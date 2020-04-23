The clubs are still closed, but the music rolls on. Here’s a look at some of the Austin artists doing livestreamed shows this week and beyond.

OUR AUSTIN360 PICKS

Friday: Monte Warden Feel Good Hour. A native Austinite who’s been a fixture on the Austin scene since the 1980s rise of his country band the Wagoneers, Warden turned toward classic crooner-styled pop-jazz when he formed the Dangerous Few several years ago. He’s been playing material from both bands and from his many solo albums every Friday. This week, he’ll perform the Wagoneers’ 1988 A&M Records debut album “Stout & High” in its entirety. The stripped-down solo-acoustic setting works well for Warden because the root of his music has always been the strength of the songwriting; it’s the reason you may notice gold and platinum records on his wall as he plays these intimate sets from his living room, thanks to versions of his tunes cut by the likes of George Strait. 7 p.m., facebook.com/montewarden — P.B.

Fridays, Mondays and Wednesdays: Sydney Wright’s Quaranstreams. In early March, singer-songwriter Sydney Wright released “Home,” a lovely slow jam about finding a place where you belong. It was a slice of sentimental story pop, a sweet sample to whet our appetites for a triumphant South by Southwest breakout. Instead, it’s become a poignant soundtrack for the social distancing era. But Wright refuses to lose momentum. She has been taking to the airwaves three times a week for laid back living room jams. 8 p.m., facebook.com/sydneywrightmusic — D.S.S.

Saturday: “Out of Our Gourds.” When the members of long-running Austin band the Gourds went their separate ways in 2013, an inevitably lingering question was whether, and when, they might reconvene again. Turns out, all it took was a pandemic. “Out of Our Gourds” will include remote contributions from all five band members — Kevin Russell, Jimmy Smith, Max Johnston, Keith Langford and Claude Bernard — along with more than two dozen fellow travelers who’ll play songs from the Gourds’ two-decade catalog. Among those taking part are Austin acts James McMurtry, Kelly Willis & Bruce Robison, Jon Dee Graham, Kelley Mickwee, Cody Canada, Tony Kamel and Mike Nicolai, with non-local participants including Jimbo Mathus, John Fullbright, Steve Poltz, Patrick Sweany and Walter Salas-Humara. Everything will appear on a Gourds fan page on Facebook, in separate streams following a schedule that will be posted to the page. 7-10 p.m., facebook.com/groups/2388865298 — P.B.

Mondays: Blue Monday with Oscar Ornelas. With a voice that booms with gritty soul as he tickles rollicking melodies out of a Korg keyboard that sounds like an old roadhouse piano, soul-stirrer Oscar Ornelas evokes a bygone era — when the blues were king. A few months ago, he was keeping Monday nights hopping at the swanky East Austin hideaway, Stay Gold. Now, as we social distance at home, he’s teamed up with the Austin Blues Society and Austin Blues Radio to produce a virtual version of the show. He promises a mix of bluesy originals, classic tunes and fun surprises. 8 p.m. facebook.com/oscarornelas512 — D.S.S.

Monday: Stephen Carolan. Hailing from Ireland, Carolan came to Texas last year along with Pat Byrne, in whose band he plays guitar and contributes harmony vocals. When Byrne and Carolan teamed with longtime local Rich Brotherton and Beat Root Revival’s Andrea Magee in the trad-Irish outfit Ulla last year, the group offered a first glimpse into hearing Carolan front-and-center on the occasional song. That, in turn, has helped inspire Carolan to start doing solo livestream shows, and the results so far have been a revelation. Though he’s playing mostly cover tunes, his choices are often fascinating, and it has quickly become apparent that Carolan is one of Austin’s best singers. 5 p.m., facebook.com/scarolan11 — P.B.

MORE LIVESTREAMS

Saturday

Heather Bishop, 11 a.m., facebook.com/missbishopmusic

Tuesday

BettySoo & Marvin Dykhuis, 6:30 p.m., bettysoo-4-28.rsvpify.com

RECURRING WEEKLY EVENTS

Daily: Jackie Venson, 9:30 p.m., facebook.com/jackievenson

Monday: Bonnie Whitmore, 3 p.m., facebook.com/bonniewhitmore

Monday: Lex Land, 5 p.m., facebook.com/lexlandmusic

Monday: Jeff Plankenhorn, 7 p.m., facebook.com/jeffplankenhorn

Monday: Chris Gage, 8 p.m., facebook.com/chrisgageaustin

Monday, Wednesday and Friday: Lonnie Trevino Jr., noon, facebook.com/lonnietjbass

