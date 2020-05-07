The clubs are still closed, but the music rolls on. Here’s a look at some of the Austin artists doing livestream shows this week.

OUR AUSTIN360 LIVESTREAM PICKS

Friday: Hayes Carll. The Texas troubadour with a keen eye for detail and a barbed sense of humor is helping to kick off “At Home with ACL Live,” a new series of livestreams presented by the marquee downtown venue and Dell Technologies. Next up in the series is Alex Maas of Black Angels on Wednesday. Donations go to the Health Alliance for Austin Musicians. 8 p.m., facebook.com/acllive — P.B.

Saturday: Suzanna Choffel live from Cosmic. The singer-songwriter and Sun Radio DJ heads out to the idyllic garden at Cosmic Cafe for an acoustic set every Saturday. It’s a chance for her to escape, explore her musical range and help raise money for the cafe’s employees who were laid off when the favorite South Austin hangout had to close. 3 p.m. facebook.com/suzannachoffelmusic — D.S.S.

Saturday: Terri Hendrix with Lloyd Maines. One of Central Texas’ most prominent singer-songwriters of the past two decades, Hendrix had a song on a Dixie Chicks album and has made more than a dozen records, typically with renowned multi-instrumentalist Maines producing. Since the onset of the pandemic, Maines has been joining Hendrix for occasional livestream events from her Wilory Farm in Martindale; they’ve been drawing hundreds of online viewers to their performances. 7 p.m., facebook.com/terrihendrix — P.B.

Monday: Strahan & the Good Neighbors record release. A constant presence on the local scene for many years as both a side player with other roots-music acts and fronting his own band, Doug Strahan celebrates his latest release with this livestream event. The new album, titled “Sadie,” features a cast of locals including bassist/co-producer Dave Wesselowski, drummer Michael Lefkowitz, keyboardist Jonathan Grossman, fiddler Beth Chrisman and guitarist Dave Biller. 6 p.m., facebook.com/DougStrahanMusic — P.B.

Wednesday: Christopher John Edwards. For years, CJ Edwards, leader of the Funk Fellowship, hosted the Butter N Jam every Wednesday night from the funky little Eastside dive Dozen Street. The club closed in January as owner Madi Distefano decided to move on to other ventures. He’s been logging on every Wednesday to share some tracks he’s been working on and flex his formidable pipes. 4:22 p.m. facebook.com/christopher.j.edwards.16 — D.S.S.

Thursday: Patrice Pike. One of several musicians with long-established Saxon Pub residencies who have taken their weekly gigs online for the time being, Pike has been one of Austin’s top-drawing livestream acts over the past two months. In addition to solo material and old favorites from her 1990s band Little Sister, she also has new material to draw from: She and former Little Sister bandmate released a new album under the name Pike & Sutton last month. 8 p.m., facebook.com/PatricePikeBand — P.B.

ALSO PLAYING

Friday, May 8

Kevin McKinney, 6 p.m., facebook.com/soulhat.music

Lonnie Trevino, 7 p.m., facebook.com/lonnie.trevino.jr

Tony Kamel (of Wood & Wire), 8:30 p.m., facebook.com/tonykamelmusic (50% of tips to Musicares and the American Nurses Foundation)

Saturday, May 9

Danny Schmidt & Carrie Elkin, 2 p.m., facebook.com/dannyschmidtmusic/live

Guy Forsyth & Jeska Bailey, 6 p.m., facebook.com/guyforsythband

Sunday, May 10

Guy Forsyth & Jeska Bailey, 1 p.m., facebook.com/guyforsythband

Giulia Millanta, 3 p.m., facebook.com/julia.millanta

James Junius, 7:45 p.m., instagram.com/james_junius

Monday, May 11

Strahan & the Good Neighbors record release, 6 p.m., facebook.com/DougStrahanMusic

Tuesday, May 12

Betty Soo & Michael Fracasso, 6:30 p.m., bettysoo-5-12.rsvpify.com

Wednesday, May 13

Barbara Nesbitt & Giulia Millanta, 6 p.m., tickets.holdmyticket.com/tickets/360733

