Austin radio stations, The Horn, KOKE-FM and 105.3 The Bat launched their “Buy a Box” campaign with a relatively modest goal. They hoped to raise $30,000 to support the Central Texas Food Bank’s efforts to help Texans struggling with food insecurity.

They encouraged listeners to donate $30 for a 28-lb emergency food box containing 23 meals consisting of proteins, dairy, fruits, and vegetables. Special guests, including Texas head football Coach Tom Herman, University of Texas head men’s basketball Coach Shaka Smart and UT “Minister of Culture” Matthew McConaughey, dropped by to help boost the cause.

According to a press release, they exceeded the goal of funding a single distribution of 1000 boxes in the first 15 minutes of the campaign. From there, they kept increasing the goal in $10,000 increments. By the end of the week-long drive they had raised over $270,000 for the food bank.

Donations to the campaign are still being accepted at centraltexasfoodbank.org/box or by texting the word FOOD to 512-451-KOKE.