Although the craft beer industry remains largely male-dominated, a series of beers every spring seeks to highlight the increasing number of women joining the industry — and, you might say, girl power in general. One of the new Pink Boots collaboration brews is named after one of 2019’s biggest breakout artists, who reminds us with empowering lyrics how “good as hell” we all are.

Did you guess Lizzo? Good, because I meant Lizzo.

The six women on staff at Independence Brewing, including co-owner Amy Cartwright, produced the new Good As Hell Session IPA from start to finish by themselves, with a little help from other women in the local chapter of the Pink Boots Society. It’s now on tap at the Southeast Austin brewery for curbside pick-up in crowlers.

Like Independence, the breweries that participated in this year’s Pink Boots collaboration — making a beer using a special hops blend designed in part by Pink Boots, the nationwide organization that assists and encourages women in the beer industry — planned to have release parties this spring. Some of them did the weekend of International Women’s Day in early March, before the coronavirus shut down area bars and restaurants.

Most of the Pink Boots beers, however, were produced that weekend and are rolling out now, quietly, for us to enjoy at home. Independence posted about the Lizzo-inspired IPA about a week ago on its social media channels, noting that it’s there for us to enjoy while we “dust our shoulders off and keep it movin’.” It was an obvious choice to name the new beer after Lizzo’s fundamental message, according to Cartwright.

“For me, Lizzo channels female energy and empowerment...all while still making you want to dance,” she said. “The name is fun and represents the energy of Pink Boots — women coming together to share knowledge and build each other up.”

Each brewery participating in the Pink Boots Collaboration Brew Day can choose whatever beer style they like to showcase the special hops blend, but they often decide on an IPA because of its inherent requirement of lots of hops. That’s what Independence went with, too.

“We got a DNA test and turns out it's 100% that beer — citrusy and tropical with a hint of pine, Good as Hell is a 4.7% Session IPA brewed & dry-hopped with Pink Boots’ hop blend of Azacca, El Dorado, Idaho Gem, and Loral,” according to Independence’s Instagram post announcing the new beer.

Here are other breweries around town currently offering their Pink Boots collaboration beers — all for curbside pick-up, of course.

• Live Oak Brewing: Pink Pils!, an all-American pilsner available in six-pack cans

• Circle Brewing: Pink Velvet Collaboration IPA, available in six-pack cans

• St. Elmo Brewing: Caroline Hoppy Pale Ale, named after the deputy director of the Texas Craft Brewers Guild and available in 16 oz. four-packs

• Central District Brewing: Be a Lady, They Said Hazy Session IPA, available in 16 oz. four-packs

• Blue Owl Brewing: Pink Moon Boots Sour Dry-Hopped IPA, available for growler fills

• Bluebonnet Beer Co.: Blushing Bines IPA, available in 32 oz. crowlers or 32 or 64 oz. growlers