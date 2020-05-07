The clubs are still closed, but the music rolls on. Here’s a look at some of the Austin artists doing livestream shows this week.
OUR AUSTIN360 LIVESTREAM PICKS
Friday: Hayes Carll. The Texas troubadour with a keen eye for detail and a barbed sense of humor is helping to kick off “At Home with ACL Live,” a new series of livestreams presented by the marquee downtown venue and Dell Technologies. Next up in the series is Alex Maas of Black Angels on Wednesday. Donations go to the Health Alliance for Austin Musicians. 8 p.m., facebook.com/acllive — P.B.
Saturday: Suzanna Choffel live from Cosmic. The singer-songwriter and Sun Radio DJ heads out to the idyllic garden at Cosmic Cafe for an acoustic set every Saturday. It’s a chance for her to escape, explore her musical range and help raise money for the cafe’s employees who were laid off when the favorite South Austin hangout had to close. 3 p.m. facebook.com/suzannachoffelmusic — D.S.S.
Saturday: Terri Hendrix with Lloyd Maines. One of Central Texas’ most prominent singer-songwriters of the past two decades, Hendrix had a song on a Dixie Chicks album and has made more than a dozen records, typically with renowned multi-instrumentalist Maines producing. Since the onset of the pandemic, Maines has been joining Hendrix for occasional livestream events from her Wilory Farm in Martindale; they’ve been drawing hundreds of online viewers to their performances. 7 p.m., facebook.com/terrihendrix — P.B.
Monday: Strahan & the Good Neighbors record release. A constant presence on the local scene for many years as both a side player with other roots-music acts and fronting his own band, Doug Strahan celebrates his latest release with this livestream event. The new album, titled “Sadie,” features a cast of locals including bassist/co-producer Dave Wesselowski, drummer Michael Lefkowitz, keyboardist Jonathan Grossman, fiddler Beth Chrisman and guitarist Dave Biller. 6 p.m., facebook.com/DougStrahanMusic — P.B.
Wednesday: Christopher John Edwards. For years, CJ Edwards, leader of the Funk Fellowship, hosted the Butter N Jam every Wednesday night from the funky little Eastside dive Dozen Street. The club closed in January as owner Madi Distefano decided to move on to other ventures. He’s been logging on every Wednesday to share some tracks he’s been working on and flex his formidable pipes. 4:22 p.m. facebook.com/christopher.j.edwards.16 — D.S.S.
Thursday: Patrice Pike. One of several musicians with long-established Saxon Pub residencies who have taken their weekly gigs online for the time being, Pike has been one of Austin’s top-drawing livestream acts over the past two months. In addition to solo material and old favorites from her 1990s band Little Sister, she also has new material to draw from: She and former Little Sister bandmate released a new album under the name Pike & Sutton last month. 8 p.m., facebook.com/PatricePikeBand — P.B.
