Here are two wildly different titles available now through cable and/or digital providers.

Video on Demand

"The Booksellers": Using the New York International Antiquarian Book Fair as its crucial starting point, D.W. Young's endearing documentary focuses on people who deal in rare books and those who depend on them. Executive produced by indie film legend Parker Posey, we meet the proud souls who file well-aged books onto their shelves in the hopes that the right customer will stumble through their doors. Most are quick-witted and more than a little eccentric, but you have to be to maintain your business as all aspects of our lives keep moving into the digital realm. Alongside the book experts, you get some terrific interviews from authors like Fran Lebowitz and Susan Orlean while also being introduced to people like Michael Zinman, an obsessive collector of rare titles who says another collector friend of his had to have his apartment floor reinforced to handle the weight of his collection. (Austin Film Society's Virtual Cinema. Your rental fee directly helps to support AFS during closure.)

"Trolls World Tour": Only opening at a handful of existing drive-in theaters over Easter weekend, this big-budget, candy-colored animated film went straight into homes around the world instead of a wide theatrical release. But if in a parallel universe you would've rounded up the kids and headed to see the movie on the big screen, the cost would have certainly exceeded the $20 rental cost. Does that make it a bargain? Opinions on that will certainly vary, but you could do much worse than spending 90 minutes with Walt Dohrn's bizarre musical odyssey wherein all the Troll communities have to band together in order to keep Queen Barb (Rachel Bloom) of the Hard Rock Trolls from destroying other kinds of music. You see, Queen Poppy (Anna Kendrick) and Branch (Justin Timberlake), whom we met in the first film, are Pop Trolls. They thought every Troll was just like them but soon discover there are Funk, Country, Techno, Classical and Rock Trolls in their world. Queen Barb's quest for total domination does send a powerful message about the power of diversity and against blindly following a leader, but younger viewers will mostly care about the fun songs. The highlight of the voice cast is Kelly Clarkson, who plays a Dolly Parton-esque Queen of the Country Trolls named Delta Dawn, who solos with a dark ditty called "Born to Die." With its short running time, this can act as solid quarantine relief, but once the 48-hour rental runs out, good luck explaining to your little ones why they can't watch it again. (Cable and digital VOD, 4K Ultra HD available)