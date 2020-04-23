Peter Blackstock @Blackstock360Deborah Sengupta Stith

Thursday

Apr 23, 2020 at 10:01 AM


The clubs are still closed, but the music rolls on. Here’s a look at some of the Austin artists doing livestreamed shows this week and beyond.


OUR AUSTIN360 PICKS


Friday: Monte Warden Feel Good Hour. A native Austinite who’s been a fixture on the Austin scene since the 1980s rise of his country band the Wagoneers, Warden turned toward classic crooner-styled pop-jazz when he formed the Dangerous Few several years ago. He’s been playing material from both bands and from his many solo albums every Friday. This week, he’ll perform the Wagoneers’ 1988 A&M Records debut album “Stout & High” in its entirety. The stripped-down solo-acoustic setting works well for Warden because the root of his music has always been the strength of the songwriting; it’s the reason you may notice gold and platinum records on his wall as he plays these intimate sets from his living room, thanks to versions of his tunes cut by the likes of George Strait. 7 p.m., facebook.com/montewarden — P.B.


Fridays, Mondays and Wednesdays: Sydney Wright’s Quaranstreams. In early March, singer-songwriter Sydney Wright released “Home,” a lovely slow jam about finding a place where you belong. It was a slice of sentimental story pop, a sweet sample to whet our appetites for a triumphant South by Southwest breakout. Instead, it’s become a poignant soundtrack for the social distancing era. But Wright refuses to lose momentum. She has been taking to the airwaves three times a week for laid back living room jams. 8 p.m., facebook.com/sydneywrightmusic — D.S.S.


Saturday: “Out of Our Gourds.” When the members of long-running Austin band the Gourds went their separate ways in 2013, an inevitably lingering question was whether, and when, they might reconvene again. Turns out, all it took was a pandemic. “Out of Our Gourds” will include remote contributions from all five band members — Kevin Russell, Jimmy Smith, Max Johnston, Keith Langford and Claude Bernard — along with more than two dozen fellow travelers who’ll play songs from the Gourds’ two-decade catalog. Among those taking part are Austin acts James McMurtry, Kelly Willis & Bruce Robison, Jon Dee Graham, Kelley Mickwee, Cody Canada, Tony Kamel and Mike Nicolai, with non-local participants including Jimbo Mathus, John Fullbright, Steve Poltz, Patrick Sweany and Walter Salas-Humara. Everything will appear on a Gourds fan page on Facebook, in separate streams following a schedule that will be posted to the page. 7-10 p.m., facebook.com/groups/2388865298 — P.B.


Mondays: Blue Monday with Oscar Ornelas. With a voice that booms with gritty soul as he tickles rollicking melodies out of a Korg keyboard that sounds like an old roadhouse piano, soul-stirrer Oscar Ornelas evokes a bygone era — when the blues were king. A few months ago, he was keeping Monday nights hopping at the swanky East Austin hideaway, Stay Gold. Now, as we social distance at home, he’s teamed up with the Austin Blues Society and Austin Blues Radio to produce a virtual version of the show. He promises a mix of bluesy originals, classic tunes and fun surprises. 8 p.m. facebook.com/oscarornelas512 — D.S.S.


Monday: Stephen Carolan. Hailing from Ireland, Carolan came to Texas last year along with Pat Byrne, in whose band he plays guitar and contributes harmony vocals. When Byrne and Carolan teamed with longtime local Rich Brotherton and Beat Root Revival’s Andrea Magee in the trad-Irish outfit Ulla last year, the group offered a first glimpse into hearing Carolan front-and-center on the occasional song. That, in turn, has helped inspire Carolan to start doing solo livestream shows, and the results so far have been a revelation. Though he’s playing mostly cover tunes, his choices are often fascinating, and it has quickly become apparent that Carolan is one of Austin’s best singers. 5 p.m., facebook.com/scarolan11 — P.B.


MORE LIVESTREAMS


Saturday


Heather Bishop, 11 a.m., facebook.com/missbishopmusic


Tuesday


BettySoo & Marvin Dykhuis, 6:30 p.m., bettysoo-4-28.rsvpify.com


RECURRING WEEKLY EVENTS


Daily: Jackie Venson, 9:30 p.m., facebook.com/jackievenson


Monday: Bonnie Whitmore, 3 p.m., facebook.com/bonniewhitmore


Monday: Lex Land, 5 p.m., facebook.com/lexlandmusic


Monday: Jeff Plankenhorn, 7 p.m., facebook.com/jeffplankenhorn


Monday: Chris Gage, 8 p.m., facebook.com/chrisgageaustin


Monday, Wednesday and Friday: Lonnie Trevino Jr., noon, facebook.com/lonnietjbass