ALSO PLAYING
Friday, May 8
Kevin McKinney, 6 p.m., facebook.com/soulhat.music
Lonnie Trevino, 7 p.m., facebook.com/lonnie.trevino.jr
Tony Kamel (of Wood & Wire), 8:30 p.m., facebook.com/tonykamelmusic (50% of tips to Musicares and the American Nurses Foundation)
Saturday, May 9
Danny Schmidt & Carrie Elkin, 2 p.m., facebook.com/dannyschmidtmusic/live
Guy Forsyth & Jeska Bailey, 6 p.m., facebook.com/guyforsythband
Sunday, May 10
Guy Forsyth & Jeska Bailey, 1 p.m., facebook.com/guyforsythband
Giulia Millanta, 3 p.m., facebook.com/julia.millanta
James Junius, 7:45 p.m., instagram.com/james_junius
Monday, May 11
Strahan & the Good Neighbors record release, 6 p.m., facebook.com/DougStrahanMusic
Tuesday, May 12
Betty Soo & Michael Fracasso, 6:30 p.m., bettysoo-5-12.rsvpify.com
Wednesday, May 13
Barbara Nesbitt & Giulia Millanta, 6 p.m., tickets.holdmyticket.com/tickets/360733
Guy Forsyth & Jeska Bailey, 6 p.m., facebook.com/guyforsythband
Alex Maas (of Black Angels), 8 p.m., facebook.com/acllive
RECURRING WEEKLY EVENTS
Daily: Jackie Venson, 9:30 p.m., facebook.com/jackievenson
Monday: Oscar Ornelas, 8 p.m. facebook.com/oscarornelas512
Monday: Bonnie Whitmore, 3 p.m., facebook.com/bonniewhitmore
Monday: Stephen Carolan, 5 p.m., facebook.com/scarolan11
Monday: Lex Land, 5 p.m., facebook.com/lexlandmusic
Monday: Jeff Plankenhorn, 7 p.m., facebook.com/jeffplankenhorn
Monday: Bob Appel, 7 p.m., facebook.com/bobappeltraditionalcountry
Monday: Cari Hutson & Hunter St. Marie, 8 p.m., facebook.com/CHutsonNGoodCo
Monday: Chris Gage., 8 p.m., facebook.com/chrisgageaustin
Monday, Wednesday and Friday: Aeseaes, 6 p.m., twitch.tv/a_couple_streams
Monday, Wednesday and Friday: Gina Chavez, 8 p.m., facebook.com/ginachavezmusic
Monday, Wednesday and Friday: Sydney Wright, 8 p.m., facebook.com/sydneywrightmusic
Tuesday: Erin Ivey, 10 a.m., facebook.com/ErinIveyMusicPage
Tuesday: Colin Gilmore and guest, 2 p.m., zoom.us/j/302333893
Tuesday: Katie Marie, 6 p.m., facebook.com/funkeegirl80
Tuesday: Vapor Caves, 6 p.m., facebook.com/thevaporcaves
Tuesday: Eric Bettencourt, 7 p.m., facebook.com/eric.bettencourt
Tuesday: Miles Zuniga, 7 p.m., facebook.com/mileszunigalovesyou
Tuesday: Sarah Sharp, 7 p.m., facebook.com/sarahsharpatx
Tuesday: Will Taylor & Strings Attached, 7:30 p.m., facebook.com/StringsAttached
Tuesday and Thursday: Heather Bishop, 11 a.m., facebook.com/missbishopmusic
Tuesday and Thursday: Jaelyn Penner, 9 p.m., facebook.com/jaelynmusic
Tuesday and Friday: Frederico7, 7 p.m., facebook.com/frederico7music
Wednesday: Christopher John Edwards, 4:22 p.m., facebook.com/christopher.j.edwards.16
Wednesday: Hanna Barakat, 5 p.m., facebook.com/hannabarakatmusic
Wednesday: Pat Byrne, 5 p.m., facebook.com/PatByrneOfficial
Wednesday: Anna Larson, 6 p.m., facebook.com/annalarsonmusic
Wednesday: Micah Motenko, 6 p.m., facebook.com/Motenkomusic
Wednesday: Shinyribs/Kevin Russell, 6 p.m., instagram.com/shinyribs
Wednesday: Rosie Flores, 6:30 p.m., facebook.com/mulekickproductions
Wednesday: Matt Hubbard, 7 p.m., facebook.com/matt.hubbard.775
Wednesday: Carolyn Wonderland, 8 p.m., facebook.com/wonderchicken
Wednesday: Ethan Azarian, 8 p.m., facebook.com/Ethan-Azarian-Music
