforsythband


Alex Maas (of Black Angels), 8 p.m., facebook.com/acllive


RECURRING WEEKLY EVENTS


Daily: Jackie Venson, 9:30 p.m., facebook.com/jackievenson


Monday: Oscar Ornelas, 8 p.m. facebook.com/oscarornelas512


Monday: Bonnie Whitmore, 3 p.m., facebook.com/bonniewhitmore


Monday: Stephen Carolan, 5 p.m., facebook.com/scarolan11


Monday: Lex Land, 5 p.m., facebook.com/lexlandmusic


Monday: Jeff Plankenhorn, 7 p.m., facebook.com/jeffplankenhorn


Monday: Bob Appel, 7 p.m., facebook.com/bobappeltraditionalcountry


Monday: Cari Hutson & Hunter St. Marie, 8 p.m., facebook.com/CHutsonNGoodCo


Monday: Chris Gage., 8 p.m., facebook.com/chrisgageaustin


Monday, Wednesday and Friday: Aeseaes, 6 p.m., twitch.tv/a_couple_streams


Monday, Wednesday and Friday: Gina Chavez, 8 p.m., facebook.com/ginachavezmusic


Monday, Wednesday and Friday: Sydney Wright, 8 p.m., facebook.com/sydneywrightmusic


Tuesday: Erin Ivey, 10 a.m., facebook.com/ErinIveyMusicPage


Tuesday: Colin Gilmore and guest, 2 p.m., zoom.us/j/302333893


Tuesday: Katie Marie, 6 p.m., facebook.com/funkeegirl80


Tuesday: Vapor Caves, 6 p.m., facebook.com/thevaporcaves


Tuesday: Eric Bettencourt, 7 p.m., facebook.com/eric.bettencourt


Tuesday: Miles Zuniga, 7 p.m., facebook.com/mileszunigalovesyou


Tuesday: Sarah Sharp, 7 p.m., facebook.com/sarahsharpatx


Tuesday: Will Taylor & Strings Attached, 7:30 p.m., facebook.com/StringsAttached


Tuesday and Thursday: Heather Bishop, 11 a.m., facebook.com/missbishopmusic


Tuesday and Thursday: Jaelyn Penner, 9 p.m., facebook.com/jaelynmusic


Tuesday and Friday: Frederico7, 7 p.m., facebook.com/frederico7music


Wednesday: Christopher John Edwards, 4:22 p.m., facebook.com/christopher.j.edwards.16


Wednesday: Hanna Barakat, 5 p.m., facebook.com/hannabarakatmusic


Wednesday: Pat Byrne, 5 p.m., facebook.com/PatByrneOfficial


Wednesday: Anna Larson, 6 p.m., facebook.com/annalarsonmusic


Wednesday: Micah Motenko, 6 p.m., facebook.com/Motenkomusic


Wednesday: Shinyribs/Kevin Russell, 6 p.m., instagram.com/shinyribs


Wednesday: Rosie Flores, 6:30 p.m., facebook.com/mulekickproductions


Wednesday: Matt Hubbard, 7 p.m., facebook.com/matt.hubbard.775


Wednesday: Carolyn Wonderland, 8 p.m., facebook.com/wonderchicken


Wednesday: Ethan Azarian, 8 p.m., facebook.com/Ethan-Azarian-Music


Wednesday: Mobley, 8 p.m., instagram.com/mobleywho or youtube.com/watch?v=MZMHM5lpIiQ


Wednesday: Mau Mau Chaplains, 8:30 p.m., facebook.com/flamingocantina


Wednesday: Jon Dee Graham & William Harries Graham, 8:30 p.m., facebook.com/jon.d.graham


Wednesday: Sonya Jevette, 8:30 p.m., youtube.com/sonyajevette


Wednesday-Saturday: Lisa Marshall, 8 p.m., facebook.com/lisamarshallmusic1


Thursday: Vanessa Lively, 4:40 p.m., stageit.com/vanessa_lively/4_40_on_thursdays_happy_hour_set/70725