Monday, Wednesday and Friday: Aeseaes, 6 p.m., twitch.tv/a_couple_streams

Monday, Wednesday and Friday: Gina Chavez, 8 p.m., facebook.com/ginachavezmusic

Tuesday: Erin Ivey, 10 a.m., facebook.com/ErinIveyMusicPage

Tuesday: Colin Gilmore and guest, 2 p.m., zoom.us/j/302333893

Tuesday: Katie Marie, 6 p.m., facebook.com/funkeegirl80

Tuesday: Vapor Caves, 6 p.m., facebook.com/thevaporcaves

Tuesday: Eric Bettencourt, 7 p.m., facebook.com/eric.bettencourt

Tuesday: Will Taylor & Strings Attached, 7:30 p.m., facebook.com/StringsAttached

Tuesday: Miles Zuniga, 7 p.m., facebook.com/mileszunigalovesyou

Tuesday and Thursday: Heather Bishop, 11 a.m., facebook.com/missbishopmusic

Tuesday and Thursday: Jaelyn Penner, 9 p.m., facebook.com/jaelynmusic

Tuesday and Friday: Frederico7, 7 p.m., facebook.com/frederico7music

Wednesday: Hanna Barakat, 5 p.m., facebook.com/hannabarakatmusic

Wednesday: Pat Byrne, 5 p.m., facebook.com/PatByrneOfficial

Wednesday: Anna Larson, 6 p.m., facebook.com/annalarsonmusic

Wednesday: Micah Motenko, 6 p.m., facebook.com/Motenkomusic

Wednesday: Rosie Flores, 6:30 p.m., facebook.com/mulekickproductions

Wednesday: Isolation Congregation with Dave Madden, 7 p.m., facebook.com/davemaddenmusic

Wednesday: Matt Hubbard, 7 p.m., facebook.com/matt.hubbard.775

Wednesday: Carolyn Wonderland, 8 p.m., facebook.com/wonderchicken

Wednesday: Ethan Azarian, 8 p.m., facebook.com/Ethan-Azarian-Music

Wednesday: Mobley, 8 p.m., instagram.com/mobleywho or youtube.com/watch?v=MZMHM5lpIiQ

Wednesday: Jon Dee Graham & William Harries Graham, 8:30 p.m., facebook.com/jon.d.graham

Wednesday: Sonya Jevette, 8:30 p.m., youtube.com/sonyajevette

Wednesday-Saturday: Lisa Marshall, 8 p.m., facebook.com/lisamarshallmusic1

Thursday: Giulia Millanta, 3 p.m., facebook.com/julia.millanta

Thursday: Vanessa Lively, 4:40 p.m., stageit.com/vanessa_lively/4_40_on_thursdays_happy_hour_set/70725

Thursday: Erin Ivey, 5:30 p.m., facebook.com/ErinIveyMusicPage

Thursday: Bruce Smith, 6 p.m., facebook.com/bruce.smith.33821

Thursday: Cece Yentzen, 6 p.m., facebook.com/cece.yentzen

Thursday: Cooped Up Concerts, 7 p.m., facebook.com/coopedupconcerts

Thursday: Eve Monsees & Mike Buck, 7 p.m., facebook.com/eveandtheexiles

Thursday: Scotty Alexander, 7 p.m., facebook.com/scottyalexanderband

Thursday: Oliver Steck, 7:30 p.m., facebook.com/Oliver-Steck-entertainment-info-283298768356594

Thursday: Patrice Pike, 8 p.m., facebook.com/PatricePikeBand

Thursday: Bonnie Whitmore’s Virtual Gallery with guest host Barbara Nesbitt, 8:30 p.m., facebook.com/events/872284509884967 (April 30, Betty Soo)

Friday: Lex Land, 10:30 a.m., facebook.com/lexlandmusic

Friday: Jon Dee Graham with William Harries Graham, noon, facebook.com/jon.d.graham

Friday: Joanna Howerton & Michael Cross, 12:30 p.m., facebook.com/morelovemusicaustin

Friday: Colin Gilmore with Tammy Lynn, 6 p.m., facebook.com/happiergilmore

Friday: Emily Gimble, 6 p.m., facebook.com/mlegimble

Friday: Robi Polgar, 6 p.m., twitch.tv/robipolgar

Friday: Grace Pettis and friends, 6:30 p.m., facebook.com/gracepettismusic

Friday: Monte Warden, 7 p.m., facebook.com/montewarden

Friday: Stories From the Road, 7:30 p.m., makestoriesviral.org

Friday: Chorizo Funk, 8 p.m., facebook.com/djchorizofunk

Friday: Miles Zuniga & KB Imle, 9 p.m., facebook.com/mileszunigalovesyou

Friday and Sunday: Kamilla & Stefan, 10:30 p.m., facebook.com/kamillaandstefan

Saturday: Kris Schultz, 1 p.m., facebook.com/KrisSchultzMusic

Saturday: DJ Mel’s Living Room Dance Party, 6-10 p.m., facebook.com/DJ-Mel-48330349120

Saturday: Mandy Prater, 9 p.m., facebook.com/MandyPraterMusic

Saturday: Shinyribs (Kevin Russell), 9 p.m., facebook.com/ShinyribsOfficial

Saturday: Chorizo Funk, 10 p.m., instagram.com/chorizofunk

Sunday: Isolation Congregation with Dave Madden, 10:30 a.m., facebook.com/davemaddenmusic

Sunday: Corey Baum, 11 a.m., facebook.com/CroyAndTheBoys

Sunday: Anna Larson, 3 p.m., facebook.com/annalarsonmusic

Sunday: Bob Livingston, 4 p.m., facebook.com/BobLivingstonMusic

Sunday: Deer Fellow, 4 p.m., facebook.com/deerfellow

Sunday: Ulla, 5:30 p.m., facebook.com/ullairishmusic

Sunday: Chris Beall, 7 p.m., facebook.com/beallstreet

Sunday: Patrice Pike, 7 p.m., facebook.com/PatricePikeBand

Sunday: Mixer Rogers, 7:53 p.m., facebook.com/MixerRogers