Guy Forsyth & Jeska Bailey, 6 p.m., facebook.com/guyforsythband

Alex Maas (of Black Angels), 8 p.m., facebook.com/acllive

RECURRING WEEKLY EVENTS

Daily: Jackie Venson, 9:30 p.m., facebook.com/jackievenson

Monday: Oscar Ornelas, 8 p.m. facebook.com/oscarornelas512

Monday: Bonnie Whitmore, 3 p.m., facebook.com/bonniewhitmore

Monday: Stephen Carolan, 5 p.m., facebook.com/scarolan11

Monday: Lex Land, 5 p.m., facebook.com/lexlandmusic

Monday: Jeff Plankenhorn, 7 p.m., facebook.com/jeffplankenhorn

Monday: Bob Appel, 7 p.m., facebook.com/bobappeltraditionalcountry

Monday: Cari Hutson & Hunter St. Marie, 8 p.m., facebook.com/CHutsonNGoodCo

Monday: Chris Gage., 8 p.m., facebook.com/chrisgageaustin

Monday, Wednesday and Friday: Aeseaes, 6 p.m., twitch.tv/a_couple_streams

Monday, Wednesday and Friday: Gina Chavez, 8 p.m., facebook.com/ginachavezmusic

Monday, Wednesday and Friday: Sydney Wright, 8 p.m., facebook.com/sydneywrightmusic

Tuesday: Erin Ivey, 10 a.m., facebook.com/ErinIveyMusicPage

Tuesday: Colin Gilmore and guest, 2 p.m., zoom.us/j/302333893

Tuesday: Katie Marie, 6 p.m., facebook.com/funkeegirl80

Tuesday: Vapor Caves, 6 p.m., facebook.com/thevaporcaves

Tuesday: Eric Bettencourt, 7 p.m., facebook.com/eric.bettencourt

Tuesday: Miles Zuniga, 7 p.m., facebook.com/mileszunigalovesyou

Tuesday: Sarah Sharp, 7 p.m., facebook.com/sarahsharpatx

Tuesday: Will Taylor & Strings Attached, 7:30 p.m., facebook.com/StringsAttached

Tuesday and Thursday: Heather Bishop, 11 a.m., facebook.com/missbishopmusic

Tuesday and Thursday: Jaelyn Penner, 9 p.m., facebook.com/jaelynmusic

Tuesday and Friday: Frederico7, 7 p.m., facebook.com/frederico7music

Wednesday: Christopher John Edwards, 4:22 p.m., facebook.com/christopher.j.edwards.16

Wednesday: Hanna Barakat, 5 p.m., facebook.com/hannabarakatmusic

Wednesday: Pat Byrne, 5 p.m., facebook.com/PatByrneOfficial

Wednesday: Anna Larson, 6 p.m., facebook.com/annalarsonmusic

Wednesday: Micah Motenko, 6 p.m., facebook.com/Motenkomusic

Wednesday: Shinyribs/Kevin Russell, 6 p.m., instagram.com/shinyribs

Wednesday: Rosie Flores, 6:30 p.m., facebook.com/mulekickproductions

Wednesday: Matt Hubbard, 7 p.m., facebook.com/matt.hubbard.775

Wednesday: Carolyn Wonderland, 8 p.m., facebook.com/wonderchicken

Wednesday: Ethan Azarian, 8 p.m., facebook.com/Ethan-Azarian-Music

Wednesday: Mobley, 8 p.m., instagram.com/mobleywho or youtube.com/watch?v=MZMHM5lpIiQ

Wednesday: Mau Mau Chaplains, 8:30 p.m., facebook.com/flamingocantina

Wednesday: Jon Dee Graham & William Harries Graham, 8:30 p.m., facebook.com/jon.d.graham

Wednesday: Sonya Jevette, 8:30 p.m., youtube.com/sonyajevette

Wednesday-Saturday: Lisa Marshall, 8 p.m., facebook.com/lisamarshallmusic1

Thursday: Vanessa Lively, 4:40 p.m., stageit.com/vanessa_lively/4_40_on_thursdays_happy_hour_set/70725