Wednesday: Mobley, 8 p.m., instagram.com/mobleywho or youtube.com/watch?v=MZMHM5lpIiQ
Wednesday: Mau Mau Chaplains, 8:30 p.m., facebook.com/flamingocantina
Wednesday: Jon Dee Graham & William Harries Graham, 8:30 p.m., facebook.com/jon.d.graham
Wednesday: Sonya Jevette, 8:30 p.m., youtube.com/sonyajevette
Wednesday-Saturday: Lisa Marshall, 8 p.m., facebook.com/lisamarshallmusic1
Thursday: Vanessa Lively, 4:40 p.m., stageit.com/vanessa_lively/4_40_on_thursdays_happy_hour_set/70725
Thursday: Erin Ivey, 5:30 p.m., facebook.com/ErinIveyMusicPage
Thursday: Bruce Smith, 6 p.m., facebook.com/bruce.smith.33821
Thursday: Cece Yentzen, 6 p.m., facebook.com/cece.yentzen
Thursday: Cooped Up Concerts, 7 p.m., facebook.com/coopedupconcerts
Thursday: Eve Monsees & Mike Buck, 7 p.m., facebook.com/eveandtheexiles
Thursday: Graham Wilkinson, 7 p.m., facebook.com/GrahamWilkinsonMusicFanPage
Thursday: Scotty Alexander, 7 p.m., facebook.com/scottyalexanderband
Thursday: Oliver Steck, 7:30 p.m., facebook.com/Oliver-Steck-entertainment-info-283298768356594
Thursday: Patrice Pike, 8 p.m., facebook.com/PatricePikeBand
Thursday: Bonnie Whitmore’s Virtual Gallery, 8:30 p.m., facebook.com/events/872284509884967
Friday: AJ Vallejo, 8 p.m., facebook.com/ajvallejo
Friday: Lex Land, 10:30 a.m., facebook.com/lexlandmusic
Friday: Jon Dee Graham with William Harries Graham, noon, facebook.com/jon.d.graham
Friday: Joanna Howerton & Michael Cross, 12:30 p.m., facebook.com/morelovemusicaustin
Friday: Colin Gilmore with Tammy Lynn, 6 p.m., facebook.com/happiergilmore
Friday: Emily Gimble, 6 p.m., facebook.com/mlegimble
Friday: Robi Polgar, 6 p.m., twitch.tv/robipolgar
Friday: Grace Pettis and friends, 6:30 p.m., facebook.com/gracepettismusic
Friday: Chancers, 7 p.m., facebook.com/NevilleStewart
Friday: Monte Warden, 7 p.m., facebook.com/montewarden
Friday: Stories From the Road, 7:30 p.m., makestoriesviral.org
Friday: Chorizo Funk, 8 p.m., facebook.com/djchorizofunk
Friday: Miles Zuniga & KB Imle, 9 p.m., facebook.com/mileszunigalovesyou
Friday and Sunday: Kamilla & Stefan, 10:30 p.m., facebook.com/kamillaandstefan
Saturday: Kris Schultz, 1 p.m., facebook.com/KrisSchultzMusic
Saturday: Suzanna Choffel, 3 p.m., facebook.com/suzannachoffelmusic
Saturday: Michael Fracasso, 6 p.m., us04web.zoom.us/j/917583033
Saturday: DJ Mel’s Living Room Dance Party, 6-10 p.m., facebook.com/DJ-Mel-48330349120
Saturday: Mandy Prater, 9 p.m., facebook.com/MandyPraterMusic
Saturday: Shinyribs (Kevin Russell), 9 p.m., facebook.com/ShinyribsOfficial
Saturday: Chorizo Funk, 10 p.m., instagram.com/chorizofunk
Sunday: Isolation Congregation with Dave Madden, 10:30 a.m., facebook.com/davemaddenmusic
Sunday: Corey Baum, 11 a.m., facebook.com/CroyAndTheBoys
Sunday: Graham Wilkinson, noon, facebook.com/GrahamWilkinsonMusicFanPage
Sunday: Anna Larson, 3 p.m., facebook.com/annalarsonmusic
Sunday: Bob Livingston, 4 p.m., facebook.com/BobLivingstonMusic
Sunday: Deer Fellow, 4 p.m., facebook.com/deerfellow
Sunday: Ulla, 5:30 p.m., facebook.com/ullairishmusic
Sunday: Chris Beall, 7 p.m., facebook.com/beallstreet
Sunday: Patrice Pike, 7 p.m., facebook.com/PatricePikeBand
Sunday: Mixer Rogers, 7:53 p.m., facebook.com/MixerRogers