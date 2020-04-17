Austin has enjoyed a bounty of streaming performances from its musicians and other artists during the coronavirus crisis. Here’s a special one. We received this note from Conspirare, Austin’s internationally acclaimed professional choir:

“Since we cannot gather in person, I write to invite you to gather on April 19 at 8 p.m. for a special watch party. Grammy award-winning Conspirare’s Craig Hella Johnson put down his baton and recorded a special session in his living room.

Listeners with YouTube or Google accounts can sign into join Craig and the audience for live chat.

Please RSVP and you’ll receive a link that takes you directly to the watch party on YouTube. To learn more about this watch party, go to this connection.“