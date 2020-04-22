Folk rockers the Avett Brothers were originally scheduled to play a concert at the Germania Insurance Amphitheater this month.

In March, as concerns about the coronavirus pandemic became widespread, the show was rescheduled for June 18. Now the band has opted to cancel the concert along with two other Texas dates.

An email to ticket-buyers on Wednesday said that tickets purchased through Ticketmaster would be refunded within the next 30 days.

Under the circumstances, and in an effort to keep everyone safe, we unfortunately must cancel this June’s Texas shows. Refunds will be issued.

The June 7 show in Pittsburgh is being postponed to the fall. Hold on to your tickets - a new date will be announced at the end of May. pic.twitter.com/FoDeA4IuDY

— The Avett Brothers (@theavettbros) April 22, 2020