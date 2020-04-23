The clubs are still closed, but the music rolls on. Here’s a look at some of the Austin artists doing livestreamed shows this week and beyond.
OUR AUSTIN360 PICKS
Friday: Monte Warden Feel Good Hour. A native Austinite who’s been a fixture on the Austin scene since the 1980s rise of his country band the Wagoneers, Warden turned toward classic crooner-styled pop-jazz when he formed the Dangerous Few several years ago. He’s been playing material from both bands and from his many solo albums every Friday. This week, he’ll perform the Wagoneers’ 1988 A&M Records debut album “Stout & High” in its entirety. The stripped-down solo-acoustic setting works well for Warden because the root of his music has always been the strength of the songwriting; it’s the reason you may notice gold and platinum records on his wall as he plays these intimate sets from his living room, thanks to versions of his tunes cut by the likes of George Strait. 7 p.m., facebook.com/montewarden — P.B.
Fridays, Mondays and Wednesdays: Sydney Wright’s Quaranstreams. In early March, singer-songwriter Sydney Wright released “Home,” a lovely slow jam about finding a place where you belong. It was a slice of sentimental story pop, a sweet sample to whet our appetites for a triumphant South by Southwest breakout. Instead, it’s become a poignant soundtrack for the social distancing era. But Wright refuses to lose momentum. She has been taking to the airwaves three times a week for laid back living room jams. 8 p.m., facebook.com/sydneywrightmusic — D.S.S.
Saturday: “Out of Our Gourds.” When the members of long-running Austin band the Gourds went their separate ways in 2013, an inevitably lingering question was whether, and when, they might reconvene again. Turns out, all it took was a pandemic. “Out of Our Gourds” will include remote contributions from all five band members — Kevin Russell, Jimmy Smith, Max Johnston, Keith Langford and Claude Bernard — along with more than two dozen fellow travelers who’ll play songs from the Gourds’ two-decade catalog. Among those taking part are Austin acts James McMurtry, Kelly Willis & Bruce Robison, Jon Dee Graham, Kelley Mickwee, Cody Canada, Tony Kamel and Mike Nicolai, with non-local participants including Jimbo Mathus, John Fullbright, Steve Poltz, Patrick Sweany and Walter Salas-Humara. Everything will appear on a Gourds fan page on Facebook, in separate streams following a schedule that will be posted to the page. 7-10 p.m., facebook.com/groups/2388865298 — P.B.
Mondays: Blue Monday with Oscar Ornelas. With a voice that booms with gritty soul as he tickles rollicking melodies out of a Korg keyboard that sounds like an old roadhouse piano, soul-stirrer Oscar Ornelas evokes a bygone era — when the blues were king. A few months ago, he was keeping Monday nights hopping at the swanky East Austin hideaway, Stay Gold. Now, as we social distance at home, he’s teamed up with the Austin Blues Society and Austin Blues Radio to produce a virtual version of the show. He promises a mix of bluesy originals, classic tunes and fun surprises. 8 p.m. facebook.com/oscarornelas512 — D.S.S.
Monday: Stephen Carolan. Hailing from Ireland, Carolan came to Texas last year along with Pat Byrne, in whose band he plays guitar and contributes harmony vocals. When Byrne and Carolan teamed with longtime local Rich Brotherton and Beat Root Revival’s Andrea Magee in the trad-Irish outfit Ulla last year, the group offered a first glimpse into hearing Carolan front-and-center on the occasional song. That, in turn, has helped inspire Carolan to start doing solo livestream shows, and the results so far have been a revelation. Though he’s playing mostly cover tunes, his choices are often fascinating, and it has quickly become apparent that Carolan is one of Austin’s best singers. 5 p.m., facebook.com/scarolan11 — P.B.
MORE LIVESTREAMS
Saturday
Heather Bishop, 11 a.m., facebook.com/missbishopmusic
Tuesday
BettySoo & Marvin Dykhuis, 6:30 p.m., bettysoo-4-28.rsvpify.com
RECURRING WEEKLY EVENTS
Daily: Jackie Venson, 9:30 p.m., facebook.com/jackievenson
Monday: Bonnie Whitmore, 3 p.m., facebook.com/bonniewhitmore
Monday: Lex Land, 5 p.m., facebook.com/lexlandmusic
Monday: Jeff Plankenhorn, 7 p.m., facebook.com/jeffplankenhorn