Thursday: Erin Ivey, 5:30 p.m., facebook.com/ErinIveyMusicPage

Thursday: Bruce Smith, 6 p.m., facebook.com/bruce.smith.33821

Thursday: Cece Yentzen, 6 p.m., facebook.com/cece.yentzen

Thursday: Cooped Up Concerts, 7 p.m., facebook.com/coopedupconcerts

Thursday: Eve Monsees & Mike Buck, 7 p.m., facebook.com/eveandtheexiles

Thursday: Graham Wilkinson, 7 p.m., facebook.com/GrahamWilkinsonMusicFanPage

Thursday: Scotty Alexander, 7 p.m., facebook.com/scottyalexanderband

Thursday: Oliver Steck, 7:30 p.m., facebook.com/Oliver-Steck-entertainment-info-283298768356594

Thursday: Patrice Pike, 8 p.m., facebook.com/PatricePikeBand

Thursday: Bonnie Whitmore’s Virtual Gallery, 8:30 p.m., facebook.com/events/872284509884967

Friday: AJ Vallejo, 8 p.m., facebook.com/ajvallejo

Friday: Lex Land, 10:30 a.m., facebook.com/lexlandmusic

Friday: Jon Dee Graham with William Harries Graham, noon, facebook.com/jon.d.graham

Friday: Joanna Howerton & Michael Cross, 12:30 p.m., facebook.com/morelovemusicaustin

Friday: Colin Gilmore with Tammy Lynn, 6 p.m., facebook.com/happiergilmore

Friday: Emily Gimble, 6 p.m., facebook.com/mlegimble

Friday: Robi Polgar, 6 p.m., twitch.tv/robipolgar

Friday: Grace Pettis and friends, 6:30 p.m., facebook.com/gracepettismusic

Friday: Chancers, 7 p.m., facebook.com/NevilleStewart

Friday: Monte Warden, 7 p.m., facebook.com/montewarden

Friday: Stories From the Road, 7:30 p.m., makestoriesviral.org

Friday: Chorizo Funk, 8 p.m., facebook.com/djchorizofunk

Friday: Miles Zuniga & KB Imle, 9 p.m., facebook.com/mileszunigalovesyou

Friday and Sunday: Kamilla & Stefan, 10:30 p.m., facebook.com/kamillaandstefan

Saturday: Kris Schultz, 1 p.m., facebook.com/KrisSchultzMusic

Saturday: Suzanna Choffel, 3 p.m., facebook.com/suzannachoffelmusic

Saturday: Michael Fracasso, 6 p.m., us04web.zoom.us/j/917583033

Saturday: DJ Mel’s Living Room Dance Party, 6-10 p.m., facebook.com/DJ-Mel-48330349120

Saturday: Mandy Prater, 9 p.m., facebook.com/MandyPraterMusic

Saturday: Shinyribs (Kevin Russell), 9 p.m., facebook.com/ShinyribsOfficial

Saturday: Chorizo Funk, 10 p.m., instagram.com/chorizofunk

Sunday: Isolation Congregation with Dave Madden, 10:30 a.m., facebook.com/davemaddenmusic

Sunday: Corey Baum, 11 a.m., facebook.com/CroyAndTheBoys

Sunday: Graham Wilkinson, noon, facebook.com/GrahamWilkinsonMusicFanPage

Sunday: Anna Larson, 3 p.m., facebook.com/annalarsonmusic

Sunday: Bob Livingston, 4 p.m., facebook.com/BobLivingstonMusic

Sunday: Deer Fellow, 4 p.m., facebook.com/deerfellow

Sunday: Ulla, 5:30 p.m., facebook.com/ullairishmusic

Sunday: Chris Beall, 7 p.m., facebook.com/beallstreet

Sunday: Patrice Pike, 7 p.m., facebook.com/PatricePikeBand

Sunday: Mixer Rogers, 7:53 p.m., facebook.com/MixerRogers