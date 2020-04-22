“Fricano's feels like a sandwich shop in a small old college town. The kind of place that, despite being open only three years, feels like it has been around forever. And it feels like the kind of sandwich shop I'd want to open.”

I wrote that about Fricano’s Deli in 2009 when it was still at its shoebox-sized original location off Speedway. While the deli moved closed to campus in 2012, the sentiment held true. The deli prepared great, fat sandwiches, some named after the shop’s owners, served by an incredibly friendly staff that felt like an extended family.

But that bonhomie and pastrami are no more. The deli that longtime Austinite Paul Fricano and his business partners, the husband-and-wife team of Jamil Muhaisen and DeeAnne Bullard, originally opened in 2006 just north of campus announced late Tuesday night on Facebook that it had permanently closed. The permanent closure came about a month after the deli temporarily shuttered in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

Here’s the message from their Facebook page:

Dear Friends,

We are deeply saddened to announce, despite every effort to make it work, that we will have to close our doors permanently.

It is impossible to fully express our gratitude to all of you who have supported us over the years. Some of you have been with us since the early days on Speedway. We have met so many of you in West Campus. We have loved getting to know you, your families, friends and co-workers. We have witnessed the weddings of our customers and our staff, watched your children grow up… We have watched you graduate, move all over the country, find love and success in your lives.... And so many of you have come back to say hello and let us know how you are doing. Our staff feels like family. We can’t emphasize that enough. Working with such incredible people made every day incredibly fun! That’s what has made it so rewarding, but so hard to say goodbye. We will truly miss you all.

We are sad for all those who have been affected by the pandemic, especially those who have lost loved ones. We also know that many of you have been affected economically by this crisis. We wish you the best. Please stay in touch. We want to see how you are and know you are ok. We will keep you abreast of what new adventures surely await each of us. Send pictures, it’s going to be hard to not see your faces every week, some of you every day. We will really miss seeing our UT friends. We really hope that all of you are able to find some normalcy soon.

We love you and miss you already,

Paul, DeeAnne, and Jamil

P.S: I will be doing a live stream auction of Fricano’s memorabilia soon, stay tuned for more details- Paul

