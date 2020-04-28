Texas Gov. Greg Abbott declared Monday that restaurants in Texas will be allowed to reopen Friday at 25% capacity.

Austin and Travis County had extended a coronavirus pandemic stay-at-home order until May 8; the state directive supersedes local orders, however. The governor’s office also released a checklist of "minimum standard health protocols" for restaurants that includes:

• Limits on seating at a table (maximum six people)

• Single-use disposable menus

• Sanitizing directions for employees and work spaces

• Instruction on screening employees and how to handle employees who exhibit illness symptoms

While many Austin restaurants have announced that they don’t intend to begin dining room service this Friday*, some have taken to social media to declare that their doors will soon be open once again.

Abbott made clear Monday that restaurants and some other businesses like museums and movie theaters were allowed to reopen Friday but were not being forced to do so. The Texas Department of State Health Services has released a safety checklist for individuals that includes social distancing; self-screening for COVID-19 symptoms; considering face coverings in public; and washing and sanitizing hands. Abbott also said Monday that people at greater risk of becoming seriously ill from COVID-19, the respiratory disease caused by the coronavirus, such as seniors, should remain home as much as possible.

On Tuesday, Austin City Council was set to begin local discussions about reopening the city's economy. Local health officials have warned that reopening too quickly could cost Travis County thousands of lives. Mayor Steve Adler said the best way to avoid overwhelming local health care systems and to save lives is to continue social distancing policies as much as possible.

(*Among the many restaurants that have either directly told the Statesman or posted on social media that they are not reopening dining rooms Friday are El Naranjo, Taco Ranch, Torchy’s, Franklin Barbecue, Via 313, Comedor, Holy Roller, Justine’s Brasserie, Pitchfork Pretty, Le Bleu and P. Terry’s.)

Below is a list of restaurants that have made the choice to reopen. Know of other local restaurants that will open Friday or soon thereafter? Email modam@statesman.com. [List was last updated at 3:40 p.m. April 28.]

• Andiamo Ristorante. The North Austin Italian restaurant tweeted that it was excited to continue serving guests and prepared to scrupulously follow the directions it received from the state health department. Owner Daniela Marcone tells the Statesman that the restaurant is "doing everything possible to be able to reopen on Friday." Their ability to do so will depend on the availability of hand sanitizer dispensers for customers. The decision was made in part based on the livelihood and survival of the business.

"We did not take this decision lightly and will be prioritizing all safety and sanitization protocols to the highest degree," Marcone wrote in an email to the Statesman. "In addition to professionally sanitizing our entire restaurant prior to opening, with air purifier etc., our entire front and back of house staff will be wearing masks and gloves to serve our patrons."

• Cafe Java. The cafe in North Austin posted on Facebook that it would reopen its inside dining on a first-come, first-served basis, while following all government instructions. The cafe will also continue with takeout and curbside service.

• Casa Chapala Mexican Cuisine & Tequila Bar. The Mexican restaurant in North Austin announced on Facebook that it was reopening and posted its promise to guests that includes sanitation and health practices. It teased more details to come.

• Dos Salsas. The Tex-Mex restaurant posted on Facebook that dining rooms at all of its locations (North Austin, Cedar Park and Georgetown) would reopen Friday and be open from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. "We will be strictly adhering to the Governor’s Open Texas guidelines," the restaurant wrote. "We are excited to see everyone again!"

• Gino’s Vino Osteria. The Italian restaurant, with locations in Round Rock and the Mueller development, wrote on Facebook that it would reopen both locations Friday and would be "complying with the State Of Texas restrictions imposed on Texas restaurants, including social distancing, limit of 25% occupancy, limit of 6 people per table, and other safety restrictions." You can reserve tables at ginosvino.com/reservations.

It’s Italian Cucina. The Italian restaurant and wine bar on South Lamar Boulevard announced on its website that it would be reopening Friday and committed to the Texas Restaurant Promise devised by the Texas Restaurant Association.

• Lin Asian Bar + Dim Sum Restaurant. The restaurant also announced it would be offering "very limited walk-ins."

• Reunión 19. The The East Austin taqueria from "Final Table" star Esdras Ochoa of Los Angeles announced through a rep that it was opening Friday and following designated restrictions to create "the safest possible environment for our staff and customers."

• Rudys BBQ and Mighty Fine Burgers. The restaurants announced through a rep that they are reopening Friday and will "continue to have precautionary measures in place to keep our guests and team members safe while delighting them with our food and Texas Hospitality." They will also continue to offer take-out, online ordering for curbside pickup and delivery by DoorDash.

