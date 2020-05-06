One of the most pleasant surprise gifts for Willie Nelson’s birthday last week was “Sing to Me, Willie,” a song Edie Brickell wrote that features Nelson and Brickell with backing from Brickell’s New Bohemians bandmates. Now there’s a video.

Released Wednesday, the four-minute clip features footage from rural and urban locations across the Texas landscape. Shots of wildflowers, rivers, horses and other Lone Star natural scenes alternate with images of the Fort Worth Stockyards, Big Tex at the State Fair, the Alamo, Gruene Hall and more.

“On Christmas Day, 2018, Willie asked me to write a song for us to sing together,” Brickell revealed in a press release announcing the video. “My father and Texas are my biggest connections to Willie. I never hear his voice without loving memories of people and places back home. If only my dad could have heard this song.” (In the first line, Brickell sings of how Nelson’s music was played at her father’s funeral.)

All proceeds from “Sing to Me, Willie,” which is available on many digital music platforms, will benefit MusiCares’ COVID-19 Relief Fund.