Monday: Chris Gage, 8 p.m., facebook.com/chrisgageaustin
Monday, Wednesday and Friday: Lonnie Trevino Jr., noon, facebook.com/lonnietjbass
Monday, Wednesday and Friday: Aeseaes, 6 p.m., twitch.tv/a_couple_streams
Monday, Wednesday and Friday: Gina Chavez, 8 p.m., facebook.com/ginachavezmusic
Tuesday: Erin Ivey, 10 a.m., facebook.com/ErinIveyMusicPage
Tuesday: Colin Gilmore and guest, 2 p.m., zoom.us/j/302333893
Tuesday: Katie Marie, 6 p.m., facebook.com/funkeegirl80
Tuesday: Vapor Caves, 6 p.m., facebook.com/thevaporcaves
Tuesday: Eric Bettencourt, 7 p.m., facebook.com/eric.bettencourt
Tuesday: Will Taylor & Strings Attached, 7:30 p.m., facebook.com/StringsAttached
Tuesday: Miles Zuniga, 7 p.m., facebook.com/mileszunigalovesyou
Tuesday and Thursday: Heather Bishop, 11 a.m., facebook.com/missbishopmusic
Tuesday and Thursday: Jaelyn Penner, 9 p.m., facebook.com/jaelynmusic
Tuesday and Friday: Frederico7, 7 p.m., facebook.com/frederico7music
Wednesday: Hanna Barakat, 5 p.m., facebook.com/hannabarakatmusic
Wednesday: Pat Byrne, 5 p.m., facebook.com/PatByrneOfficial
Wednesday: Anna Larson, 6 p.m., facebook.com/annalarsonmusic
Wednesday: Micah Motenko, 6 p.m., facebook.com/Motenkomusic
Wednesday: Rosie Flores, 6:30 p.m., facebook.com/mulekickproductions
Wednesday: Isolation Congregation with Dave Madden, 7 p.m., facebook.com/davemaddenmusic
Wednesday: Matt Hubbard, 7 p.m., facebook.com/matt.hubbard.775
Wednesday: Carolyn Wonderland, 8 p.m., facebook.com/wonderchicken
Wednesday: Ethan Azarian, 8 p.m., facebook.com/Ethan-Azarian-Music
Wednesday: Mobley, 8 p.m., instagram.com/mobleywho or youtube.com/watch?v=MZMHM5lpIiQ
Wednesday: Jon Dee Graham & William Harries Graham, 8:30 p.m., facebook.com/jon.d.graham
Wednesday: Sonya Jevette, 8:30 p.m., youtube.com/sonyajevette
Wednesday-Saturday: Lisa Marshall, 8 p.m., facebook.com/lisamarshallmusic1
Thursday: Giulia Millanta, 3 p.m., facebook.com/julia.millanta
Thursday: Vanessa Lively, 4:40 p.m., stageit.com/vanessa_lively/4_40_on_thursdays_happy_hour_set/70725
Thursday: Erin Ivey, 5:30 p.m., facebook.com/ErinIveyMusicPage
Thursday: Bruce Smith, 6 p.m., facebook.com/bruce.smith.33821
Thursday: Cece Yentzen, 6 p.m., facebook.com/cece.yentzen
Thursday: Cooped Up Concerts, 7 p.m., facebook.com/coopedupconcerts
Thursday: Eve Monsees & Mike Buck, 7 p.m., facebook.com/eveandtheexiles
Thursday: Scotty Alexander, 7 p.m., facebook.com/scottyalexanderband
Thursday: Oliver Steck, 7:30 p.m., facebook.com/Oliver-Steck-entertainment-info-283298768356594
Thursday: Patrice Pike, 8 p.m., facebook.com/PatricePikeBand
Thursday: Bonnie Whitmore’s Virtual Gallery with guest host Barbara Nesbitt, 8:30 p.m., facebook.com/events/872284509884967 (April 30, Betty Soo)
Friday: Lex Land, 10:30 a.m., facebook.com/lexlandmusic
Friday: Jon Dee Graham with William Harries Graham, noon, facebook.com/jon.d.graham
Friday: Joanna Howerton & Michael Cross, 12:30 p.m., facebook.com/morelovemusicaustin
Friday: Colin Gilmore with Tammy Lynn, 6 p.m., facebook.com/happiergilmore
Friday: Emily Gimble, 6 p.m., facebook.com/mlegimble
Friday: Robi Polgar, 6 p.m., twitch.tv/robipolgar
Friday: Grace Pettis and friends, 6:30 p.m., facebook.com/gracepettismusic
Friday: Monte Warden, 7 p.m., facebook.com/montewarden
Friday: Stories From the Road, 7:30 p.m., makestoriesviral.org
Friday: Chorizo Funk, 8 p.m., facebook.com/djchorizofunk
Friday: Miles Zuniga & KB Imle, 9 p.m., facebook.com/mileszunigalovesyou
Friday and Sunday: Kamilla & Stefan, 10:30 p.m., facebook.com/kamillaandstefan
Saturday: Kris Schultz, 1 p.m., facebook.com/KrisSchultzMusic
Saturday: DJ Mel’s Living Room Dance Party, 6-10 p.m., facebook.com/DJ-Mel-48330349120
Saturday: Mandy Prater, 9 p.m., facebook.com/MandyPraterMusic
Saturday: Shinyribs (Kevin Russell), 9 p.m., facebook.com/ShinyribsOfficial
Saturday: Chorizo Funk, 10 p.m., instagram.com/chorizofunk
Sunday: Isolation Congregation with Dave Madden, 10:30 a.m., facebook.com/davemaddenmusic
Sunday: Corey Baum, 11 a.m., facebook.com/CroyAndTheBoys
Sunday: Anna Larson, 3 p.m., facebook.com/annalarsonmusic
Sunday: Bob Livingston, 4 p.m., facebook.com/BobLivingstonMusic
Sunday: Deer Fellow, 4 p.m., facebook.com/deerfellow
Sunday: Ulla, 5:30 p.m., facebook.com/ullairishmusic
Sunday: Chris Beall, 7 p.m., facebook.com/beallstreet
Sunday: Patrice Pike, 7 p.m., facebook.com/PatricePikeBand
Sunday: Mixer Rogers, 7:53 p.m., facebook.com/MixerRogers