Thursday: Erin Ivey, 5:30 p.m., facebook.com/ErinIveyMusicPage


Thursday: Bruce Smith, 6 p.m., facebook.com/bruce.smith.33821


Thursday: Cece Yentzen, 6 p.m., facebook.com/cece.yentzen


Thursday: Cooped Up Concerts, 7 p.m., facebook.com/coopedupconcerts


Thursday: Eve Monsees & Mike Buck, 7 p.m., facebook.com/eveandtheexiles


Thursday: Graham Wilkinson, 7 p.m., facebook.com/GrahamWilkinsonMusicFanPage


Thursday: Scotty Alexander, 7 p.m., facebook.com/scottyalexanderband


Thursday: Oliver Steck, 7:30 p.m., facebook.com/Oliver-Steck-entertainment-info-283298768356594


Thursday: Patrice Pike, 8 p.m., facebook.com/PatricePikeBand


Thursday: Bonnie Whitmore’s Virtual Gallery, 8:30 p.m., facebook.com/events/872284509884967


Friday: AJ Vallejo, 8 p.m., facebook.com/ajvallejo


Friday: Lex Land, 10:30 a.m., facebook.com/lexlandmusic


Friday: Jon Dee Graham with William Harries Graham, noon, facebook.com/jon.d.graham


Friday: Joanna Howerton & Michael Cross, 12:30 p.m., facebook.com/morelovemusicaustin


Friday: Colin Gilmore with Tammy Lynn, 6 p.m., facebook.com/happiergilmore


Friday: Emily Gimble, 6 p.m., facebook.com/mlegimble


Friday: Robi Polgar, 6 p.m., twitch.tv/robipolgar


Friday: Grace Pettis and friends, 6:30 p.m., facebook.com/gracepettismusic


Friday: Chancers, 7 p.m., facebook.com/NevilleStewart


Friday: Monte Warden, 7 p.m., facebook.com/montewarden


Friday: Stories From the Road, 7:30 p.m., makestoriesviral.org


Friday: Chorizo Funk, 8 p.m., facebook.com/djchorizofunk


Friday: Miles Zuniga & KB Imle, 9 p.m., facebook.com/mileszunigalovesyou


Friday and Sunday: Kamilla & Stefan, 10:30 p.m., facebook.com/kamillaandstefan


Saturday: Kris Schultz, 1 p.m., facebook.com/KrisSchultzMusic


Saturday: Suzanna Choffel, 3 p.m., facebook.com/suzannachoffelmusic


Saturday: Michael Fracasso, 6 p.m., us04web.zoom.us/j/917583033


Saturday: DJ Mel’s Living Room Dance Party, 6-10 p.m., facebook.com/DJ-Mel-48330349120


Saturday: Mandy Prater, 9 p.m., facebook.com/MandyPraterMusic


Saturday: Shinyribs (Kevin Russell), 9 p.m., facebook.com/ShinyribsOfficial


Saturday: Chorizo Funk, 10 p.m., instagram.com/chorizofunk


Sunday: Isolation Congregation with Dave Madden, 10:30 a.m., facebook.com/davemaddenmusic


Sunday: Corey Baum, 11 a.m., facebook.com/CroyAndTheBoys


Sunday: Graham Wilkinson, noon, facebook.com/GrahamWilkinsonMusicFanPage


Sunday: Anna Larson, 3 p.m., facebook.com/annalarsonmusic


Sunday: Bob Livingston, 4 p.m., facebook.com/BobLivingstonMusic


Sunday: Deer Fellow, 4 p.m., facebook.com/deerfellow


Sunday: Ulla, 5:30 p.m., facebook.com/ullairishmusic


Sunday: Chris Beall, 7 p.m., facebook.com/beallstreet


Sunday: Patrice Pike, 7 p.m., facebook.com/PatricePikeBand


Sunday: Mixer Rogers, 7:53 p.m., facebook.com/MixerRogers