Joining together in the belief that one unified voice is stronger than an assortment of individual voices, the Austin-based non-profit organization Good Work Austin (GWA) is making an effort to rally independent restaurants in Austin for the purpose of advocacy in the face of the overwhelming economic hardship caused by the coronavirus.

The group, which is working with national platforms such as the Independent Restaurant Coalition and Hospitality United Alliance to ensure aide for small business during the second round of federal assistance, believes that banding together can give them the critical mass needed to draw attention to getting loans, grants and philanthropic support that can help small businesses stay financially viable and feed Austin's communities that are most in need.

The group includes more than 30 independent restaurants and hospitality companies, including Franklin Barbecue, Black Star Co-Op, JuiceLand, Foreign & Domestic, Texas French Bread, Via 313 and L’Oca d’Oro.

“Coordination among local institutions has never been more necessary. We’re simply asking the local businesses and organizations that bring people to Austin for a night out or for a lifetime to stand together as a compelling alternative to bailing out chains and out-of-town investors,” L’Oca d’Oro co-founder Adam Orman said.

GWA is asking interested businesses to visit goodworkaustin.org/good-work-austin-sign-up and complete a questionnaire as a first step in lending their voice to the cause.

The non-profit organization formed in 2018 to work with the Austin City Council to write the city’s paid-sick-leave ordinance, and the group advocates to “helps Austinites find creative solutions to health care and mental health benefits, offers sexual harassment and open books management trainings, and connects owners to city and state government and other civic institutions to strengthen the bonds between community and business,” according to a release.

RELATED

15 great ideas for takeout from some unexpected places in Austin