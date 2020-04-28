In a new video, Robert Harrison best known to locals as part of the old school Austin pop combo, Cotton Mather, and singer-songwriter Suzanna Choffel channel the spirit of the Supremes to bring a message of hope and comfort to Austin.

They describe the video, directed by filmmaker David Reyes, as a "postcard from Austin to the world" and it’s full of familiar faces. Alejandro Escovedo, Joe Ely, Jackie Venson, Kevin Russell, Marcia Ball and Matthew McConaughey all put in appearances.

If you drop by robertharrisonmusic.com/haam you download the track in exchange for a donation to the Health Alliance for Austin Musicians, one of Austin’s premiere music nonprofits that’s doing vital work to help keep Austin artists healthy during this difficult time.