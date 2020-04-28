Back in 2018, UT Athletics launched Longhorn City Limits, a game day concert experience featuring top talent from Austin and around the world.

Now, as we shelter in place, Longhorn City Limits is presenting a special “at home” concert featuring a solid roster of top Austin talent.

The 90-minute concert that kicks off at 6 p.m. will feature performances from Alesia Lani, Bidi Bidi Banda, Blackillac, Bri Bagwell, Cory Morrow, Django Walker, Drew Fish, Gina Chavez, Harkrider, Hayes Carll, Jack Ingram, Jackie Venson, Jane Ellen Bryant, Jimmie Vaughan, Mobley, Ray Benson, Rob Baird, Tameca Jones, Tone Royal, Vallejo, Van Wilks, Willy Braun (Reckless Kelly) and Will Matthews.

"Live music and sports go hand in hand. With Austin known worldwide as the Live Music Capital of the World, we are thrilled to bring Longhorn City Limits to fans during these challenging times,” Chris Del Conte, UT’s vice president and director for athletics, said in a statement.

The concert is part of My Texas Tailgate, a virtual celebration of all Longhorn varsity athletics, taking place on May 1.

Featured artist Stephanie Bergara of Bidi Bidi Banda, dropped by the our new Monday Music Mashup show earlier this week to chat about Selena season in a time of isolation.