Monday, Wednesday and Friday: Aeseaes, 6 p.m., twitch.tv/a_couple_streams


Monday, Wednesday and Friday: Gina Chavez, 8 p.m., facebook.com/ginachavezmusic


Tuesday: Erin Ivey, 10 a.m., facebook.com/ErinIveyMusicPage


Tuesday: Colin Gilmore and guest, 2 p.m., zoom.us/j/302333893


Tuesday: Katie Marie, 6 p.m., facebook.com/funkeegirl80


Tuesday: Vapor Caves, 6 p.m., facebook.com/thevaporcaves


Tuesday: Eric Bettencourt, 7 p.m., facebook.com/eric.bettencourt


Tuesday: Will Taylor & Strings Attached, 7:30 p.m., facebook.com/StringsAttached


Tuesday: Miles Zuniga, 7 p.m., facebook.com/mileszunigalovesyou


Tuesday and Thursday: Heather Bishop, 11 a.m., facebook.com/missbishopmusic


Tuesday and Thursday: Jaelyn Penner, 9 p.m., facebook.com/jaelynmusic


Tuesday and Friday: Frederico7, 7 p.m., facebook.com/frederico7music


Wednesday: Hanna Barakat, 5 p.m., facebook.com/hannabarakatmusic


Wednesday: Pat Byrne, 5 p.m., facebook.com/PatByrneOfficial


Wednesday: Anna Larson, 6 p.m., facebook.com/annalarsonmusic


Wednesday: Micah Motenko, 6 p.m., facebook.com/Motenkomusic


Wednesday: Rosie Flores, 6:30 p.m., facebook.com/mulekickproductions


Wednesday: Isolation Congregation with Dave Madden, 7 p.m., facebook.com/davemaddenmusic


Wednesday: Matt Hubbard, 7 p.m., facebook.com/matt.hubbard.775


Wednesday: Carolyn Wonderland, 8 p.m., facebook.com/wonderchicken


Wednesday: Ethan Azarian, 8 p.m., facebook.com/Ethan-Azarian-Music


Wednesday: Mobley, 8 p.m., instagram.com/mobleywho or youtube.com/watch?v=MZMHM5lpIiQ


Wednesday: Jon Dee Graham & William Harries Graham, 8:30 p.m., facebook.com/jon.d.graham


Wednesday: Sonya Jevette, 8:30 p.m., youtube.com/sonyajevette


Wednesday-Saturday: Lisa Marshall, 8 p.m., facebook.com/lisamarshallmusic1


Thursday: Giulia Millanta, 3 p.m., facebook.com/julia.millanta


Thursday: Vanessa Lively, 4:40 p.m., stageit.com/vanessa_lively/4_40_on_thursdays_happy_hour_set/70725


Thursday: Erin Ivey, 5:30 p.m., facebook.com/ErinIveyMusicPage


Thursday: Bruce Smith, 6 p.m., facebook.com/bruce.smith.33821


Thursday: Cece Yentzen, 6 p.m., facebook.com/cece.yentzen


Thursday: Cooped Up Concerts, 7 p.m., facebook.com/coopedupconcerts


Thursday: Eve Monsees & Mike Buck, 7 p.m., facebook.com/eveandtheexiles


Thursday: Scotty Alexander, 7 p.m., facebook.com/scottyalexanderband


Thursday: Oliver Steck, 7:30 p.m., facebook.com/Oliver-Steck-entertainment-info-283298768356594


Thursday: Patrice Pike, 8 p.m., facebook.com/PatricePikeBand


Thursday: Bonnie Whitmore’s Virtual Gallery with guest host Barbara Nesbitt, 8:30 p.m., facebook.com/events/872284509884967 (April 30, Betty Soo)


Friday: Lex Land, 10:30 a.m., facebook.com/lexlandmusic


Friday: Jon Dee Graham with William Harries Graham, noon, facebook.com/jon.d.graham


Friday: Joanna Howerton & Michael Cross, 12:30 p.m., facebook.com/morelovemusicaustin


Friday: Colin Gilmore with Tammy Lynn, 6 p.m., facebook.com/happiergilmore


Friday: Emily Gimble, 6 p.m., facebook.com/mlegimble


Friday: Robi Polgar, 6 p.m., twitch.tv/robipolgar


Friday: Grace Pettis and friends, 6:30 p.m., facebook.com/gracepettismusic


Friday: Monte Warden, 7 p.m., facebook.com/montewarden


Friday: Stories From the Road, 7:30 p.m., makestoriesviral.org


Friday: Chorizo Funk, 8 p.m., facebook.com/djchorizofunk


Friday: Miles Zuniga & KB Imle, 9 p.m., facebook.com/mileszunigalovesyou


Friday and Sunday: Kamilla & Stefan, 10:30 p.m., facebook.com/kamillaandstefan


Saturday: Kris Schultz, 1 p.m., facebook.com/KrisSchultzMusic


Saturday: DJ Mel’s Living Room Dance Party, 6-10 p.m., facebook.com/DJ-Mel-48330349120


Saturday: Mandy Prater, 9 p.m., facebook.com/MandyPraterMusic


Saturday: Shinyribs (Kevin Russell), 9 p.m., facebook.com/ShinyribsOfficial


Saturday: Chorizo Funk, 10 p.m., instagram.com/chorizofunk


Sunday: Isolation Congregation with Dave Madden, 10:30 a.m., facebook.com/davemaddenmusic


Sunday: Corey Baum, 11 a.m., facebook.com/CroyAndTheBoys


Sunday: Anna Larson, 3 p.m., facebook.com/annalarsonmusic


Sunday: Bob Livingston, 4 p.m., facebook.com/BobLivingstonMusic


Sunday: Deer Fellow, 4 p.m., facebook.com/deerfellow


Sunday: Ulla, 5:30 p.m., facebook.com/ullairishmusic


Sunday: Chris Beall, 7 p.m., facebook.com/beallstreet


Sunday: Patrice Pike, 7 p.m., facebook.com/PatricePikeBand


Sunday: Mixer Rogers, 7:53 p.m., facebook.com/MixerRogers