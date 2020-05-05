Music venues in Austin have remained shuttered during the pandemic, but many are still finding ways to be active in the community. Here’s a new one: “At Home With ACL Live” will feature hourlong sets from the homes of musicians who have played the marquee downtown venue and its sister nightclub, 3Ten, livestreamed on the ACL Live Facebook page.

The series begins Wednesday at 8 p.m. with a solo performance by Eric D. Johnson of Chicago indie-folk band Fruit Bats, which played a show at 3Ten last fall. This follows livestream on the venue’s page over the weekend with a session featuring Todd Park Mohr, leader of Colorado band Big Head Todd & the Monsters, and an April event that featured Austin’s Jackie Venson.

The series shifts toward local performers later this week, with singer-songwriter Hayes Carll set for an 8 p.m. livestream on Friday. Next up after that is a May 13 event featuring Alex Maas of Austin psych-rock band the Black Angels.

More livestreams in the series will be announced soon. The venue encourages those who tune in to donate to the Health Alliance for Austin Musicians at myhaam.org.donate.

