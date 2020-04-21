Early this month, Grammy-winning Austin singer-songwriter Christopher Cross announced on social media that he was "among the growing number of Americans who tested positive for the COVID-19 virus."

At the time, he was not hospitalized, but said it was "possibly the worst illness I have ever had."

On Thursday, he shared an update on his condition on social media.

"After being sick for weeks, I slowly started to recover," he wrote. "Unfortunately, as a consequence of COVID-19 other problems were caused."

Cross said he is currently suffering from "intense muscle weakness" and temporary paralysis of his legs. He is unable to walk, but he said his doctors assure him he will recover. He said he’s begun physical therapy and is optimistic about his condition improving.

"I wanted to let you know my situation and that I will get past this," he wrote, adding that he looks forward to beginning his postponed tour, celebrating the 40th anniversary of his Grammy-winning debut album.